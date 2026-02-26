أوضحت بلدية محافظة أحد رفيدة، رداً على ما نشرته «عكاظ» أمس، عند لقائها عدداً من الباعة ومطالباتهم بمواقف إضافية في السوق الرمضانية في المحافظة، مما أثر، على حد قولهم، على قلة عمليات البيع والشراء، وتوجّه البعض منهم، حسب ما ذكروا لـ«عكاظ»، إلى الذهاب إلى أسواق رمضانية أخرى للاستفادة المادية من نشاطاتهم التي يعرضونها في السوق الرمضانية؛ أن المواقف المخصصة للسوق الرمضانية متوفرة وبسعة كافية، وتم تجهيزها مسبقاً لاستيعاب الأعداد المتوقعة مع تنظيم الحركة المرورية بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة لضمان انسيابية الدخول والخروج، وتم توفير مواقف إضافية بجوار بيوت الطين، مضيفة في ردها أنه لم يتم رصد ازدحام أو بلاغات خلال الفترة السابقة.