ماذا قال فاروق حسني عن زيارة تركي آل الشيخ له في منزله؟

The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al Sheikh, visited former Egyptian Minister of Culture Farouk Hosny yesterday (Wednesday) at his home in Cairo. Al Sheikh shared photos from the visit on his official Facebook page.

For his part, Farouk Hosny posted photos from the visit of Advisor Turki Al Sheikh on his Facebook account, writing: "I was very pleased today to receive my dear brother, Advisor Turki Al Sheikh. He is an influential Arab figure who has contributed to establishing the foundations of culture, which is a noble destination for humanity and a fundamental pillar in building society. I wish him a pleasant stay in Egypt, and I wish the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia all the success in its endeavors, and prosperity and progress for its brotherly people."

Al Sheikh had arrived in the Arab Republic of Egypt on an official visit, where he was received by the Minister of State for Information, Diaa Rashwan. He also met with the Minister of Culture, Dr. Jihan Zaki, on Monday evening at the headquarters of the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, during his visit to Cairo, which will last several days.

The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority revealed the launch of a package of new artistic initiatives between Riyadh and Cairo during his meeting with the Egyptian Minister of Culture, explaining that the agreement includes extensive cooperation with the Egyptian Opera House and includes a monthly program that allows opera staff to visit the Kingdom to enhance the exchange of artistic experiences.

He pointed to upcoming projects in the North Coast, in addition to initiatives in the fields of cinema and arts across various governorates of Egypt, as part of enhancing the cultural partnership between the two countries.