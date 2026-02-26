من اليوم الأول في رمضان حتى الرابع منه، رصدت هيئة النقل أكثر من 14 ألف مخالفة في عدد من المناطق السعودية منها مكة والمدينة اللتان نالتا النصيب الأكبر من المخالفات التي تمثلت في ملاحقة الكدادة غير النظاميين، وعدم تقيد السائقين بالزي المعتمد وتشغيلهم دون بطاقة تشغيل، ومن المخالفات المسجلة عدم استيفاء المركبات لمتطلبات السلامة، وعدم التزام سائقي مركبات الأجرة بتشغيل عداد الأجرة، وقيام الأفراد بالأعمال التحضيرية لنقل الركاب على سياراتهم الخاصة «الكدادة».

وبلغت عمليات الفحص في منطقة مكة المكرمة نحو 37,318، و9,026 مخالفة بمعدل امتثال 85%، وتم حجز أكثر من 266 مركبة مخالفة للأنظمة والاشتراطات الفنية.

وتوزعت الفرق الرقابية في عددٍ من مواقع منطقة مكة المكرمة للتأكد من الالتزام لمعايير السلامة في أنشطة النقل أبرزها، الشميسي النموذجي القديم، النوارية، والكعكية، إضافة إلى محطات عدة منها محطة قطار الحرمين، محطات النقل المجاورة لمسجد الحرام، مطار الملك عبدالعزيز، مطار الطائف وغيرها.

وفي منطقة المدينة المنورة، سجلت أكثر 12,726 عملية فحص نتج عنها رصد 2,515 مخالفة بمعدل امتثال 86%

تمركز في مواقع عدة

مركزت فرق الرقابة في عدد من المواقع منها المنطقة المركزية، محطة الحافلات، مسجد الميقات وقباء، محطة قطار الحرمين، مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، ومطار ينبع. كما تم نفيذ 22,863 عملية فحص في عدد من مناطق السعودية منها الرياض، الشرقية، تبوك، حائل، وغيرها، وأسفرت عن رصد 2,962 مخالفة، وحجز 73 مركبة مخالفة، وتاتي الحملات الرقابية تهدف إلى التحقق من جودة خدمات النقل العام، وفحص الحالات الفنية للمركبات، وضبط المخالفات المرتبطة بممارسة نشاط نقل الركاب غير النظامي «الكدادة».