أمير جازان يسلّم وثائق تملّك الوحدات السكنية للمستفيدين

The Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, presented the ownership documents of residential units to beneficiaries from deserving families in the region, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, as part of the generous donation made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz amounting to one billion riyals at his own expense.

The Emir of Jazan Region expressed his sincere gratitude to the Crown Prince for this generous and unsurprising contribution, affirming that this initiative reflects the leadership's commitment to empowering citizens and providing the essentials for a dignified life, and reinforces the concepts of national solidarity and sustainable developmental work.

During the ceremony organized by the Developmental Housing Foundation "Sakan" in the Emirate of Jazan Region last night, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz and the attendees watched a visual presentation about the stages of implementing these projects, which come in response to the Crown Prince's directive to complete these qualitative housing projects within a record period not exceeding (12) months, and to implement them through national companies. The Developmental Housing Foundation "Sakan" has worked to provide housing units in the Jazan Region that meet the highest technical specifications and quality of life standards, achieving housing sustainability and enhancing family stability for the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Developmental Housing Foundation "Sakan," Majid bin Abdullah Al-Huqail, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Emir of Jazan Region for his continuous support and follow-up, which contributed to the completion of the project's phases in the region according to the specified timeline, in line with the leadership's aspirations to expedite the empowerment of deserving families with suitable housing.

The "Sakan" Foundation continues, through the "Jood Housing" initiative, to deliver successive batches of housing units in various regions of the Kingdom, as part of the Crown Prince's donation, while ensuring the needs of the beneficiaries are met and the quality of execution is upheld, contributing to enhancing the quality of life and achieving the goals of developmental housing.