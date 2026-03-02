The Yemeni Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training, Dr. Anwar Kulshat Al-Mahri, praised the recent Saudi support provided to Yemen, amounting to 1.3 billion riyals, and what it represents in terms of significant importance during this difficult time. It enables the Yemeni government to meet its commitments to citizens, ensure the regular payment of employee salaries, as well as provide operational expenses for the government and contribute to improving all services. With the continuous arrival of Saudi support packages, there has been a noticeable improvement that citizens in all liberated governorates have felt, and life in Aden has returned better than it was before.

A Crucial Central Role

Minister Kulshat pointed out in a conversation with "Okaz" that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays a pivotal and crucial role in maintaining Yemen's stability, stemming from the size of the distinguished relationship between the two countries and the deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood.

He noted Saudi Arabia's efforts over the past years, stating that its continuous support has prevented the complete collapse of Yemen, curbed security chaos, and prevented the country from sliding into further chaos and more complex conflict.

Kulshat added that if it weren't for Saudi Arabia's wise stance in supporting legitimacy during an extremely difficult period, the situation in Yemen would have been more complicated, and the cost of conflict would have increased significantly on the social and national fabric.

Humanitarian Projects

Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training Kulshat reviewed the various forms of Saudi support that encompassed different fields and all sectors, explaining that the Saudi support provided to Yemen has not been limited to supporting the Yemeni government and the Central Bank of Yemen, whether through deposits or budget support. There is also significant support provided through its humanitarian arms represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, which have completed dozens of strategic, vital, developmental, and humanitarian projects, and continue to work on the ground to implement several other projects, all of which affirm the size and value of Saudi support for Yemen.

Reviving and Developing the Sector

Minister Kulshat expressed his aspirations to enhance support pathways further in the field of technical education and vocational training and to meet the needs in this regard by reviving and developing the sector in all its areas, whether at the level of human resources or equipment, as well as updating curricula to be capable of forming human capital for the nation and empowering youth to join the labor market, according to the needs and plans to be prepared by the Ministry of Technical Education and Vocational Training and presented to the Yemeni government, the brothers in the Kingdom, and the brothers in the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, given their importance in achieving the desired development and meeting market needs with qualified personnel.

In conclusion, he expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the Kingdom and the brotherly Saudi people for their sincere and genuine positions towards the Yemeni people in various circumstances and times.