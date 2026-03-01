في تطور يصفه مراقبون بأنه من الأكثر حساسية في مسار العلاقة بين واشنطن وطهران، قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية الأخيرة، التي أسفرت عن مقتل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، قد تفتح المجال أمام مسار دبلوماسي «أكثر سهولة» مع إيران.
وفي مقابلة مع CBS News، أشار ترمب إلى أن الظروف باتت “أسهل بكثير مما كانت عليه بالأمس”، معتبراً أن الضربات الأخيرة غيّرت موازين المشهد. ووصف نتائج العمليات بأنها إيجابية للولايات المتحدة، مؤكداً ثقته في المسار الذي تتخذه إدارته.
وكان ترمب قد أعلن في وقت سابق مقتل خامنئي، الذي قاد إيران منذ عام 1989، في غارات مشتركة، فيما أفادت تقارير إعلامية بمقتل عدد من المسؤولين الإيرانيين في الهجمات. كما تحدث عن وجود “مرشحين أكفاء” لقيادة إيران في المرحلة المقبلة، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية.
وفيما يخص الرد الإيراني، أوضح الرئيس الأمريكي أنه يتابع التطورات عن كثب، مشيراً إلى أن ردود الفعل حتى الآن جاءت ضمن النطاق المتوقع، بل وأقل حدة مما كانت تقدره واشنطن وحلفاؤها.
وتأتي هذه التصريحات في وقت يشهد فيه الإقليم حالة ترقب واسعة، وسط تساؤلات عن شكل المرحلة المقبلة داخل إيران، واحتمالات الانتقال من المواجهة العسكرية إلى مسار تفاوضي قد يعيد رسم معادلات المنطقة.
In a development described by observers as one of the most sensitive in the trajectory of relations between Washington and Tehran, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the recent American and Israeli strikes, which resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, could open the door to a "much easier" diplomatic path with Iran.
In an interview with CBS News, Trump noted that the circumstances have become "much easier than they were yesterday," considering that the recent strikes have changed the balance of the scene. He described the outcomes of the operations as positive for the United States, affirming his confidence in the path his administration is taking.
Trump had previously announced the death of Khamenei, who has led Iran since 1989, in joint airstrikes, while media reports indicated that several Iranian officials were killed in the attacks. He also mentioned the existence of "qualified candidates" to lead Iran in the upcoming phase, without disclosing further details.
Regarding the Iranian response, the U.S. president clarified that he is closely monitoring the developments, pointing out that the reactions so far have been within the expected range, and even less severe than what Washington and its allies had estimated.
These statements come at a time when the region is experiencing widespread anticipation, amid questions about the nature of the upcoming phase within Iran, and the possibilities of transitioning from military confrontation to a negotiating path that could redraw the equations of the region.