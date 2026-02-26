The alignment calls for us to stand and pause before it often.



Groups and individuals have risen to stop Toney and the necessity of halting any ruling that favors Al-Ahli.



If we take you, dear gatherers, on a journey to recall and remember Al-Ahli's suffering with officiating, both past and present, you will realize that he is the Job of Saudi football. After recounting the injustices faced by Al-Ahli, I will review with you how many championships have been unfairly awarded to you through officiating.



I do not wish to bring up pivotal matches that Al-Ahli lost due to officiating so that I do not become a reason for the fans of Al-Ahli to curse the champions of those actions; Ramadan is generous, and forgiveness is noble.



As for those who are now trading in virtue, they were the ones defending its opposite when their clubs were the beneficiaries.



Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix, and Malcolm have clearly committed violations, yet we did not hear any criticism or calls for their punishment from the gatherers.



Toney did not do what the Don or Malcolm did for you to incite a suspension against him in such a blatant manner.



It doesn't matter; this is their old merchandise that they wanted to recycle and present in an enlightening era that includes a generation that, upon encountering their claims, laughs and does not say that the worst of calamities is what makes one laugh.



One of my colleagues from Al-Hilal says that Al-Hilal was unjustly treated by officiating against Al-Taawoun, and analysts agreed that the penalty awarded to Al-Hilal was incorrect.



Here I ask, how was Al-Hilal unjustly treated when it was the beneficiary?



Finally, my colleague Ali Al-Zahrani says in this post: We do not justify the mistake nor defend its perpetrators, but we are astonished by some Al-Nasr fans. In the case of #João_Félix, they remained silent, while in the case of #Ivan_Toney, they presented themselves as advocates of virtue.



And do not forget, Ali, about Malcolm and the defense of Al-Hilal fans for him...



