كشفت تحليلات وبائية حديثة أن النساء يسجلن معدلات أعلى من نقص فيتامين (د) مقارنة بالرجال؛ نتيجة عوامل بيولوجية وسلوكية متعددة، وفق بيانات منشورة في دورية The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism المتخصصة في أبحاث الغدد الصماء والتمثيل الغذائي.
وأوضحت الدراسات أن انخفاض التعرض لأشعة الشمس، واستخدام واقيات الشمس المكثف، إضافة إلى التغيرات الهرمونية خلال الحمل أو ما بعد انقطاع الطمث، تسهم جميعها في انخفاض مستويات الفيتامين لدى النساء. كما أن الاختلافات في توزيع الدهون بالجسم قد تؤثر في تخزين واستقلاب فيتامين (د).
ويرتبط نقص هذا الفيتامين بزيادة خطر هشاشة العظام وضعف الكتلة العضلية، فضلاً عن تأثيرات محتملة على الجهاز المناعي والمزاج. وأشارت التحليلات إلى أن فئات معينة، مثل النساء كبيرات السن أو ذوات نمط الحياة قليل التعرض للشمس، قد يكن أكثر عرضة للمضاعفات المرتبطة بالنقص.
الباحثون أوصوا بإجراء فحوصات دورية خاصة للفئات المعرضة للخطر، مع الاعتماد على التعرض المعتدل للشمس والمكملات الغذائية عند الحاجة، تحت إشراف طبي متخصص لتجنب الجرعات الزائدة.
وتؤكد الأدلة العلمية أن الوقاية المبكرة أكثر فاعلية من العلاج بعد ظهور المضاعفات، خصوصاً في ما يتعلق بصحة العظام على المدى الطويل.
Recent epidemiological analyses have revealed that women record higher rates of vitamin D deficiency compared to men; due to various biological and behavioral factors, according to data published in the journal The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, which specializes in endocrine and metabolic research.
Studies have indicated that reduced sun exposure, intensive use of sunscreen, along with hormonal changes during pregnancy or post-menopause, all contribute to lower vitamin levels in women. Additionally, differences in body fat distribution may affect the storage and metabolism of vitamin D.
This vitamin deficiency is associated with an increased risk of osteoporosis and muscle weakness, as well as potential effects on the immune system and mood. The analyses pointed out that certain groups, such as older women or those with a lifestyle that involves little sun exposure, may be more susceptible to complications related to the deficiency.
Researchers recommended conducting regular screenings specifically for at-risk groups, relying on moderate sun exposure and dietary supplements when necessary, under specialized medical supervision to avoid overdoses.
Scientific evidence confirms that early prevention is more effective than treatment after complications arise, especially concerning long-term bone health.