من اليوم الأول في رمضان حتى الرابع منه، رصدت هيئة النقل أكثر من 14 ألف مخالفة في عدد من المناطق السعودية منها مكة والمدينة اللتان نالتا النصيب الأكبر من المخالفات التي تمثلت في ملاحقة الكدادة غير النظاميين، وعدم تقيد السائقين بالزي المعتمد وتشغيلهم دون بطاقة تشغيل، ومن المخالفات المسجلة عدم استيفاء المركبات لمتطلبات السلامة، وعدم التزام سائقي مركبات الأجرة بتشغيل عداد الأجرة، وقيام الأفراد بالأعمال التحضيرية لنقل الركاب على سياراتهم الخاصة «الكدادة».
وبلغت عمليات الفحص في منطقة مكة المكرمة نحو 37,318، و9,026 مخالفة بمعدل امتثال 85%، وتم حجز أكثر من 266 مركبة مخالفة للأنظمة والاشتراطات الفنية.
وتوزعت الفرق الرقابية في عددٍ من مواقع منطقة مكة المكرمة للتأكد من الالتزام لمعايير السلامة في أنشطة النقل أبرزها، الشميسي النموذجي القديم، النوارية، والكعكية، إضافة إلى محطات عدة منها محطة قطار الحرمين، محطات النقل المجاورة لمسجد الحرام، مطار الملك عبدالعزيز، مطار الطائف وغيرها.
وفي منطقة المدينة المنورة، سجلت أكثر 12,726 عملية فحص نتج عنها رصد 2,515 مخالفة بمعدل امتثال 86%
تمركز في مواقع عدة
مركزت فرق الرقابة في عدد من المواقع منها المنطقة المركزية، محطة الحافلات، مسجد الميقات وقباء، محطة قطار الحرمين، مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، ومطار ينبع. كما تم نفيذ 22,863 عملية فحص في عدد من مناطق السعودية منها الرياض، الشرقية، تبوك، حائل، وغيرها، وأسفرت عن رصد 2,962 مخالفة، وحجز 73 مركبة مخالفة، وتاتي الحملات الرقابية تهدف إلى التحقق من جودة خدمات النقل العام، وفحص الحالات الفنية للمركبات، وضبط المخالفات المرتبطة بممارسة نشاط نقل الركاب غير النظامي «الكدادة».
From the first day of Ramadan until the fourth, the Transport Authority recorded more than 14,000 violations in several regions of Saudi Arabia, including Mecca and Medina, which received the largest share of violations. These violations included pursuing illegal "kaddadah" drivers, non-compliance of drivers with the approved uniform, and operating without a work permit. Other recorded violations included vehicles not meeting safety requirements, taxi drivers not operating the fare meter, and individuals preparing to transport passengers in their private cars as "kaddadah."
Inspection operations in the Mecca region reached approximately 37,318, with 9,026 violations recorded at a compliance rate of 85%. More than 266 vehicles violating regulations and technical requirements were seized.
Monitoring teams were distributed across several locations in the Mecca region to ensure compliance with safety standards in transportation activities, notably in Al-Shumaisi old model, Al-Nawariah, and Al-Kakiah, in addition to several stations including the Haramain Train Station, transportation stations adjacent to the Grand Mosque, King Abdulaziz Airport, Taif Airport, and others.
In the Medina region, more than 12,726 inspection operations were recorded, resulting in the identification of 2,515 violations with a compliance rate of 86%.
Concentration in Several Locations
Monitoring teams concentrated in several locations, including the central area, bus station, Miqat Mosque and Quba, Haramain Train Station, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport, and Yanbu Airport. Additionally, 22,863 inspection operations were conducted in various regions of Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Eastern Province, Tabuk, Hail, and others, resulting in the identification of 2,962 violations and the seizure of 73 violating vehicles. These monitoring campaigns aim to verify the quality of public transport services, inspect the technical conditions of vehicles, and control violations related to the practice of illegal passenger transport activities, known as "kaddadah."