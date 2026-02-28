يتجه الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم إلى إصدار قرار يقضي بمنح المملكة العربية السعودية حق استضافة مباريات الأدوار الإقصائية بنظام التجمع في بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، وذلك عقب تأجيل مواجهات دور الـ16 التي كان مقرراً إقامتها يوما الاثنين والثلاثاء القادمين.


وجاءت خطوة التأجيل في ظل التطورات المتسارعة التي تشهدها منطقة الشرق الأوسط، بعد تعرض عدد من الدول، من بينها الإمارات العربية المتحدة ومملكة البحرين وقطر والكويت والأردن، لاعتداء إيراني اليوم (السبت)، ما أسفر عن إغلاق المجالات الجوية في عدد من هذه الدول.


ومن المنتظر أن يعلن الاتحاد الآسيوي قراره الرسمي خلال الساعات القادمة، بعد تقييم الوضع الأمني والتنسيق مع الاتحادات المحلية والأندية المشاركة، لضمان سلامة الفرق والجماهير واستكمال منافسات البطولة وفق جدول زمني معدل.