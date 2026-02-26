أعلن وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر بن حمد البوسعيدي اختتام الجولة الثالثة من المباحثات غير المباشرة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في جنيف، مؤكداً تحقيق «تقدم مهم»، على أن تُستكمل النقاشات التقنية الأسبوع القادم في فيينا، حيث مقر الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.

وأوضح أن استئناف التفاوض سيكون بعد مشاورات في العواصم المعنية، موجهاً الشكر للوفود المشاركة والحكومة السويسرية المضيفة.

لقاء ويتكوف – عراقجي

ونقلت مصادر إعلامية أن المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف أجرى محادثات مباشرة مع وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي خلال الجولة الثالثة.

غير أن وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية قلّلت من أهمية اللقاء، معتبرة أنه اقتصر على تبادل التحية في إطار المجاملة الدبلوماسية، في إشارة تعكس تباين الروايات حول طبيعة التواصل المباشر.

5 مطالب أمريكية

نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» أن واشنطن طرحت 5 مطالب رئيسية في المفاوضات، تشمل:

1- التفكيك الكامل لمنشآت فوردو ونطنز وأصفهان النووية.

2- نقل كامل مخزون اليورانيوم المخصب إلى الولايات المتحدة.

3- فرض قيود دائمة على البرنامج النووي الإيراني.

4- الوصول إلى «صفر تخصيب» داخل إيران، مع استثناء محدود لمفاعل طهران البحثي لأغراض طبية.

5- رفع تدريجي للعقوبات، بحيث يُرفع جزء محدود منها عند توقيع الاتفاق، على أن يُرفع المزيد لاحقاً وفق مدى التزام طهران.

طهران تطرح مقترحات وترفض «التصفير»

وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية وصفت المفاوضات بأنها «مكثفة وجادة للغاية»، مؤكدة تقديم «مبادرات عملية» في ملفَّي النووي وتخفيف العقوبات.

وبحسب مسؤول إيراني رفيع، يركز مقترح طهران على رفع العقوبات والتعامل مع القلق الأمريكي، مع تأكيد رفض «تصفير التخصيب للأبد» أو تفكيك المنشآت ونقل مخزون اليورانيوم.

وأشار إلى أن الطرح الإيراني يتضمن تجميداً مؤقتاً ومحدوداً للتخصيب، بوصفه إجراءً لبناء الثقة، دون المساس بما تصفه طهران بـ«الحق السيادي» في التخصيب، ومن دون التطرق إلى المنظومة الصاروخية أو البرامج الدفاعية.

خيبة أمل في واشنطن

في المقابل، نقل موقع أكسيوس عن مصدر مطلع أن مبعوثي البيت الأبيض، ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، عبّرا عن خيبة أملهما إزاء ما سمعاه من الإيرانيين خلال الجلسة الصباحية، ما يعكس فجوة قائمة بين سقفي التوقعات.

وتأتي هذه الأجواء في ظل ضغوط سياسية داخلية وخارجية تحيط بالإدارة الأمريكية، وسط تحذيرات سابقة أطلقها الرئيس دونالد ترمب من اللجوء إلى خيارات أشد إذا تعثرت المسارات الدبلوماسية.

اتفاق ممكن.. بشرط «فصل الملفات»

مصدر دبلوماسي أشار إلى عودة الوفدين إلى مقر إقامة السفير العُماني قرب جنيف بعد استراحة مطولة، تمهيداً لاستكمال الجولة.

كما أفاد مسؤول إيراني بأن التوصل إلى «إطار عمل» ممكن إذا فصلت واشنطن بين القضايا النووية وغير النووية، معتبراً أن تضييق الفجوات المتبقية هو اختبار الجولة القادمة.