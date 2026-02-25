The Ministry of Hajj has stipulated that for registration in the designated seats for domestic pilgrims from citizens and residents, the applicant must be at least 15 years old, in accordance with the approved health requirements. It is also required for residents to have a valid residency permit. The ministry confirmed that priority for registration will be given to those who have not previously performed the pilgrimage, and if seats are available, booking will be opened for eligible individuals.



The Ministry of Hajj announced yesterday the opening of registration for those wishing to perform the pilgrimage through the Nusuk application and the official website starting from the 6th of Ramadan, with package bookings beginning on the 15th of Ramadan. The contracting will be exclusively through licensed companies listed in the Nusuk application, and registration must be done by the pilgrim themselves by creating an account, completing the data, verifying eligibility, then selecting the package and paying the fees through the Sadad system to issue the permit.