أعلنت الصحة القابضة توفر 3150 فرصة عمل عبر التجمعات الصحية الـ20 التابعة لها، في جميع مناطق ومدن المملكة، وتشمل تلك الوظائف الاستشاريين والأخصائيين وطبيباً مقيماً تحت التدريب والتمريض، وذلك لسد احتياج التجمعات الصحية من الكوادر الصحية المؤهلة.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة بهدف توفير فرص وظيفية للكفاءات الوطنية، وتمكين التجمعات الصحية من استقطاب الكفاءات بمرونة أعلى، بما يعزز استدامة جودة الخدمات الصحية المقدمة للمستفيدين، وسهولة الوصول إليها، تحقيقاً لمستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي - أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأعلنت الصحة القابضة أن وظائف طبيب مقيم تحت التدريب ببرنامج البورد السعودي لطب الأسرة مسار وظيفي تدريبي مبتكر يركز على التدريب العملي المنهجي بالتجمعات الصحية، حيث يعمل الطبيب بمسمّى «طبيب مقيم تحت التدريب» خلال فترة البرنامج، ضمن بيئة إشرافية معتمدة من قبل هيئة التخصصات الصحية، بما يتيح له اكتساب الخبرة السريرية اللازمة في مجال الرعاية الصحية الأولية ويؤهله للجلوس لاختبار البورد السعودي في طب الأسرة، بما يفتح أمامهم آفاقاً جديدة لمسارهم المهني، ويمنحهم فرصاً حقيقية للمنافسة على نيل شهادة البورد السعودي.

وأوضحت الصحة القابضة أن آلية التوظيف المباشر للممارسين الصحيين عبر التجمعات الصحية العشرين ستتم عبر بوابة التوظيف الخاصة بكل تجمع، حيث تستقبل التجمعات طلبات التوظيف بدايةً من 3 مارس 2026، علماً أنه يتاح للمرشح أن يتقدم بالمنافسة من خلال التقدم على وظائف تجمع واحد فقط.

وأشارت الصحة القابضة إلى أن هذه الخطوة ستسهم في رفع الكفاءة التشغيلية بالتجمعات، تحت مظلة نموذج الرعاية الصحية السعودي وضمن مستويات متنوعة من الرعاية المتكاملة والشاملة التي تضع الإنسان أولاً.