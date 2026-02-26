في مشهد يتكرر كل عام، يقف رجل أمن سعودي وسط حشود من مختلف الأجناس والألوان في صحن المطاف أو أروقة الحرم المكي، لا يكتفي بتنظيم الحشود أو الحفاظ على الأمن فحسب، بل يتحول في لحظات إلى مترجم فوري يوجه تائهاً بلغة الأوردو، أو يطمئن مسناً بالفرنسية، أو يرشد مجموعة بالإنجليزية، أو يوجه آخرين بلغة الباهاسا الإندونيسية.

هذه المخاطبة الاحترافية ليست وليدة الصدفة بل هي ثمرة استراتيجية شاملة تتبناها السعودية ضمن رؤية 2030 لتطوير تجربة الحاج والمعتمر وضمان تقديم أسمى و أفضل سبل الرعاية والعناية بهم.


ولإدراك وزارة الداخلية أن التواصل هو مفتاح الأمن والخدمة؛ فقد خضع آلاف الضباط والمجندين لبرامج تدريبية مكثفة، إذ لم يعد إتقان اللغات مجرد مهارة إضافية بل أصبح ركيزة أساسية في إعداد الكوادر الأمنية المشاركة في تنظيم المواسم الدينية في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة.

وتشير الإحصائيات والتقارير الميدانية إلى تطور كبير في هذا الملف، إذ يتم التركيز على اللغات الأكثر انتشاراً بين الحجاج. وجرى تدريب رجال الأمن على أكثر من 10 لغات أساسية أبرزها: الإنجليزية، الأوردو، الفرنسية، الفارسية، الملايوية، والتركية.


ووفقاً لبيانات تدريب الأمن، فإنه يتم تأهيل المئات من رجال الأمن سنوياً عبر دورات لغات متخصصة بالتعاون مع جامعات سعودية عريقة مثل جامعة أم القرى وجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز وغيرها من الجامعات السعودية العريقة.


تقنيات ذكية وترجمة فورية


إلى جانب التحدث المباشر، فقد دعمت القيادة الأمنية رجال الميدان بتقنيات ذكية تساند مهاراتهم اللغوية مثل أجهزة الترجمة الفورية، والتي تم تزويد نقاط التفتيش ومراكز الإرشاد بأجهزتها المتطورة التي تدعم أكثر من 100 لغة ما يقلص وقت الاستجابة للحالات الطارئة إلى ثوانٍ معدودة، كما تخصص القطاعات الأمنية كوادر تتحدث اللغات بطلاقة بنسبة إتقان تصل إلى 100% للتعامل مع الوفود والحالات المعقدة، بالإضافة إلى وجود عدد من رجال الأمن الذين يتقنون هذا الخليط الكبير من اللغات في مركز العمليات الموحد (٩١١)، وهم على أهبة الاستعداد في كل وقت لتلقي البلاغات والتعامل معها بشتى لغات العالم.


إن قدرة رجل الأمن على فهم «صرخة استغاثة» أو «سؤال عن طريق» بلغة الحاج الأصلية تساهم في خفض معدلات التوهان، حيث تشير التقديرات إلى أن التواصل الفعال ساهم في تقليص زمن إعادة المعتمرين والحجاج التائهين إلى فنادقهم ومخيماتهم بنسبة تتجاوز 40%، كما أن ذلك يساعد كثيرا على إدارة الحشود، حيث إن الفهم المباشر للتعليمات يمنع التدافع ويزيد من انسيابية الحركة في الممرات الضيقة.