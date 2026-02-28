The Formula 1 World Championship has confirmed that it is closely monitoring the developments in the Middle East region, ahead of the upcoming events on the season's calendar in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.



Bahrain hosted the preparatory tests for the new season from February 11 to 20 as part of the preparations for the championship's launch.



Bahrain is scheduled to host the fourth round of the World Championship from April 10 to 12, while Saudi Arabia will host the fifth round between the 17th and 19th of the same month, with assurances that updates will continue to be monitored and coordination with relevant authorities will be maintained to ensure that the races are held according to the highest safety standards.