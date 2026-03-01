In a development described by observers as one of the most sensitive in the trajectory of relations between Washington and Tehran, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the recent American and Israeli strikes, which resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, could open the door to a "much easier" diplomatic path with Iran.

In an interview with CBS News, Trump noted that the circumstances have become "much easier than they were yesterday," considering that the recent strikes have changed the balance of the scene. He described the outcomes of the operations as positive for the United States, affirming his confidence in the path his administration is taking.

Trump had previously announced the death of Khamenei, who has led Iran since 1989, in joint airstrikes, while media reports indicated that several Iranian officials were killed in the attacks. He also mentioned the existence of "qualified candidates" to lead Iran in the upcoming phase, without disclosing further details.

Regarding the Iranian response, the U.S. president clarified that he is closely monitoring the developments, pointing out that the reactions so far have been within the expected range, and even less severe than what Washington and its allies had estimated.

These statements come at a time when the region is experiencing widespread anticipation, amid questions about the nature of the upcoming phase within Iran, and the possibilities of transitioning from military confrontation to a negotiating path that could redraw the equations of the region.