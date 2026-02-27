Recent epidemiological analyses have revealed that women record higher rates of vitamin D deficiency compared to men; due to various biological and behavioral factors, according to data published in the journal The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, which specializes in endocrine and metabolic research.

Studies have indicated that reduced sun exposure, intensive use of sunscreen, along with hormonal changes during pregnancy or post-menopause, all contribute to lower vitamin levels in women. Additionally, differences in body fat distribution may affect the storage and metabolism of vitamin D.

This vitamin deficiency is associated with an increased risk of osteoporosis and muscle weakness, as well as potential effects on the immune system and mood. The analyses pointed out that certain groups, such as older women or those with a lifestyle that involves little sun exposure, may be more susceptible to complications related to the deficiency.

Researchers recommended conducting regular screenings specifically for at-risk groups, relying on moderate sun exposure and dietary supplements when necessary, under specialized medical supervision to avoid overdoses.

Scientific evidence confirms that early prevention is more effective than treatment after complications arise, especially concerning long-term bone health.