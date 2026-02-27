كشفت تحليلات وبائية حديثة أن النساء يسجلن معدلات أعلى من نقص فيتامين (د) مقارنة بالرجال؛ نتيجة عوامل بيولوجية وسلوكية متعددة، وفق بيانات منشورة في دورية The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism المتخصصة في أبحاث الغدد الصماء والتمثيل الغذائي.

وأوضحت الدراسات أن انخفاض التعرض لأشعة الشمس، واستخدام واقيات الشمس المكثف، إضافة إلى التغيرات الهرمونية خلال الحمل أو ما بعد انقطاع الطمث، تسهم جميعها في انخفاض مستويات الفيتامين لدى النساء. كما أن الاختلافات في توزيع الدهون بالجسم قد تؤثر في تخزين واستقلاب فيتامين (د).

ويرتبط نقص هذا الفيتامين بزيادة خطر هشاشة العظام وضعف الكتلة العضلية، فضلاً عن تأثيرات محتملة على الجهاز المناعي والمزاج. وأشارت التحليلات إلى أن فئات معينة، مثل النساء كبيرات السن أو ذوات نمط الحياة قليل التعرض للشمس، قد يكن أكثر عرضة للمضاعفات المرتبطة بالنقص.

الباحثون أوصوا بإجراء فحوصات دورية خاصة للفئات المعرضة للخطر، مع الاعتماد على التعرض المعتدل للشمس والمكملات الغذائية عند الحاجة، تحت إشراف طبي متخصص لتجنب الجرعات الزائدة.

وتؤكد الأدلة العلمية أن الوقاية المبكرة أكثر فاعلية من العلاج بعد ظهور المضاعفات، خصوصاً في ما يتعلق بصحة العظام على المدى الطويل.