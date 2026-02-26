أعلن وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر بن حمد البوسعيدي اختتام الجولة الثالثة من المباحثات غير المباشرة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في جنيف، مؤكداً تحقيق «تقدم مهم»، على أن تُستكمل النقاشات التقنية الأسبوع القادم في فيينا، حيث مقر الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.
وأوضح أن استئناف التفاوض سيكون بعد مشاورات في العواصم المعنية، موجهاً الشكر للوفود المشاركة والحكومة السويسرية المضيفة.
لقاء ويتكوف – عراقجي
ونقلت مصادر إعلامية أن المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف أجرى محادثات مباشرة مع وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي خلال الجولة الثالثة.
غير أن وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية قلّلت من أهمية اللقاء، معتبرة أنه اقتصر على تبادل التحية في إطار المجاملة الدبلوماسية، في إشارة تعكس تباين الروايات حول طبيعة التواصل المباشر.
5 مطالب أمريكية
نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» أن واشنطن طرحت 5 مطالب رئيسية في المفاوضات، تشمل:
1- التفكيك الكامل لمنشآت فوردو ونطنز وأصفهان النووية.
2- نقل كامل مخزون اليورانيوم المخصب إلى الولايات المتحدة.
3- فرض قيود دائمة على البرنامج النووي الإيراني.
4- الوصول إلى «صفر تخصيب» داخل إيران، مع استثناء محدود لمفاعل طهران البحثي لأغراض طبية.
5- رفع تدريجي للعقوبات، بحيث يُرفع جزء محدود منها عند توقيع الاتفاق، على أن يُرفع المزيد لاحقاً وفق مدى التزام طهران.
طهران تطرح مقترحات وترفض «التصفير»
وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية وصفت المفاوضات بأنها «مكثفة وجادة للغاية»، مؤكدة تقديم «مبادرات عملية» في ملفَّي النووي وتخفيف العقوبات.
وبحسب مسؤول إيراني رفيع، يركز مقترح طهران على رفع العقوبات والتعامل مع القلق الأمريكي، مع تأكيد رفض «تصفير التخصيب للأبد» أو تفكيك المنشآت ونقل مخزون اليورانيوم.
وأشار إلى أن الطرح الإيراني يتضمن تجميداً مؤقتاً ومحدوداً للتخصيب، بوصفه إجراءً لبناء الثقة، دون المساس بما تصفه طهران بـ«الحق السيادي» في التخصيب، ومن دون التطرق إلى المنظومة الصاروخية أو البرامج الدفاعية.
خيبة أمل في واشنطن
في المقابل، نقل موقع أكسيوس عن مصدر مطلع أن مبعوثي البيت الأبيض، ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، عبّرا عن خيبة أملهما إزاء ما سمعاه من الإيرانيين خلال الجلسة الصباحية، ما يعكس فجوة قائمة بين سقفي التوقعات.
وتأتي هذه الأجواء في ظل ضغوط سياسية داخلية وخارجية تحيط بالإدارة الأمريكية، وسط تحذيرات سابقة أطلقها الرئيس دونالد ترمب من اللجوء إلى خيارات أشد إذا تعثرت المسارات الدبلوماسية.
اتفاق ممكن.. بشرط «فصل الملفات»
مصدر دبلوماسي أشار إلى عودة الوفدين إلى مقر إقامة السفير العُماني قرب جنيف بعد استراحة مطولة، تمهيداً لاستكمال الجولة.
كما أفاد مسؤول إيراني بأن التوصل إلى «إطار عمل» ممكن إذا فصلت واشنطن بين القضايا النووية وغير النووية، معتبراً أن تضييق الفجوات المتبقية هو اختبار الجولة القادمة.
Oman's Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi announced the conclusion of the third round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva, confirming that "important progress" has been made, with technical discussions set to continue next week in Vienna, where the International Atomic Energy Agency is headquartered.
He explained that the resumption of negotiations would follow consultations in the relevant capitals, expressing gratitude to the participating delegations and the Swiss government for hosting.
Witkoff – Araqchi Meeting
Media sources reported that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff held direct talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi during the third round.
However, the Iranian news agency "Tasnim" downplayed the significance of the meeting, considering it limited to exchanging greetings within the framework of diplomatic courtesy, reflecting differing narratives regarding the nature of the direct communication.
5 American Demands
The "Wall Street Journal" reported that Washington presented 5 main demands in the negotiations, which include:
1- The complete dismantling of the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities.
2- The full transfer of enriched uranium stockpiles to the United States.
3- The imposition of permanent restrictions on the Iranian nuclear program.
4- Achieving "zero enrichment" within Iran, with a limited exception for the Tehran research reactor for medical purposes.
5- A gradual lifting of sanctions, with a limited portion lifted upon signing the agreement, and more to be lifted later based on Tehran's compliance.
Tehran Proposes and Rejects "Zero Enrichment"
The Iranian Foreign Ministry described the negotiations as "intensive and very serious," confirming the presentation of "practical initiatives" regarding the nuclear issue and sanctions relief.
According to a senior Iranian official, Tehran's proposal focuses on lifting sanctions and addressing U.S. concerns, while firmly rejecting "zero enrichment forever" or dismantling facilities and transferring uranium stockpiles.
He noted that the Iranian proposal includes a temporary and limited freeze on enrichment as a confidence-building measure, without infringing on what Tehran describes as its "sovereign right" to enrich, and without addressing the missile system or defense programs.
Disappointment in Washington
In contrast, Axios reported from a knowledgeable source that White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner expressed their disappointment regarding what they heard from the Iranians during the morning session, reflecting an existing gap between the expectations.
This atmosphere comes amid internal and external political pressures surrounding the U.S. administration, alongside previous warnings from President Donald Trump about resorting to harsher options if diplomatic pathways falter.
Possible Agreement.. On the Condition of "Separating Issues"
A diplomatic source indicated that the delegations returned to the residence of the Omani ambassador near Geneva after a lengthy break, in preparation for resuming the round.
An Iranian official also stated that reaching a "framework" is possible if Washington separates nuclear and non-nuclear issues, considering that narrowing the remaining gaps is a test for the next round.