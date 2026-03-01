فيما قال مدير مكتب المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي إن إسرائيل تلجأ لسلاح الحرب النفسية وإنه عليهم التحلي بالوعي واليقظة، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم (السبت) عن قتل 7 من القيادات الإيرانية بينهم وزير الدفاع.


وقال متحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أفخاي أدرعي إن ما وصفها بـ«عملية زئير الأسد» نفذت هجوماً مباغتاً بعد رصد هيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية موقعيْن في طهران تجمّع فيهما كبار قادة المنظومة الأمنية الإيرانية، موضحاً أنه جرى تصفية أمين مجلس الدفاع علي شمخاني الذي كان من أبرز صُنّاع القرار الأمني في إيران والمستشار الشخصي للمرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي للشؤون الأمنية، وقائد الحرس الثوري محمد باكبور والذي وصفه بـ«العقل المدبر» لخطة تدمير إسرائيل، على حد زعمه.


كما قال إن باكبور كان مسؤولاً عن تشغيل منظومات النيران الإستراتيجية ضد إسرائيل، ودعم وتوجيه التنظيمات المدعومة من إيران في الساحات المختلفة، وقاد فعلياً القمع العنيف للمتظاهرين الإيرانيين في الاحتجاجات الداخلية خلال الشهر الأخير.


وأفصح أدرعي في منشور على حسابه في «إكس» عن تصفية شعبة الاستخبارات في قيادة الطوارئ وكبير ضباط الاستخبارات في القيادة العليا للقوات الإيرانية صلاح أسدي، متهماً إياه ببلورة الإستراتيجية الإيرانية تجاه إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة، وانخراطه بشكل واسع في خطة تدمير إسرائيل. على حد زعمه.


وأشار إلى أنه من بين القتلى في القصف محمد شيرازي رئيس المكتب العسكري لمرشد نظام الإرهاب علي خامنئي منذ عام 1989، مبيناً أنه كان مسؤولًا عن التنسيق بين كبار قادة القوات المسلحة والمرشد، وشكّل عنصراً مركزياً في قمة نظام إيران، كما قتل وزير الدفاع عزيز نصير زاده الذي قال إنه كان مسؤولاً عن الصناعات التي تنتج صواريخ بعيدة المدى ووسائل قتالية نُقلت إلى وكلاء النظام، وكذلك عن منظمة «سپند» التي دفعت مشاريع في مجالات السلاح النووي والبيولوجي والكيميائي.


واستعرض أدرعي أسماء آخرين بينهم رئيس منظمة «سينط» حسين جبل عامليان المسؤول عن تطوير تكنولوجيات وسائل قتالية متقدمة لصالح، مبيناً أنه دفع على مدى سنوات مشاريع في مجالات السلاح النووي والبيولوجي والكيميائي، وكان شخصية بارزة ومقدّرة داخل المنظمة وشركائها، كما قُتل الرئيس السابق للمنظمة ضاتها رضا مظفري والذي اتهم بتطوير سلاح نووي.