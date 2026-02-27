أمير جازان يسلّم وثائق تملّك الوحدات السكنية للمستفيدين

سلّم أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي وثائق تملّك الوحدات السكنية للمستفيدين من الأسر المستحقة في المنطقة، ضمن التبرع السخي الذي قدّمه ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز بمبلغ مليار ريال على نفقته الخاصة.
وأعرب أمير منطقة جازان عن خالص شكره لولي العهد على هذا العطاء السخي وغير المستغرب، مؤكدًا أن هذه المبادرة تعكس حرص القيادة الرشيدة على تمكين المواطن وتوفير مقومات الحياة الكريمة، وترسّخ مفاهيم التكافل الوطني والعمل التنموي المستدام.
وشاهد الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز والحضور، خلال الحفل الذي نظمته مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية «سكن» في إمارة منطقة جازان مساء أمس، عرضًا مرئيًّا عن مراحل تنفيذ هذه المشاريع التي تأتي إنفاذًا لتوجيه ولي العهد القاضي بضرورة إنجاز هذه المشاريع السكنية النوعية خلال فترة قياسية لا تتجاوز (12) شهرًا، وتنفيذها عبر شركات وطنية، حيث عملت مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية «سكن» على توفير وحدات سكنية في منطقة جازان تتوافق مع أعلى المواصفات الفنية ومعايير جودة الحياة، بما يحقق الاستدامة السكنية ويعزز الاستقرار الأسري للمستفيدين.
فيما قدم وزير البلديات والإسكان، رئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية «سكن»، ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة جازان على دعمه ومتابعته المستمرة، التي أسهمت في إنجاز مراحل المشروع في المنطقة وفق الجدول الزمني المحدد، وبما يواكب تطلعات القيادة في تسريع تمكين الأسر المستحقة من السكن الملائم.
وتواصل مؤسسة «سكن»، عبر مبادرة «جود الإسكان»، تسليم الدفعات المتتالية من الوحدات السكنية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، ضمن تبرع ولي العهد مع مراعاة تلبية احتياجات المستفيدين وجودة التنفيذ، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة وتحقيق مستهدفات الإسكان التنموي.
The Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, presented the ownership documents of residential units to beneficiaries from deserving families in the region, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, as part of the generous donation made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz amounting to one billion riyals at his own expense.
The Emir of Jazan Region expressed his sincere gratitude to the Crown Prince for this generous and unsurprising contribution, affirming that this initiative reflects the leadership's commitment to empowering citizens and providing the essentials for a dignified life, and reinforces the concepts of national solidarity and sustainable developmental work.
During the ceremony organized by the Developmental Housing Foundation "Sakan" in the Emirate of Jazan Region last night, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz and the attendees watched a visual presentation about the stages of implementing these projects, which come in response to the Crown Prince's directive to complete these qualitative housing projects within a record period not exceeding (12) months, and to implement them through national companies. The Developmental Housing Foundation "Sakan" has worked to provide housing units in the Jazan Region that meet the highest technical specifications and quality of life standards, achieving housing sustainability and enhancing family stability for the beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Developmental Housing Foundation "Sakan," Majid bin Abdullah Al-Huqail, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Emir of Jazan Region for his continuous support and follow-up, which contributed to the completion of the project's phases in the region according to the specified timeline, in line with the leadership's aspirations to expedite the empowerment of deserving families with suitable housing.
The "Sakan" Foundation continues, through the "Jood Housing" initiative, to deliver successive batches of housing units in various regions of the Kingdom, as part of the Crown Prince's donation, while ensuring the needs of the beneficiaries are met and the quality of execution is upheld, contributing to enhancing the quality of life and achieving the goals of developmental housing.