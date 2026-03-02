تشهد منطقة البلد التاريخية في مدينة جدة خلال ليالي شهر رمضان المبارك تحولًا ساحرًا، يجعلها واحدة من أبرز الوجهات التي يقصدها الزوّار، فعند اقتراب موعد الإفطار تبدأ الحركة في الأزقة القديمة بالتصاعد تدريجيًا، وكأن المكان يستيقظ على نداءٍ روحي يعيد إليه نبض الماضي. ومع حلول الليل تتزين الشوارع بالفوانيس المضيئة والزخارف الرمضانية التي تضفي على المكان جمالًا خاصًا يلامس القلوب قبل الأبصار.

وتُعد الأسواق الشعبية في البلد من أهم ملامح هذا المشهد الرمضاني، حيث يعرض الباعة بضائعهم التقليدية، بينما تنتشر الروائح الشهية للأكلات الرمضانية التي اعتاد الناس على تناولها بعد الإفطار، ويتنقل الزائر بين أكشاك الأطعمة مستمتعًا بتجربة تجمع بين الطعم الأصيل والذكريات الجميلة.

ولا تقتصر الأجواء على الطعام فحسب، بل تمتد لتشمل الفنون الشعبية التي تُقام في الساحات المفتوحة، فالعروض التراثية تضفي على المكان طابعًا احتفاليًا يعكس عمق الثقافة الحجازية، وتتعالى أصوات الطبول والأهازيج فتجذب الأطفال والكبار على حد سواء، ليعيشوا لحظات من الفرح البسيط الذي يميز ليالي رمضان.

أما المباني التاريخية مثل بيت نصيف، والبيوت ذات النوافذ الخشبية المزخرفة، فتبدو في هذا الشهر أكثر بهاءً تحت أضواء الفوانيس، وتمنح الزائر إحساسًا بأنه يسير في لوحة فنية تجمع بين التاريخ والروحانية. وتتحول المنطقة إلى متحف مفتوح يروي قصصًا من الماضي، ويُشعر كل من يزورها بأن الزمن قد عاد به إلى أيامٍ كانت الحياة فيها أكثر بساطة ودفئًا.

وهكذا تبقى منطقة البلد التاريخية رمزًا للأصالة والتراث، ومكانًا يجمع بين الماضي العريق والحاضر المشرق، لتظل وجهة محببة للزوار خلال شهر رمضان المبارك.