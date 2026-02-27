The Ministry of Tourism announced that hospitality facilities are required to inform guests when their lost items are found after their departure, while keeping them for up to 30 days, ensuring the protection of guests' rights and enhancing the quality of services provided.

The ministry clarified, in a tweet published on its official account on the "X" platform, that the hospitality facility is responsible for communicating with the guest as soon as any lost belongings are found after departure, while committing to keeping them during the specified period.

This step comes as part of efforts to organize the hospitality sector and raise the level of reliability in tourism services, enhancing the visitor experience and ensuring the protection of their belongings during their stay in hospitality facilities.