أكدت بطولة العالم لـ«الفورمولا 1» أنها تراقب عن كثب تطورات الأوضاع في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، وذلك قبيل الاستحقاقات المقبلة على روزنامة الموسم في كل من البحرين والمملكة العربية السعودية.


وكانت البحرين قد استضافت التجارب التحضيرية للموسم الجديد خلال الفترة من 11 إلى 20 فبراير في إطار الاستعداد لانطلاق البطولة.


ومن المقرر أن تحتضن البحرين الجولة الرابعة من بطولة العالم خلال الفترة من 10 إلى 12 أبريل المقبل، على أن تستضيف السعودية الجولة الخامسة بين 17 و19 من الشهر ذاته، وسط تأكيدات باستمرار متابعة المستجدات والتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية لضمان إقامة السباقات وفق أعلى معايير السلامة.