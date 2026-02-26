أوضحت بلدية محافظة أحد رفيدة، رداً على ما نشرته «عكاظ» أمس، عند لقائها عدداً من الباعة ومطالباتهم بمواقف إضافية في السوق الرمضانية في المحافظة، مما أثر، على حد قولهم، على قلة عمليات البيع والشراء، وتوجّه البعض منهم، حسب ما ذكروا لـ«عكاظ»، إلى الذهاب إلى أسواق رمضانية أخرى للاستفادة المادية من نشاطاتهم التي يعرضونها في السوق الرمضانية؛ أن المواقف المخصصة للسوق الرمضانية متوفرة وبسعة كافية، وتم تجهيزها مسبقاً لاستيعاب الأعداد المتوقعة مع تنظيم الحركة المرورية بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة لضمان انسيابية الدخول والخروج، وتم توفير مواقف إضافية بجوار بيوت الطين، مضيفة في ردها أنه لم يتم رصد ازدحام أو بلاغات خلال الفترة السابقة.
«عكاظ» تنشر مطالب باعة في السوق الرمضانية بأحد رفيدة.. وبلدية المحافظة ترد
The Municipality of Ahd Rafeeda Province clarified, in response to what was published by "Okaz" yesterday, during its meeting with a number of vendors and their requests for additional parking spaces in the Ramadan market in the province, which they claimed affected the volume of buying and selling. Some of them, according to what they mentioned to "Okaz," intended to go to other Ramadan markets to benefit financially from the activities they display in the Ramadan market. The municipality stated that the designated parking spaces for the Ramadan market are available and sufficiently spacious, and they were prepared in advance to accommodate the expected numbers while organizing traffic flow in coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure smooth entry and exit. Additionally, extra parking spaces have been provided next to the mud houses, adding in its response that no congestion or reports had been recorded during the previous period.