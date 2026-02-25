اشترطت وزارة الحج للتسجيل في المقاعد المخصصة لحجاج الداخل من المواطنين والمقيمين ألا يقل عمر المتقدم عن 15 عامًا ميلاديًّا، مع الالتزام بالاشتراطات الصحية المعتمدة، ويُشترط على المقيمين سريان الإقامة. وأكدت الوزارة أن الأولوية للتسجيل ستكون لمن لم يسبق لهم أداء الفريضة، وفي حال توفر مقاعد سيُتاح الحجز للمؤهلين.


وكانت وزارة الحج أعلنت أمس فتح التسجيل للراغبين في أداء الفريضة عبر تطبيق نسك والموقع الإلكتروني ابتداءً من 6 رمضان على أن يبدأ حجز الباقات في 15 رمضان، ويكون التعاقد حصريًا عبر الشركات المرخصة والمدرجة في تطبيق نسك، وأن يتم التسجيل من الحاج نفسه عبر إنشاء حساب، واستكمال البيانات والتحقق من الأهلية، ثم اختيار الباقة وسداد الرسوم عبر نظام سداد لإصدار التصريح.