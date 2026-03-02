أشاد وزير التعليم الفني والتدريب المهني اليمني الدكتور أنور كلشات المهري، بالدعم السعودي الأخير المقدم لليمن، البالغ 1.3 مليار ريال، وما يمثله من أهمية كبيرة في هذا التوقيت الصعب، إذ يُمكّن الحكومة اليمنية من الوفاء بالتزاماتها تجاه المواطنين، ودفع وانتظام عملية صرف رواتب الموظفين، إلى جانب توفير النفقات التشغيلية للحكومة والمساهمة في تحسين الخدمات كافة، التي مع توالي وتسلم حزم الدعم السعودي شهدت تحسناً ملحوظاً لمس نتائجه المواطنون في عموم المحافظات المحررة، وعادت معه الحياة إلى عدن بشكل أفضل مما كانت عليه..

دور محوري حاسم

أشار الوزير كلشات في حديث لـ«عكاظ»، إلى أن المملكة العربية السعودية تلعب دوراً محورياً وحاسماً في الحفاظ على استقرار اليمن، انطلاقاً من حجم العلاقة المتميزة بين البلدين وروابط الأخوّة العميقة والمتجذرة.

ونوّه إلى جهود السعودية خلال السنوات الماضية، وأن دعمها المستمر حال دون الانهيار الكامل لليمن، وكبح جماح الانفلات الأمني، ومنع انزلاق البلاد نحو المزيد من الفوضى والصراع الأكثر تعقيداً.

وأضاف كلشات، أنه لولا الموقف الحكيم للسعودية لمساندة الشرعية في فترة صعبة للغاية، لكانت أوضاع اليمن أكثر تعقيداً وتضاعفت فاتورة الصراع على مجمل الأوضاع بشكل أكبر على النسيج الاجتماعي والوطني.

مشاريع إنسانية

استعرض وزير التعليم الفني والتدريب الفني كلشات، أوجه وصور الدعم السعودي التي شملت مختلف المجالات وفي القطاعات المتعددة كافة، موضحاً أن الدعم السعودي المقدم لليمن لم يقتصر على دعم الحكومة اليمنية والبنك المركزي اليمني، سواء عبر الودائع أو في دعم الميزانية، بل إن ثمة دعماً كبيراً يقدم عبر أذرعها الإنسانية المتمثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للأعمال الإنسانية والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن اللذين أنجزا عشرات المشاريع الإستراتيجية والحيوية والتنموية والانسانية، ويواصلان العمل على الأرض في تنفيذ عدد من المشاريع الأخرى، وفي مجملها تؤكد حجم وقيمة الدعم السعودي لليمن.

انتشال القطاع وتطويره

أعرب الوزير كلشات، عن تطلعاته إلى تعزيز مسارات الدعم بصورة أكبر في مجال التعليم الفني والتدريب المهني وتلبية الاحتياجات بهذا الخصوص، من خلال انتشال القطاع وتطويره بشتى مجالاته، سواء على مستوى الكادر البشري أو التجهيزات وكذا تحديث المناهج ليكون قادراً على تكوين رأسمال بشري للوطن وتمكين الشباب من الالتحاق بسوق العمل، وفقاً للاحتياج والخطط المزمع إعدادها من قبل وزارة التعليم الفني والتدريب المهني وعرضها على الحكومة اليمنية والأشقاء في المملكة والإخوة في البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، بما تمثله من أهمية في إحداث التنمية المنشودة ورفد احتياجات السوق بالكوادر المؤهلة.

وفي ختام تصريحه، أعرب عن تقديره لقيادة المملكة وللشعب السعودي الشقيق لمواقفهم الصادقة والمخلصة تجاه الشعب اليمني في مختلف الظروف والأوقات.