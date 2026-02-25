The father of the Egyptian artist Mai Omar passed away just hours after scenes of his death were shown in the series "Al-Sitt Mona Lisa" during Ramadan 2026.

Director Mohamed Sami announced, via his official account, the death of his wife’s father, artist Mai Omar, asking his audience and followers to pray for him for mercy and forgiveness. Sami wrote: "Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return. My wife's father (Omar Badr Abu Hani) has passed away. We ask you for Al-Fatiha and prayers, and I bear witness to Allah that he was a respectful, polite man with a kind heart; I have only seen goodness and love from him."

The Death of the Heroine's Father

Mai Omar is participating in the current Ramadan season through the series "Al-Sitt Mona Lisa," which has witnessed significant dramatic developments in its recent episodes, represented by the death of the heroine's parents within the context of the events.

At the beginning of the seventh episode, the heroine's mother, played by actress Salwa Mohamed Ali, passed away, while the eighth episode brought another development with the death of her father, portrayed by actor Mohamed Mahmoud.

A large number of the series' followers linked what happened in the dramatic context to the real-life death of Mai Omar's father, especially since both events occurred within a short time frame, leading the artist to experience loss off-screen after having portrayed it dramatically in front of the audience.

"Al-Sitt Mona Lisa"

The events of "Al-Sitt Mona Lisa" revolve around a simple girl facing complex life and family struggles, encountering successive crises that change the course of her life, in a social drama framework. The series is aired daily during Ramadan 2026 at 10 PM Cairo time, on the screen of MBC Masr, the stars of art in Egypt.