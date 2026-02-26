Oman's Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi announced the conclusion of the third round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva, confirming that "important progress" has been made, with technical discussions set to continue next week in Vienna, where the International Atomic Energy Agency is headquartered.

He explained that the resumption of negotiations would follow consultations in the relevant capitals, expressing gratitude to the participating delegations and the Swiss government for hosting.

Witkoff – Araqchi Meeting

Media sources reported that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff held direct talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi during the third round.

However, the Iranian news agency "Tasnim" downplayed the significance of the meeting, considering it limited to exchanging greetings within the framework of diplomatic courtesy, reflecting differing narratives regarding the nature of the direct communication.

5 American Demands

The "Wall Street Journal" reported that Washington presented 5 main demands in the negotiations, which include:

1- The complete dismantling of the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities.

2- The full transfer of enriched uranium stockpiles to the United States.

3- The imposition of permanent restrictions on the Iranian nuclear program.

4- Achieving "zero enrichment" within Iran, with a limited exception for the Tehran research reactor for medical purposes.

5- A gradual lifting of sanctions, with a limited portion lifted upon signing the agreement, and more to be lifted later based on Tehran's compliance.

Tehran Proposes and Rejects "Zero Enrichment"

The Iranian Foreign Ministry described the negotiations as "intensive and very serious," confirming the presentation of "practical initiatives" regarding the nuclear issue and sanctions relief.

According to a senior Iranian official, Tehran's proposal focuses on lifting sanctions and addressing U.S. concerns, while firmly rejecting "zero enrichment forever" or dismantling facilities and transferring uranium stockpiles.

He noted that the Iranian proposal includes a temporary and limited freeze on enrichment as a confidence-building measure, without infringing on what Tehran describes as its "sovereign right" to enrich, and without addressing the missile system or defense programs.

Disappointment in Washington

In contrast, Axios reported from a knowledgeable source that White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner expressed their disappointment regarding what they heard from the Iranians during the morning session, reflecting an existing gap between the expectations.

This atmosphere comes amid internal and external political pressures surrounding the U.S. administration, alongside previous warnings from President Donald Trump about resorting to harsher options if diplomatic pathways falter.

Possible Agreement.. On the Condition of "Separating Issues"

A diplomatic source indicated that the delegations returned to the residence of the Omani ambassador near Geneva after a lengthy break, in preparation for resuming the round.

An Iranian official also stated that reaching a "framework" is possible if Washington separates nuclear and non-nuclear issues, considering that narrowing the remaining gaps is a test for the next round.