سلّم أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي وثائق تملّك الوحدات السكنية للمستفيدين من الأسر المستحقة في المنطقة، ضمن التبرع السخي الذي قدّمه ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز بمبلغ مليار ريال على نفقته الخاصة.

وأعرب أمير منطقة جازان عن خالص شكره لولي العهد على هذا العطاء السخي وغير المستغرب، مؤكدًا أن هذه المبادرة تعكس حرص القيادة الرشيدة على تمكين المواطن وتوفير مقومات الحياة الكريمة، وترسّخ مفاهيم التكافل الوطني والعمل التنموي المستدام.

أمير جازان يسلّم وثائق تملّك الوحدات السكنية للمستفيدين

وشاهد الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز والحضور، خلال الحفل الذي نظمته مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية «سكن» في إمارة منطقة جازان مساء أمس، عرضًا مرئيًّا عن مراحل تنفيذ هذه المشاريع التي تأتي إنفاذًا لتوجيه ولي العهد القاضي بضرورة إنجاز هذه المشاريع السكنية النوعية خلال فترة قياسية لا تتجاوز (12) شهرًا، وتنفيذها عبر شركات وطنية، حيث عملت مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية «سكن» على توفير وحدات سكنية في منطقة جازان تتوافق مع أعلى المواصفات الفنية ومعايير جودة الحياة، بما يحقق الاستدامة السكنية ويعزز الاستقرار الأسري للمستفيدين.

فيما قدم وزير البلديات والإسكان، رئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية «سكن»، ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة جازان على دعمه ومتابعته المستمرة، التي أسهمت في إنجاز مراحل المشروع في المنطقة وفق الجدول الزمني المحدد، وبما يواكب تطلعات القيادة في تسريع تمكين الأسر المستحقة من السكن الملائم.

وتواصل مؤسسة «سكن»، عبر مبادرة «جود الإسكان»، تسليم الدفعات المتتالية من الوحدات السكنية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، ضمن تبرع ولي العهد مع مراعاة تلبية احتياجات المستفيدين وجودة التنفيذ، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة وتحقيق مستهدفات الإسكان التنموي.