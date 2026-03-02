The historic Al-Balad area in Jeddah transforms into a magical place during the nights of the blessed month of Ramadan, making it one of the most prominent destinations for visitors. As the time for Iftar approaches, the activity in the old alleys gradually increases, as if the place awakens to a spiritual call that revives the pulse of the past. With the arrival of night, the streets are adorned with glowing lanterns and Ramadan decorations that add a special beauty to the place, touching hearts before eyes.

The popular markets in Al-Balad are among the most important features of this Ramadan scene, where vendors display their traditional goods, while the delicious aromas of Ramadan dishes, which people are accustomed to eating after Iftar, fill the air. Visitors move between food stalls, enjoying an experience that combines authentic flavors with beautiful memories.

The atmosphere extends beyond food; it also includes folk arts held in open squares. Heritage performances give the place a festive character that reflects the depth of Hijazi culture, and the sounds of drums and chants rise, attracting both children and adults alike, allowing them to experience moments of simple joy that characterize the nights of Ramadan.

Historical buildings such as the Nasif House and the houses with ornate wooden windows appear more splendid during this month under the lantern lights, giving visitors a sense that they are walking through an artistic painting that combines history and spirituality. The area transforms into an open museum that tells stories from the past, making everyone who visits feel as though time has taken them back to days when life was simpler and warmer.

Thus, the historic Al-Balad area remains a symbol of authenticity and heritage, a place that bridges the rich past with a bright present, continuing to be a beloved destination for visitors during the blessed month of Ramadan.