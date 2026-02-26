واجهة تسوّق مخصّصة جديدة تضمّ منتجات تجميل فاخرة من هوغو بوس، لوكسيتان، سيراڤي، لاروش بوزيه، فيشي، لوريال بروفيشنال، كيراستاس، دايسون، والماجد للعود في مكانٍ واحد.
أعلنت أمازون السعودية عن إطلاق واجهة المتجر الجديد «بريميوم بيوتي»، وهي وجهة جديدة مخصصة لمنتجات العناية بالبشرة والشعر والعطور الفاخرة، تتيح للعملاء التسوق بسهولة والحصول على المنتجات مباشرة من العلامات التجارية العالمية المرموقة.

ويمثل هذا الإطلاق توسعاً في تشكيلة المنتجات التي تقدمها أمازون على Amazon.sa، مما يعزز التزام الشركة الثابت بتلبية الاحتياجات المتغيرة للعملاء في المملكة، مع التركيز على الجودة والراحة وتجربة التسوق الاستثنائية التي اعتادوا عليها من أمازون.

وتضم واجهة متجر «بريميوم بيوتي» تشكيلة مختارة بعناية من منتجات العناية بالبشرة والشعر والعطور الفاخرة من علامات تجارية موثوقة، بما فيها هوغو بوس، ولوكسيتان، وسيرافي، ولاروش بوزيه، وفيشي، ولوريال بروفيشينال، والماجد للعود، وكيراستاس، ودايسون ويتم توريد جميع المنتجات مباشرة من العلامات التجارية.

كما تطلق أمازون السعودية أيضاً حملة فوازير الجمال على موقع Amazon.sa، والتي تتضمن حلقات رقمية بقيادة عدد من المختصين، والتي تقدم للعملاء نصائح للعناية بالبشرة خلال شهر رمضان. حيث يشارك في الحملة نخبة من خبراء التجميل لمساعدة العملاء على تعلم كيفية العناية ببشرتهم طوال الشهر المبارك.

وتعليقاً على إطلاق واجهة متجر «بريميوم بيوتي»، قالت زينة المعلّم، رئيسة فئة الجمال لدى أمازون في دول الخليج:

«تُعد «بريميوم بيوتي» على Amazon.sa مثالاً على إبداعنا في ابتكار حلول تناسب احتياجات عملائنا. من خلال الاستماع لتفضيلاتهم، نوفر علامات عالمية محبوبة مثل هوغو بوس، لوكسيتان، سيراڤي، لاروش بوزيه، فيشي، لوريال بروفيشنال، والماجد للعود، إلى جانب محتوى تعليمي موثوق عبر حملة «فوازير الجمال»، وتجربة تفاعلية مميزة في الرياض بارك. سواء كان العميل يتصفح المنتجات عبر الإنترنت، أو يتعلم من خبراء الجمال، أو يختبر العلامات على أرض الواقع، فإن كل ما يحتاجه متاح ضمن تجربة سلسة تعكس التزامنا بوضع العميل في قلب كل ما نقوم به». إذ تعد واجهة متجر «بريميوم بيوتي» جزءاً من استراتيجية أمازون السعودية لتوسيع فئات المنتجات وتحسين تجربة العملاء.

من جانبه، قال عبدو شلالا، المدير العام لأمازون في المملكة العربية السعودية: «إن Amazon.sa تضع احتياجات عملائها في صميم كل ما تقوم به».

وأضاف: إطلاق «بريميوم بيوتي» يأتي تعبيراً عن التزامنا بتوفير أرقى تجربة تسوق للجمال في المملكة العربية السعودية. فنحن نقدم تشكيلة واسعة من أبرز العلامات التجارية العالمية الفاخرة في مجالات العناية بالبشرة، والمكياج، والعطور، ومنتجات الجمال المتكاملة -وكل ذلك في مكان واحد، بمستوى الثقة والراحة الذي يتوقعه عملاؤنا من أمازون من خلال الشراكات المباشرة مع أشهر العلامات التجارية، وخدمات التوصيل السريع، والابتكار الذي يركز على العملاء.

وتواصل أمازون وضع معايير جديدة للتسوق الإلكتروني في المملكة. وتحوّل واجهة «بريميوم بيوتي» التسوق عبر الإنترنت إلى تجربة شبيهة بالمتجر من خلال صفحات منتجات غنية بالمعلومات، ووسائط تفاعلية، ومحتوى من خبراء لمساعدة العملاء على الاختيار بثقة.

احتفالاً بالإطلاق: أمازون تقدم تجربة رمضانية مميزة

احتفالاً بإطلاق واجهة متجر «بريميوم بيوتي»، تقدم أمازون السعودية تجربة تفاعلية لمدة 7 أيام في مول الرياض بارك، وذلك بدءاً من 27 فبراير وحتى 5 مارس تحت شعار «خللي نورك يبان: فوازير الجمال»، يمزج هذا الحدث بين التقليد الشعبي في شهر رمضان المبارك المتمثل في حل الألغاز، والذي يأتي في هذه الفعالية على شكل حل ألغاز الجمال مع اكتشاف المنتجات العصرية.

تم تصميم الفعالية على شكل صندوق أمازون، مع أقسام تفاعلية مخصصة للعناية بالبشرة والشعر والعطور، حيث يمكن للزوار استكشاف المنتجات، والتفاعل مع خبراء التجميل، بمن فيهم أطباء الجلدية وأخصائيي العناية بالشعر، والتسوق فوراً باستخدام رموز QR التي توصل مباشرة إلى موقع Amazon.sa. تتيح هذه التجربة للعملاء فرصة فريدة لاكتشاف واجهة متجر «بريميوم بيوتي» بأنفسهم، مع الاستمتاع براحة التسوق الإلكتروني السلس والمريح.

يمكن للعملاء استكشاف تشكيلة منتجات التجميل الفاخرة الكاملة على amazon.sa/premiumbeauty، واكتشاف نصائح للعناية بالجمال خلال شهر رمضان مع حملة فوزير الجمال على موقع amazon.sa، وكذلك الاستمتاع بتجربة الحدث التفاعلي في مول الرياض بارك من 27 فبراير وحتى 5 مارس 2026.