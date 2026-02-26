أعلن الفنان المصري منير مكرم، وفاة الفنان المصري ياسر صادق بعد صراع طويل مع مرض السرطان، مشيرًا إلى أن حالته الصحية شهدت تدهورًا ملحوظًا خلال الأيام الأخيرة، إلى أن وافته المنية صباح اليوم.
وفاة ياسر صادق
وحرص مكرم على نعي الراحل عبر حسابه على موقع «فيس بوك»، حيث كتب في رسالة مؤثرة: «ستظل معي حتى نلتقي.. الدوام لله في ياسر صادق أخي وصديق عمري»، معبرًا عن حزنه العميق لفقدان صديق عمره.
الفنان المصري ياسر صادق
الأيام الأخيرة
عانى ياسر صادق خلال الفترة الأخيرة من ورمٍ سرطاني انتشر في عدة مناطق من جسده، ما أدى إلى تدهور حالته الصحية بشكل ملحوظ، إذ نقل إلى العناية المركزة بأحد المستشفيات الكبرى، قبل أن يرحل بعد صراع مع المرض.
الفنان المصري ياسر صادق
مشواره الفني
يشار إلى أن ياسر صادق شارك في أعمال درامية وسينمائية متعددة على مدار سنوات طويلة، وظهر في مسلسلات مثل «أيام»، «الفتوة»، «إلا أنا 2» وغيرها من الأعمال التلفزيونية.
تولى ياسر صادق مناصب ثقافية بارزة منها مدير عام المسرح الحديث، كما شغل منصب وكيل وزارة الثقافة ورئيس المركز القومي للمسرح والموسيقى والفنون الشعبية.
The Egyptian artist Mounir Makram announced the death of the Egyptian artist Yasser Sadiq after a long battle with cancer, noting that his health condition had deteriorated significantly in recent days, until he passed away this morning.
Death of Yasser Sadiq
Makram was keen to mourn the deceased through his account on Facebook, where he wrote in an emotional message: “You will remain with me until we meet again... Eternity is for God in Yasser Sadiq, my brother and friend of my life,” expressing his deep sorrow for the loss of his lifelong friend.
الفنان المصري ياسر صادق
The Last Days
Yasser Sadiq suffered in recent times from a cancerous tumor that spread to several areas of his body, which led to a noticeable deterioration in his health condition, as he was transferred to the intensive care unit of a major hospital, before he passed away after his struggle with the illness.
الفنان المصري ياسر صادق
His Artistic Journey
It is worth noting that Yasser Sadiq participated in various dramatic and cinematic works over many years, appearing in series such as “Days,” “The Fattah,” “Except Me 2,” and other television works.
Yasser Sadiq held prominent cultural positions, including General Director of Modern Theater, and he also served as the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and President of the National Center for Theater, Music, and Folk Arts.