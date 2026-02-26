ناشدت شبكة أطباء السودان، المنظمات الدولية الإسراع بمساعدة النازحين من بلدة مستريحة التي تقع في ولاية شمال دارفور غرب السودان والتي تعرضت لهجمات من قبل قوات الدعم السريع.


وأكدت الشبكة في بيان أن النازحين من مستريحة فروا دون أي متاع أو مؤن، ويعانون أوضاعاً قاسية، موضحة أن أكثر من 3000 نازح من مستريحة بلا مأوى أو غذاء أو مياه.


أوضاع مزرية


وذكرت الشبكة أن الأوضاع الإنسانية للنازحين من المنطقة جراء هجمات الدعم السريع «مزرية»، مبينة أن أكثر من ثلاثة آلاف نازح، معظمهم من النساء والأطفال وكبار السن، إضافة إلى النساء الحوامل، أوضاعا صحية وإنسانية شديدة الخطورة، تتطلب تدخلا عاجلا وفوريا لتفادي كارثة إنسانية وشيكة.


من جهته، أوضح مفوض الأمم المتحدة السامي لحقوق الإنسان فولكر تورك، اليوم، أن عدد القتلى المدنيين في الحرب السودانية ازداد بأكثر من الضعف خلال عام 2025 مقارنة بالعام السابق، محذراً من أن آلاف القتلى الآخرين لا تزال هوياتهم مجهولة أو في عداد المفقودين.


وقال تورك: «تشير وثائق مكتبي إلى زيادة في عدد قتل المدنيين بأكثر من مرتين ونصف في عام 2025 مقارنة بالعام السابق، ولا يزال الآلاف في عداد المفقودين أو مجهولي الهوية».


وفد أممي في الخرطوم


وكانت بعثة الأمم المتحدة في جنوب السودان قد أشارت إلى أنها تؤوي عشرات الآلاف من المدنيين النازحين في بلدة أكوبو مع استمرار الاشتباكات، مبينة أن رئيس الشؤون الإنسانية في الأمم المتحدة توم فليتشر، الذي زار أكوبو في 21 فبراير، قد أكد أن السودان يشهد واحدة من أكثر الأزمات إهمالاً في العالم في الوقت الحالي.


ووصل منسقة الشؤون الإنسانية بمكتب الأمم المتحدة في السودان، دينيس براون، إلى مطار الخرطوم الدولي اليوم على رأس وفد يضم ممثلين عن مكاتب أممية مختلفة، في أول زيارة لأرفع مسؤول أممي يصل العاصمة عبر مطارها منذ استئناف نشاطه الملاحي الذي توقف إبان سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع على أجزاء واسعة من العاصمة.