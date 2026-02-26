The Municipality of Ahd Rafeeda Province clarified, in response to what was published by "Okaz" yesterday, during its meeting with a number of vendors and their requests for additional parking spaces in the Ramadan market in the province, which they claimed affected the volume of buying and selling. Some of them, according to what they mentioned to "Okaz," intended to go to other Ramadan markets to benefit financially from the activities they display in the Ramadan market. The municipality stated that the designated parking spaces for the Ramadan market are available and sufficiently spacious, and they were prepared in advance to accommodate the expected numbers while organizing traffic flow in coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure smooth entry and exit. Additionally, extra parking spaces have been provided next to the mud houses, adding in its response that no congestion or reports had been recorded during the previous period.