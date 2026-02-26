The Sudan Doctors Network has urged international organizations to expedite assistance for the displaced people from the town of Masterih, located in North Darfur State in western Sudan, which has been subjected to attacks by the Rapid Support Forces.



The network confirmed in a statement that the displaced from Masterih fled without any belongings or supplies and are suffering from harsh conditions, noting that more than 3,000 displaced individuals from Masterih are without shelter, food, or water.



Desperate Conditions



The network mentioned that the humanitarian conditions for the displaced from the area due to the Rapid Support Forces' attacks are "desperate," indicating that more than three thousand displaced individuals, most of whom are women, children, and the elderly, along with pregnant women, are facing severe health and humanitarian situations that require urgent and immediate intervention to avoid an impending humanitarian disaster.



For his part, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, stated today that the number of civilian casualties in the Sudanese war has more than doubled in 2025 compared to the previous year, warning that thousands of other casualties remain unidentified or missing.



Turk said: "Documents from my office indicate an increase in the number of civilian deaths by more than two and a half times in 2025 compared to the previous year, and thousands are still missing or unidentified."



UN Delegation in Khartoum



The United Nations mission in South Sudan has indicated that it is sheltering tens of thousands of displaced civilians in the town of Akobo as clashes continue, noting that the UN humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, who visited Akobo on February 21, confirmed that Sudan is experiencing one of the most neglected crises in the world at present.



The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Denise Brown, arrived at Khartoum International Airport today leading a delegation that includes representatives from various UN offices, marking the first visit by a senior UN official to the capital since the resumption of its air traffic, which had been halted during the Rapid Support Forces' control over large parts of the capital.