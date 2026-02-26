The Holding Health announced the availability of 3,150 job opportunities through its 20 health clusters across all regions and cities of the Kingdom. These positions include consultants, specialists, a resident physician in training, and nursing, to meet the health clusters' need for qualified health personnel.

This step aims to provide job opportunities for national talents and enable health clusters to attract competencies with greater flexibility, thereby enhancing the sustainability of the quality of health services provided to beneficiaries and ensuring easy access to them, in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program - one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Holding Health announced that the position of a resident physician in training under the Saudi Board of Family Medicine is an innovative training career path that focuses on systematic practical training within health clusters. During the program, the physician works under the title "Resident Physician in Training" within a supervisory environment accredited by the Health Specialties Authority, allowing them to gain the necessary clinical experience in primary health care and qualifying them to sit for the Saudi Board exam in Family Medicine, opening new horizons for their professional path and providing them with real opportunities to compete for the Saudi Board certification.

The Holding Health clarified that the direct employment mechanism for health practitioners through the twenty health clusters will be conducted via the employment portal specific to each cluster, where the clusters will start receiving job applications from March 3, 2026. It is noted that candidates can compete by applying to only one cluster's positions.

The Holding Health indicated that this step will contribute to enhancing operational efficiency within the clusters, under the umbrella of the Saudi health care model and within various levels of integrated and comprehensive care that prioritizes the individual.