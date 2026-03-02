The ambulance service of the Social Peace Association in the city of Miniyeh (northern Lebanon) carried out 43 emergency missions during the past week, funded by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works.

The missions included transporting patients to and from hospitals within the city of Miniyeh, benefiting a wide segment of refugees and members of the host Lebanese community.

This activity is part of the humanitarian support programs provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Center for Relief, aimed at enhancing healthcare services and emergency transportation in areas with high refugee density, and alleviating the burdens on host communities in Lebanon.