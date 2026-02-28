The Asian Football Confederation is moving towards issuing a decision to grant the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the right to host the knockout stage matches in a centralized format for the AFC Champions League, following the postponement of the Round of 16 matches that were scheduled to take place on the upcoming Monday and Tuesday.



The postponement came amid the rapidly evolving developments in the Middle East, after several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan, were subjected to an Iranian attack today (Saturday), resulting in the closure of airspace in several of these countries.



The AFC is expected to announce its official decision in the coming hours, after assessing the security situation and coordinating with local federations and participating clubs, to ensure the safety of teams and fans and to continue the tournament according to a revised schedule.