Under the guidance of the advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Khalid bin Faisal, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, chaired a meeting at the Emirate's headquarters to review the efforts of various agencies during the month of Ramadan and their plans for the remaining period. The Deputy Emir conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the Emir of the region to the agencies working to serve the visitors of the Sacred Mosque.

Quality of Services



The Secretariat of the Holy Capital presented a report on the cleaning and sterilization campaigns in Makkah, particularly in the central area, aimed at enhancing the quality of services and improving the urban landscape. The National Water Company reviewed its operational plan, indicating that the daily water distribution exceeds 730,000 m³, while the treatment capacity is 650,000 m³ per day.



The meeting also discussed the latest updates on readiness preparations for the Hajj season of 1447 AH.