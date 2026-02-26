A new dedicated shopping interface featuring luxury beauty products from Hugo Boss, L'Occitane, CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, Vichy, L'Oréal Professional, Kérastase, Dyson, and Al-Majed for Oud all in one place.

Amazon Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of the new store interface "Premium Beauty," a new destination dedicated to luxury skincare, haircare, and fragrance products, allowing customers to shop easily and obtain products directly from prestigious global brands.

This launch represents an expansion of the product range offered by Amazon on Amazon.sa, reinforcing the company's steadfast commitment to meeting the evolving needs of customers in the Kingdom, with a focus on quality, convenience, and the exceptional shopping experience they have come to expect from Amazon.

The "Premium Beauty" store interface features a carefully selected range of luxury skincare, haircare, and fragrance products from trusted brands, including Hugo Boss, L'Occitane, CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, Vichy, L'Oréal Professional, Al-Majed for Oud, Kérastase, and Dyson, with all products supplied directly from the brands.

Amazon Saudi Arabia is also launching a beauty quiz campaign on the Amazon.sa website, which includes digital episodes led by several specialists, offering customers skincare tips during the month of Ramadan. A selection of beauty experts will participate in the campaign to help customers learn how to care for their skin throughout the holy month.

Commenting on the launch of the "Premium Beauty" store interface, Zeina Al-Ma'allim, Head of the Beauty Category at Amazon in the Gulf, said:

“'Premium Beauty' on Amazon.sa is an example of our creativity in crafting solutions that cater to our customers' needs. By listening to their preferences, we provide beloved global brands such as Hugo Boss, L'Occitane, CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, Vichy, L'Oréal Professional, and Al-Majed for Oud, alongside reliable educational content through the 'Beauty Quiz' campaign, and a unique interactive experience at Riyadh Park. Whether the customer is browsing products online, learning from beauty experts, or experiencing the brands in person, everything they need is available within a seamless experience that reflects our commitment to putting the customer at the heart of everything we do.” The "Premium Beauty" store interface is part of Amazon Saudi Arabia's strategy to expand product categories and enhance the customer experience.

For his part, Abdo Shlala, General Manager of Amazon in Saudi Arabia, said: “Amazon.sa places the needs of its customers at the core of everything it does.”

He added: The launch of "Premium Beauty" expresses our commitment to providing the finest beauty shopping experience in Saudi Arabia. We offer a wide range of the most prominent luxury global brands in skincare, makeup, fragrances, and comprehensive beauty products—all in one place, with the level of trust and convenience that our customers expect from Amazon through direct partnerships with the most famous brands, fast delivery services, and customer-focused innovation.

Amazon continues to set new standards for online shopping in the Kingdom. The "Premium Beauty" interface transforms online shopping into an in-store-like experience through product pages rich in information, interactive media, and expert content to help customers choose with confidence.

In celebration of the launch: Amazon offers a unique Ramadan experience

In celebration of the launch of the "Premium Beauty" store interface, Amazon Saudi Arabia is offering an interactive experience for 7 days at Riyadh Park Mall, starting from February 27 to March 5 under the slogan "Let Your Light Shine: Beauty Quiz." This event combines the popular tradition of solving puzzles during the holy month of Ramadan, which takes the form of beauty puzzles along with discovering trendy products.

The event is designed in the shape of an Amazon box, with interactive sections dedicated to skincare, haircare, and fragrances, where visitors can explore products, interact with beauty experts, including dermatologists and haircare specialists, and shop immediately using QR codes that lead directly to the Amazon.sa website. This experience provides customers with a unique opportunity to discover the "Premium Beauty" store interface for themselves while enjoying the comfort of seamless and convenient online shopping.

Customers can explore the complete range of luxury beauty products at amazon.sa/premiumbeauty, discover beauty care tips during Ramadan with the Beauty Quiz campaign on the amazon.sa website, and enjoy the interactive event experience at Riyadh Park Mall from February 27 to March 5, 2026.