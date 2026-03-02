نفّذ جهاز الإسعاف التابع لجمعية سبل السلام الاجتماعية في مدينة المنية (شمال لبنان) 43 مهمة إسعافية خلال الأسبوع الماضي، بتمويل من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية.

وشملت المهمات نقل المرضى من المستشفيات وإليها داخل مدينة المنية، واستفادت منها شريحة واسعة من اللاجئين وأفراد المجتمع اللبناني المستضيف.

ويأتي هذا النشاط ضمن برامج الدعم الإنساني التي تقدّمها المملكة العربية السعودية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، بهدف تعزيز خدمات الرعاية الصحية والنقل الإسعافي في المناطق التي تشهد كثافة للّاجئين، وتخفيف الأعباء عن المجتمعات المضيفة في لبنان.