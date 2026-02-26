The debate surrounding the death of the late Egyptian artist Souad Hosny has resurfaced following statements from her sister, Janja, who accused the late artist's friend Nadia Yousri of seizing Souad's possessions after her death, reigniting discussions about the mysterious circumstances of her passing.

Janja revealed in recent television statements that the belongings of the late Souad Hosny that she received from Nadia Yousri included 7 bags, 3 of which were empty, while the rest contained household clothes.

The gold and Souad's watch have disappeared

Janja confirmed that most of the items she had arranged herself with Souad before her travel did not arrive, noting that the gold and Souad's gold watch were among the items taken by Nadia Yousri.

The death of Souad Hosny

It is worth mentioning that the late Egyptian artist Souad Hosny passed away on June 21, 2001, leaving behind a significant artistic legacy in cinema, theater, and television, along with her numerous titles such as "Cinderella" in the hearts of her fans.

The mystery of Souad Hosny's death

Despite the years that have passed since her death, the circumstances surrounding her passing remain shrouded in mystery, as many speculations have arisen regarding the causes of her death, making the issue of her demise a recurring topic in the media and among the public.