The Egyptian artist Mounir Makram announced the death of the Egyptian artist Yasser Sadiq after a long battle with cancer, noting that his health condition had deteriorated significantly in recent days, until he passed away this morning.

Death of Yasser Sadiq

Makram was keen to mourn the deceased through his account on Facebook, where he wrote in an emotional message: “You will remain with me until we meet again... Eternity is for God in Yasser Sadiq, my brother and friend of my life,” expressing his deep sorrow for the loss of his lifelong friend.



الفنان المصري ياسر صادق

The Last Days

Yasser Sadiq suffered in recent times from a cancerous tumor that spread to several areas of his body, which led to a noticeable deterioration in his health condition, as he was transferred to the intensive care unit of a major hospital, before he passed away after his struggle with the illness.



الفنان المصري ياسر صادق

His Artistic Journey

It is worth noting that Yasser Sadiq participated in various dramatic and cinematic works over many years, appearing in series such as “Days,” “The Fattah,” “Except Me 2,” and other television works.

Yasser Sadiq held prominent cultural positions, including General Director of Modern Theater, and he also served as the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and President of the National Center for Theater, Music, and Folk Arts.