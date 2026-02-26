In a scene that repeats every year, a Saudi security man stands amidst crowds of various nationalities and colors in the courtyard of the Kaaba or the corridors of the Grand Mosque in Mecca. He does not only organize the crowds or maintain security, but in moments he transforms into an instant translator, directing a lost person in Urdu, reassuring an elderly person in French, guiding a group in English, or directing others in Bahasa Indonesian.

This professional communication is not a coincidence but rather the result of a comprehensive strategy adopted by Saudi Arabia as part of Vision 2030 to enhance the experience of pilgrims and Umrah performers and ensure the highest and best levels of care and attention for them.



Recognizing that communication is the key to security and service, the Ministry of Interior has subjected thousands of officers and recruits to intensive training programs. Mastering languages has become not just an additional skill but a fundamental pillar in preparing the security personnel involved in organizing religious seasons in Mecca and Medina.

Statistics and field reports indicate significant progress in this area, focusing on the most widely spoken languages among pilgrims. Security personnel have been trained in more than 10 essential languages, including English, Urdu, French, Persian, Malay, and Turkish.



According to security training data, hundreds of security personnel are qualified annually through specialized language courses in collaboration with prestigious Saudi universities such as Umm Al-Qura University and King Abdulaziz University, among others.



Smart Technologies and Instant Translation



In addition to direct communication, the security leadership has supported field personnel with smart technologies that assist their language skills, such as instant translation devices, which have been provided to checkpoints and guidance centers with advanced devices supporting more than 100 languages, reducing response time for emergency cases to just a few seconds. Security sectors also allocate personnel who speak languages fluently with a mastery rate of up to 100% to deal with delegations and complex cases, in addition to having a number of security personnel who master this vast mix of languages at the Unified Operations Center (911), always ready to receive reports and handle them in various languages of the world.



The ability of a security officer to understand a "cry for help" or "a question about the way" in the pilgrim's native language contributes to reducing disorientation rates. Estimates indicate that effective communication has helped reduce the time taken to return lost Umrah performers and pilgrims to their hotels and camps by more than 40%. This also greatly assists in crowd management, as direct understanding of instructions prevents pushing and increases the smooth flow of movement in narrow passages.