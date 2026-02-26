From the first day of Ramadan until the fourth, the Transport Authority recorded more than 14,000 violations in several regions of Saudi Arabia, including Mecca and Medina, which received the largest share of violations. These violations included pursuing illegal "kaddadah" drivers, non-compliance of drivers with the approved uniform, and operating without a work permit. Other recorded violations included vehicles not meeting safety requirements, taxi drivers not operating the fare meter, and individuals preparing to transport passengers in their private cars as "kaddadah."

Inspection operations in the Mecca region reached approximately 37,318, with 9,026 violations recorded at a compliance rate of 85%. More than 266 vehicles violating regulations and technical requirements were seized.

Monitoring teams were distributed across several locations in the Mecca region to ensure compliance with safety standards in transportation activities, notably in Al-Shumaisi old model, Al-Nawariah, and Al-Kakiah, in addition to several stations including the Haramain Train Station, transportation stations adjacent to the Grand Mosque, King Abdulaziz Airport, Taif Airport, and others.

In the Medina region, more than 12,726 inspection operations were recorded, resulting in the identification of 2,515 violations with a compliance rate of 86%.

Concentration in Several Locations

Monitoring teams concentrated in several locations, including the central area, bus station, Miqat Mosque and Quba, Haramain Train Station, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport, and Yanbu Airport. Additionally, 22,863 inspection operations were conducted in various regions of Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Eastern Province, Tabuk, Hail, and others, resulting in the identification of 2,962 violations and the seizure of 73 violating vehicles. These monitoring campaigns aim to verify the quality of public transport services, inspect the technical conditions of vehicles, and control violations related to the practice of illegal passenger transport activities, known as "kaddadah."