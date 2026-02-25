توفي والد الفنانة المصرية مي عمر بعد ساعات من عرض مشاهد وفاته في مسلسل «الست موناليزا» برمضان 2026.

وأعلن المخرج محمد سامي، عبر حسابه الرسمي، وفاة والد زوجته الفنانة مي عمر، طالبًا من جمهوره ومتابعيه الدعاء له بالرحمة والمغفرة. وكتب سامي: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون، والد زوجتي (عمر بدر أبو هاني) في ذمة الله، نسألكم الفاتحة والدعاء، وأُشهد الله أنه كان رجلًا محترمًا مهذبًا طيب القلب، لم أرَ منه إلا الخير والحب».

وفاة والدي البطلة

وتشارك مي عمر في الموسم الرمضاني الحالي من خلال مسلسل «الست موناليزا»، وشهدت حلقاته الأخيرة تطورات درامية لافتة، تمثلت في وفاة والدي بطلة العمل ضمن سياق الأحداث.

ففي بداية الحلقة السابعة، توفيت والدة البطلة، التي تؤدي دورها الفنانة سلوى محمد علي، بينما حملت الحلقة الثامنة تطورًا آخر بوفاة والدها، الذي يجسد شخصيته الفنان محمد محمود.

وربط عدد كبير من متابعي المسلسل بين ما جرى في سياق العمل الدرامي ووفاة والد مي عمر في الواقع، خصوصا أن الحدثين وقعا بفارق زمني قصير، لتجد الفنانة نفسها تعيش تجربة الفقد خارج الشاشة بعد أن قدمتها تمثيليًا أمام الجمهور.

«الست موناليزا»

تدور أحداث «الست موناليزا» حول فتاة بسيطة تواجه صراعات حياتية وعائلية معقدة، وتتعرض لأزمات متلاحقة تغير مسار حياتها، في إطار اجتماعي درامي. ويُعرض المسلسل يوميًا خلال شهر رمضان 2026 في تمام الساعة العاشرة مساءً بتوقيت القاهرة، عبر شاشة قناة MBC مصر، مصر نجوم الفن.