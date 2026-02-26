في مشهد يتكرر كل عام، يقف رجل أمن سعودي وسط حشود من مختلف الأجناس والألوان في صحن المطاف أو أروقة الحرم المكي، لا يكتفي بتنظيم الحشود أو الحفاظ على الأمن فحسب، بل يتحول في لحظات إلى مترجم فوري يوجه تائهاً بلغة الأوردو، أو يطمئن مسناً بالفرنسية، أو يرشد مجموعة بالإنجليزية، أو يوجه آخرين بلغة الباهاسا الإندونيسية.
هذه المخاطبة الاحترافية ليست وليدة الصدفة بل هي ثمرة استراتيجية شاملة تتبناها السعودية ضمن رؤية 2030 لتطوير تجربة الحاج والمعتمر وضمان تقديم أسمى و أفضل سبل الرعاية والعناية بهم.
ولإدراك وزارة الداخلية أن التواصل هو مفتاح الأمن والخدمة؛ فقد خضع آلاف الضباط والمجندين لبرامج تدريبية مكثفة، إذ لم يعد إتقان اللغات مجرد مهارة إضافية بل أصبح ركيزة أساسية في إعداد الكوادر الأمنية المشاركة في تنظيم المواسم الدينية في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة.
وتشير الإحصائيات والتقارير الميدانية إلى تطور كبير في هذا الملف، إذ يتم التركيز على اللغات الأكثر انتشاراً بين الحجاج. وجرى تدريب رجال الأمن على أكثر من 10 لغات أساسية أبرزها: الإنجليزية، الأوردو، الفرنسية، الفارسية، الملايوية، والتركية.
ووفقاً لبيانات تدريب الأمن، فإنه يتم تأهيل المئات من رجال الأمن سنوياً عبر دورات لغات متخصصة بالتعاون مع جامعات سعودية عريقة مثل جامعة أم القرى وجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز وغيرها من الجامعات السعودية العريقة.
تقنيات ذكية وترجمة فورية
إلى جانب التحدث المباشر، فقد دعمت القيادة الأمنية رجال الميدان بتقنيات ذكية تساند مهاراتهم اللغوية مثل أجهزة الترجمة الفورية، والتي تم تزويد نقاط التفتيش ومراكز الإرشاد بأجهزتها المتطورة التي تدعم أكثر من 100 لغة ما يقلص وقت الاستجابة للحالات الطارئة إلى ثوانٍ معدودة، كما تخصص القطاعات الأمنية كوادر تتحدث اللغات بطلاقة بنسبة إتقان تصل إلى 100% للتعامل مع الوفود والحالات المعقدة، بالإضافة إلى وجود عدد من رجال الأمن الذين يتقنون هذا الخليط الكبير من اللغات في مركز العمليات الموحد (٩١١)، وهم على أهبة الاستعداد في كل وقت لتلقي البلاغات والتعامل معها بشتى لغات العالم.
إن قدرة رجل الأمن على فهم «صرخة استغاثة» أو «سؤال عن طريق» بلغة الحاج الأصلية تساهم في خفض معدلات التوهان، حيث تشير التقديرات إلى أن التواصل الفعال ساهم في تقليص زمن إعادة المعتمرين والحجاج التائهين إلى فنادقهم ومخيماتهم بنسبة تتجاوز 40%، كما أن ذلك يساعد كثيرا على إدارة الحشود، حيث إن الفهم المباشر للتعليمات يمنع التدافع ويزيد من انسيابية الحركة في الممرات الضيقة.
In a scene that repeats every year, a Saudi security man stands amidst crowds of various nationalities and colors in the courtyard of the Kaaba or the corridors of the Grand Mosque in Mecca. He does not only organize the crowds or maintain security, but in moments he transforms into an instant translator, directing a lost person in Urdu, reassuring an elderly person in French, guiding a group in English, or directing others in Bahasa Indonesian.
This professional communication is not a coincidence but rather the result of a comprehensive strategy adopted by Saudi Arabia as part of Vision 2030 to enhance the experience of pilgrims and Umrah performers and ensure the highest and best levels of care and attention for them.
Recognizing that communication is the key to security and service, the Ministry of Interior has subjected thousands of officers and recruits to intensive training programs. Mastering languages has become not just an additional skill but a fundamental pillar in preparing the security personnel involved in organizing religious seasons in Mecca and Medina.
Statistics and field reports indicate significant progress in this area, focusing on the most widely spoken languages among pilgrims. Security personnel have been trained in more than 10 essential languages, including English, Urdu, French, Persian, Malay, and Turkish.
According to security training data, hundreds of security personnel are qualified annually through specialized language courses in collaboration with prestigious Saudi universities such as Umm Al-Qura University and King Abdulaziz University, among others.
Smart Technologies and Instant Translation
In addition to direct communication, the security leadership has supported field personnel with smart technologies that assist their language skills, such as instant translation devices, which have been provided to checkpoints and guidance centers with advanced devices supporting more than 100 languages, reducing response time for emergency cases to just a few seconds. Security sectors also allocate personnel who speak languages fluently with a mastery rate of up to 100% to deal with delegations and complex cases, in addition to having a number of security personnel who master this vast mix of languages at the Unified Operations Center (911), always ready to receive reports and handle them in various languages of the world.
The ability of a security officer to understand a "cry for help" or "a question about the way" in the pilgrim's native language contributes to reducing disorientation rates. Estimates indicate that effective communication has helped reduce the time taken to return lost Umrah performers and pilgrims to their hotels and camps by more than 40%. This also greatly assists in crowd management, as direct understanding of instructions prevents pushing and increases the smooth flow of movement in narrow passages.