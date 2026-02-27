أعلنت وزارة السياحة إلزام مرافق الضيافة بإبلاغ النزلاء عند العثور على مفقوداتهم بعد مغادرتهم، مع الاحتفاظ بها لمدة تصل إلى 30 يوماً، بما يضمن حفظ حقوق الضيوف وتعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة.

وأوضحت الوزارة، في تغريدة نشرتها عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة «X»، أن مرفق الضيافة يتحمل مسؤولية التواصل مع الضيف فور العثور على أي مقتنيات مفقودة بعد المغادرة، مع الالتزام بحفظها خلال المدة المحددة.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن جهود تنظيم قطاع الضيافة ورفع مستوى الموثوقية في الخدمات السياحية، بما يعزز تجربة الزائر ويضمن حماية ممتلكاته أثناء إقامته في مرافق الضيافة.