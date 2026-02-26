زار رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه تركي آل الشيخ، أمس (الأربعاء)، وزير الثقافة المصري السابق فاروق حسني، في منزله بالقاهرة. ونشر آل الشيخ، صوراً من الزيارة عبر صفحته الرسمية على «فيسبوك».

ماذا قال فاروق حسني عن زيارة تركي آل الشيخ له في منزله؟

من جانبه، نشر فاروق حسني عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»، صوراً من زيارة المستشار تركي آل الشيخ وكتب: «سعدت اليوم كثيراً بزيارة أخي العزيز المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، فهو شخصية عربية مؤثرة أسهمت في إرساء دعائم الثقافة، التي تعد مقصداً نبيلاً للإنسانية وركيزة أساسية في بناء المجتمع، متمنياً له إقامة طيبة في مصر، وللمملكة العربية السعودية كل التوفيق في مساعيها، وكل الرخاء والتقدم لشعبها الشقيق».

وكان آل الشيخ قد وصل إلى جمهورية مصر العربية في زيارة رسمية، واستقبله وزير الدولة للإعلام ضياء رشوان، كما التقى وزيرة الثقافة الدكتورة جيهان زكي، مساء الإثنين، بمقر وزارة الثقافة المصرية، على هامش زيارته إلى القاهرة التي تستمر عدة أيام.

وكشف رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه، عن إطلاق حزمة من المبادرات الفنية الجديدة بين الرياض والقاهرة، خلال لقائه بوزيرة الثقافة المصرية، موضحاً أن الاتفاقية تشمل تعاوناً موسعاً مع دار الأوبرا المصرية، وتتضمن برنامجاً شهرياً يتيح للعاملين بالأوبرا زيارة المملكة لتعزيز تبادل الخبرات الفنية.

وأشار إلى مشاريع مرتقبة في الساحل الشمالي، إضافة إلى مبادرات في مجالات السينما والفنون بمختلف محافظات مصر، في إطار تعزيز الشراكة الثقافية بين البلدين.