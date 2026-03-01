في تطور يصفه مراقبون بأنه من الأكثر حساسية في مسار العلاقة بين واشنطن وطهران، قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية الأخيرة، التي أسفرت عن مقتل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، قد تفتح المجال أمام مسار دبلوماسي «أكثر سهولة» مع إيران.

وفي مقابلة مع CBS News، أشار ترمب إلى أن الظروف باتت “أسهل بكثير مما كانت عليه بالأمس”، معتبراً أن الضربات الأخيرة غيّرت موازين المشهد. ووصف نتائج العمليات بأنها إيجابية للولايات المتحدة، مؤكداً ثقته في المسار الذي تتخذه إدارته.

وكان ترمب قد أعلن في وقت سابق مقتل خامنئي، الذي قاد إيران منذ عام 1989، في غارات مشتركة، فيما أفادت تقارير إعلامية بمقتل عدد من المسؤولين الإيرانيين في الهجمات. كما تحدث عن وجود “مرشحين أكفاء” لقيادة إيران في المرحلة المقبلة، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية.

وفيما يخص الرد الإيراني، أوضح الرئيس الأمريكي أنه يتابع التطورات عن كثب، مشيراً إلى أن ردود الفعل حتى الآن جاءت ضمن النطاق المتوقع، بل وأقل حدة مما كانت تقدره واشنطن وحلفاؤها.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات في وقت يشهد فيه الإقليم حالة ترقب واسعة، وسط تساؤلات عن شكل المرحلة المقبلة داخل إيران، واحتمالات الانتقال من المواجهة العسكرية إلى مسار تفاوضي قد يعيد رسم معادلات المنطقة.