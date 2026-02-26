ماذا قال فاروق حسني عن زيارة تركي آل الشيخ له في منزله؟

زار رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه تركي آل الشيخ، أمس (الأربعاء)، وزير الثقافة المصري السابق فاروق حسني، في منزله بالقاهرة. ونشر آل الشيخ، صوراً من الزيارة عبر صفحته الرسمية على «فيسبوك».
من جانبه، نشر فاروق حسني عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»، صوراً من زيارة المستشار تركي آل الشيخ وكتب: «سعدت اليوم كثيراً بزيارة أخي العزيز المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، فهو شخصية عربية مؤثرة أسهمت في إرساء دعائم الثقافة، التي تعد مقصداً نبيلاً للإنسانية وركيزة أساسية في بناء المجتمع، متمنياً له إقامة طيبة في مصر، وللمملكة العربية السعودية كل التوفيق في مساعيها، وكل الرخاء والتقدم لشعبها الشقيق».
وكان آل الشيخ قد وصل إلى جمهورية مصر العربية في زيارة رسمية، واستقبله وزير الدولة للإعلام ضياء رشوان، كما التقى وزيرة الثقافة الدكتورة جيهان زكي، مساء الإثنين، بمقر وزارة الثقافة المصرية، على هامش زيارته إلى القاهرة التي تستمر عدة أيام.
وكشف رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه، عن إطلاق حزمة من المبادرات الفنية الجديدة بين الرياض والقاهرة، خلال لقائه بوزيرة الثقافة المصرية، موضحاً أن الاتفاقية تشمل تعاوناً موسعاً مع دار الأوبرا المصرية، وتتضمن برنامجاً شهرياً يتيح للعاملين بالأوبرا زيارة المملكة لتعزيز تبادل الخبرات الفنية.
وأشار إلى مشاريع مرتقبة في الساحل الشمالي، إضافة إلى مبادرات في مجالات السينما والفنون بمختلف محافظات مصر، في إطار تعزيز الشراكة الثقافية بين البلدين.
The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al Sheikh, visited former Egyptian Minister of Culture Farouk Hosny yesterday (Wednesday) at his home in Cairo. Al Sheikh shared photos from the visit on his official Facebook page.
For his part, Farouk Hosny posted photos from the visit of Advisor Turki Al Sheikh on his Facebook account, writing: "I was very pleased today to receive my dear brother, Advisor Turki Al Sheikh. He is an influential Arab figure who has contributed to establishing the foundations of culture, which is a noble destination for humanity and a fundamental pillar in building society. I wish him a pleasant stay in Egypt, and I wish the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia all the success in its endeavors, and prosperity and progress for its brotherly people."
Al Sheikh had arrived in the Arab Republic of Egypt on an official visit, where he was received by the Minister of State for Information, Diaa Rashwan. He also met with the Minister of Culture, Dr. Jihan Zaki, on Monday evening at the headquarters of the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, during his visit to Cairo, which will last several days.
The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority revealed the launch of a package of new artistic initiatives between Riyadh and Cairo during his meeting with the Egyptian Minister of Culture, explaining that the agreement includes extensive cooperation with the Egyptian Opera House and includes a monthly program that allows opera staff to visit the Kingdom to enhance the exchange of artistic experiences.
He pointed to upcoming projects in the North Coast, in addition to initiatives in the fields of cinema and arts across various governorates of Egypt, as part of enhancing the cultural partnership between the two countries.