أعلن الفنان المصري منير مكرم، وفاة الفنان المصري ياسر صادق بعد صراع طويل مع مرض السرطان، مشيرًا إلى أن حالته الصحية شهدت تدهورًا ملحوظًا خلال الأيام الأخيرة، إلى أن وافته المنية صباح اليوم.

وحرص مكرم على نعي الراحل عبر حسابه على موقع «فيس بوك»، حيث كتب في رسالة مؤثرة: «ستظل معي حتى نلتقي.. الدوام لله في ياسر صادق أخي وصديق عمري»، معبرًا عن حزنه العميق لفقدان صديق عمره.
عانى ياسر صادق خلال الفترة الأخيرة من ورمٍ سرطاني انتشر في عدة مناطق من جسده، ما أدى إلى تدهور حالته الصحية بشكل ملحوظ، إذ نقل إلى العناية المركزة بأحد المستشفيات الكبرى، قبل أن يرحل بعد صراع مع المرض.
مشواره الفني

يشار إلى أن ياسر صادق شارك في أعمال درامية وسينمائية متعددة على مدار سنوات طويلة، وظهر في مسلسلات مثل «أيام»، «الفتوة»، «إلا أنا 2» وغيرها من الأعمال التلفزيونية.

تولى ياسر صادق مناصب ثقافية بارزة منها مدير عام المسرح الحديث، كما شغل منصب وكيل وزارة الثقافة ورئيس المركز القومي للمسرح والموسيقى والفنون الشعبية.