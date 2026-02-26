أعلنت الصحة القابضة توفر 3150 فرصة عمل عبر التجمعات الصحية الـ20 التابعة لها، في جميع مناطق ومدن المملكة، وتشمل تلك الوظائف الاستشاريين والأخصائيين وطبيباً مقيماً تحت التدريب والتمريض، وذلك لسد احتياج التجمعات الصحية من الكوادر الصحية المؤهلة.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة بهدف توفير فرص وظيفية للكفاءات الوطنية، وتمكين التجمعات الصحية من استقطاب الكفاءات بمرونة أعلى، بما يعزز استدامة جودة الخدمات الصحية المقدمة للمستفيدين، وسهولة الوصول إليها، تحقيقاً لمستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي - أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030.
وأعلنت الصحة القابضة أن وظائف طبيب مقيم تحت التدريب ببرنامج البورد السعودي لطب الأسرة مسار وظيفي تدريبي مبتكر يركز على التدريب العملي المنهجي بالتجمعات الصحية، حيث يعمل الطبيب بمسمّى «طبيب مقيم تحت التدريب» خلال فترة البرنامج، ضمن بيئة إشرافية معتمدة من قبل هيئة التخصصات الصحية، بما يتيح له اكتساب الخبرة السريرية اللازمة في مجال الرعاية الصحية الأولية ويؤهله للجلوس لاختبار البورد السعودي في طب الأسرة، بما يفتح أمامهم آفاقاً جديدة لمسارهم المهني، ويمنحهم فرصاً حقيقية للمنافسة على نيل شهادة البورد السعودي.
وأوضحت الصحة القابضة أن آلية التوظيف المباشر للممارسين الصحيين عبر التجمعات الصحية العشرين ستتم عبر بوابة التوظيف الخاصة بكل تجمع، حيث تستقبل التجمعات طلبات التوظيف بدايةً من 3 مارس 2026، علماً أنه يتاح للمرشح أن يتقدم بالمنافسة من خلال التقدم على وظائف تجمع واحد فقط.
وأشارت الصحة القابضة إلى أن هذه الخطوة ستسهم في رفع الكفاءة التشغيلية بالتجمعات، تحت مظلة نموذج الرعاية الصحية السعودي وضمن مستويات متنوعة من الرعاية المتكاملة والشاملة التي تضع الإنسان أولاً.
The Holding Health announced the availability of 3,150 job opportunities through its 20 health clusters across all regions and cities of the Kingdom. These positions include consultants, specialists, a resident physician in training, and nursing, to meet the health clusters' need for qualified health personnel.
This step aims to provide job opportunities for national talents and enable health clusters to attract competencies with greater flexibility, thereby enhancing the sustainability of the quality of health services provided to beneficiaries and ensuring easy access to them, in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program - one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030.
The Holding Health announced that the position of a resident physician in training under the Saudi Board of Family Medicine is an innovative training career path that focuses on systematic practical training within health clusters. During the program, the physician works under the title "Resident Physician in Training" within a supervisory environment accredited by the Health Specialties Authority, allowing them to gain the necessary clinical experience in primary health care and qualifying them to sit for the Saudi Board exam in Family Medicine, opening new horizons for their professional path and providing them with real opportunities to compete for the Saudi Board certification.
The Holding Health clarified that the direct employment mechanism for health practitioners through the twenty health clusters will be conducted via the employment portal specific to each cluster, where the clusters will start receiving job applications from March 3, 2026. It is noted that candidates can compete by applying to only one cluster's positions.
The Holding Health indicated that this step will contribute to enhancing operational efficiency within the clusters, under the umbrella of the Saudi health care model and within various levels of integrated and comprehensive care that prioritizes the individual.