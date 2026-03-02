أشاد وزير التعليم الفني والتدريب المهني اليمني الدكتور أنور كلشات المهري، بالدعم السعودي الأخير المقدم لليمن، البالغ 1.3 مليار ريال، وما يمثله من أهمية كبيرة في هذا التوقيت الصعب، إذ يُمكّن الحكومة اليمنية من الوفاء بالتزاماتها تجاه المواطنين، ودفع وانتظام عملية صرف رواتب الموظفين، إلى جانب توفير النفقات التشغيلية للحكومة والمساهمة في تحسين الخدمات كافة، التي مع توالي وتسلم حزم الدعم السعودي شهدت تحسناً ملحوظاً لمس نتائجه المواطنون في عموم المحافظات المحررة، وعادت معه الحياة إلى عدن بشكل أفضل مما كانت عليه..
دور محوري حاسم
أشار الوزير كلشات في حديث لـ«عكاظ»، إلى أن المملكة العربية السعودية تلعب دوراً محورياً وحاسماً في الحفاظ على استقرار اليمن، انطلاقاً من حجم العلاقة المتميزة بين البلدين وروابط الأخوّة العميقة والمتجذرة.
ونوّه إلى جهود السعودية خلال السنوات الماضية، وأن دعمها المستمر حال دون الانهيار الكامل لليمن، وكبح جماح الانفلات الأمني، ومنع انزلاق البلاد نحو المزيد من الفوضى والصراع الأكثر تعقيداً.
وأضاف كلشات، أنه لولا الموقف الحكيم للسعودية لمساندة الشرعية في فترة صعبة للغاية، لكانت أوضاع اليمن أكثر تعقيداً وتضاعفت فاتورة الصراع على مجمل الأوضاع بشكل أكبر على النسيج الاجتماعي والوطني.
مشاريع إنسانية
استعرض وزير التعليم الفني والتدريب الفني كلشات، أوجه وصور الدعم السعودي التي شملت مختلف المجالات وفي القطاعات المتعددة كافة، موضحاً أن الدعم السعودي المقدم لليمن لم يقتصر على دعم الحكومة اليمنية والبنك المركزي اليمني، سواء عبر الودائع أو في دعم الميزانية، بل إن ثمة دعماً كبيراً يقدم عبر أذرعها الإنسانية المتمثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للأعمال الإنسانية والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن اللذين أنجزا عشرات المشاريع الإستراتيجية والحيوية والتنموية والانسانية، ويواصلان العمل على الأرض في تنفيذ عدد من المشاريع الأخرى، وفي مجملها تؤكد حجم وقيمة الدعم السعودي لليمن.
انتشال القطاع وتطويره
أعرب الوزير كلشات، عن تطلعاته إلى تعزيز مسارات الدعم بصورة أكبر في مجال التعليم الفني والتدريب المهني وتلبية الاحتياجات بهذا الخصوص، من خلال انتشال القطاع وتطويره بشتى مجالاته، سواء على مستوى الكادر البشري أو التجهيزات وكذا تحديث المناهج ليكون قادراً على تكوين رأسمال بشري للوطن وتمكين الشباب من الالتحاق بسوق العمل، وفقاً للاحتياج والخطط المزمع إعدادها من قبل وزارة التعليم الفني والتدريب المهني وعرضها على الحكومة اليمنية والأشقاء في المملكة والإخوة في البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، بما تمثله من أهمية في إحداث التنمية المنشودة ورفد احتياجات السوق بالكوادر المؤهلة.
وفي ختام تصريحه، أعرب عن تقديره لقيادة المملكة وللشعب السعودي الشقيق لمواقفهم الصادقة والمخلصة تجاه الشعب اليمني في مختلف الظروف والأوقات.
The Yemeni Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training, Dr. Anwar Kulshat Al-Mahri, praised the recent Saudi support provided to Yemen, amounting to 1.3 billion riyals, and what it represents in terms of significant importance during this difficult time. It enables the Yemeni government to meet its commitments to citizens, ensure the regular payment of employee salaries, as well as provide operational expenses for the government and contribute to improving all services. With the continuous arrival of Saudi support packages, there has been a noticeable improvement that citizens in all liberated governorates have felt, and life in Aden has returned better than it was before.
A Crucial Central Role
Minister Kulshat pointed out in a conversation with "Okaz" that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays a pivotal and crucial role in maintaining Yemen's stability, stemming from the size of the distinguished relationship between the two countries and the deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood.
He noted Saudi Arabia's efforts over the past years, stating that its continuous support has prevented the complete collapse of Yemen, curbed security chaos, and prevented the country from sliding into further chaos and more complex conflict.
Kulshat added that if it weren't for Saudi Arabia's wise stance in supporting legitimacy during an extremely difficult period, the situation in Yemen would have been more complicated, and the cost of conflict would have increased significantly on the social and national fabric.
Humanitarian Projects
Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training Kulshat reviewed the various forms of Saudi support that encompassed different fields and all sectors, explaining that the Saudi support provided to Yemen has not been limited to supporting the Yemeni government and the Central Bank of Yemen, whether through deposits or budget support. There is also significant support provided through its humanitarian arms represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, which have completed dozens of strategic, vital, developmental, and humanitarian projects, and continue to work on the ground to implement several other projects, all of which affirm the size and value of Saudi support for Yemen.
Reviving and Developing the Sector
Minister Kulshat expressed his aspirations to enhance support pathways further in the field of technical education and vocational training and to meet the needs in this regard by reviving and developing the sector in all its areas, whether at the level of human resources or equipment, as well as updating curricula to be capable of forming human capital for the nation and empowering youth to join the labor market, according to the needs and plans to be prepared by the Ministry of Technical Education and Vocational Training and presented to the Yemeni government, the brothers in the Kingdom, and the brothers in the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, given their importance in achieving the desired development and meeting market needs with qualified personnel.
In conclusion, he expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the Kingdom and the brotherly Saudi people for their sincere and genuine positions towards the Yemeni people in various circumstances and times.