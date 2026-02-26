عاد الجدل حول وفاة الفنانة المصرية الراحلة سعاد حسني بعد تصريحات شقيقتها جنجاه التي اتهمت صديقة الراحلة نادية يسري بالاستيلاء على ممتلكات سعاد بعد وفاتها، مما أعاد النقاش حول ظروف رحيلها الغامضة.

وكشفت جنجاه في تصريحات تلفزيونية حديثة أن المحتويات الخاصة بالراحل سعاد حسني التي وصلت إليها من نادية يسري تضمنت 7 شنط، 3 منها فارغة، والباقي ملابس منزلية.

الذهب وساعة سعاد اختفت

وأكدت شقيقة الراحلة أن أغلب الأشياء التي رتبتها بنفسها مع سعاد قبل سفرها لم تصل، مشيرة إلى أن الذهب وساعة الذهب الخاصة بسعاد كانت من بين ما أخذته نادية يسري.

وفاة سعاد حسني

يذكر أن الفنانة المصرية الراحلة سعاد حسني فارقت الحياة في 21 يونيو 2001، تاركة وراءها إرثاً فنياً كبيراً من السينما والمسرح والتلفزيون، وألقابها العديدة مثل «السندريلا» في قلوب محبيها.

لغز وفاة سعاد حسني

على الرغم من مرور سنوات على وفاتها، لا يزال الغموض يحيط بظروف رحيلها، إذ أثيرت العديد من التكهنات حول أسباب وفاتها، ما جعل قضية موتها موضوعاً متكرراً في الإعلام ولدى الجمهور.