The director of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's office stated that Israel is resorting to psychological warfare and that they must remain aware and vigilant. Today (Saturday), the Israeli army announced the killing of 7 Iranian leaders, including the Minister of Defense.



Israeli army spokesperson Avichai Adraee stated that what he described as "Operation Lion's Roar" executed a surprise attack after the military intelligence agency spotted two locations in Tehran where senior leaders of the Iranian security apparatus had gathered. He clarified that Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and one of the key decision-makers in Iran's security, as well as the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Mohammad Pakpour, who he described as the "mastermind" behind the plan to destroy Israel, were eliminated, according to his claims.



He also stated that Pakpour was responsible for operating strategic fire systems against Israel, supporting and directing Iran-backed organizations in various arenas, and effectively led the violent crackdown on Iranian protesters during the recent internal protests.



Adraee revealed in a post on his account on "X" that the head of the intelligence branch in the emergency command and the chief intelligence officer in the Iranian armed forces, Salah Asadi, was also eliminated, accusing him of formulating the Iranian strategy towards Israel and the United States and being extensively involved in the plan to destroy Israel, according to his claims.



He pointed out that among those killed in the bombing was Mohammad Shirazi, the military office chief for the regime of terrorism Ali Khamenei since 1989, noting that he was responsible for coordinating between senior military leaders and the Supreme Leader, and was a central figure in the Iranian regime's hierarchy. The Minister of Defense, Aziz Nasirzadeh, was also killed; Adraee claimed he was responsible for industries producing long-range missiles and combat equipment supplied to the regime's proxies, as well as for the "Sepand" organization, which advanced projects in the fields of nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons.



Adraee listed other names, including the head of the "Synt" organization, Hussein Jabal Amelian, who was responsible for developing advanced combat technology for the regime, stating that he had promoted projects in the fields of nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons for years and was a prominent and respected figure within the organization and its partners. The former head of the organization, Reza Mofazari, who was accused of developing nuclear weapons, was also killed.