اصطفاف يدعو أن نقف ونتوقف أمامه كثيراً.


هبوا «جماعات وأفراد» من أجل إيقاف توني وضرورة إيقاف كل حكم ينصف الأهلي.


لو نأخذكم أيها المتكتلون في رحلة نذكر ونستذكر فيها معاناة الأهلي مع التحكيم ماضياً وحاضراً ستدركون أنه أيوب الكرة السعودية وبعد سردية ظلم الأهلي أراجع معكم كم بطولة تم تجييرها لكم بالتحكيم.


ما ودي أستحضر مباريات مفصلية خسرها الأهلي بالتحكيم لكي لا أكون سببا في الدعاء من الأهلاويين على أبطال تلك الأفعال، فرمضان كريم والمسامح كريم.


أما من يتاجرون الآن بالفضيلة فهم من كانوا يدافعون عن نقيضها حينما كانت أنديتهم هي المستفيدة.


وقع رونالدو وجواو فليكس ومالكوم في تجاوزات واضحة ولم نسمع من المتكتلين نقدا واضحا ومطالبة بمعاقبتهم.


توني لم يفعل ما فعله الدون أو مالكوم حتى تحرضوا على إيقافه بهذه الطريقة الفجة.


ما علينا فهذه بضاعتهم القديمة أرادوا تدويرها وعرضها في زمن تنويري يضم جيلا أن مر على طرحهم يضحك ولا يقول شر البلية ما يضحك.


يقول أحد الزملاء الهلاليين إن الهلال نحر تحكيمياً أمام التعاون وأجمع المحللون أن ضربة الجزاء التي احتسبت للهلال غير صحيحة.


هنا أسأل كيف نحر الهلال وهو المستفيد.


أخيراً يقول الزميل علي الزهراني في هذا المنشور: لا نبرر الخطأ ولا ندافع عن مرتكبيه لكننا نتعجب من بعض النصراويين، في حالة #جواو_فليكس التزموا الصمت وفي حالة #إيفان_توني قدموا لنا أنفسهم دُعاة فضيلة


ولا تنسى يا علي مالكوم ودفاع الهلاليين عنه..


ومضة:


براءة الأطفال هي الدليل الوحيد على أن الإنسان لم يُخلق للشر.


‏- فيودور دوستويفسكي