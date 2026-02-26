بتوجيه من مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير خالد بن فيصل، رأس نائب أمير منطقة مكة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، في مقر الإمارة، اجتماعا استعرض فيه جهود الجهات خلال شهر رمضان وخططها للفترة المتبقية منه، ونقل نائب الأمير تحيات وتقدير أمير المنطقة للجهات العاملة في خدمة قاصدي المسجد الحرام.

جودة الخدمات


وقدمت أمانة العاصمة المقدسة عرضاً عن حملات النظافة والتطهير في مكة، خصوصاً في المنطقة المركزية، بهدف رفع جودة الخدمات وتحسين المشهد الحضري. واستعرضت شركة المياه الوطنية خطتها التشغيلية، موضحة أن التوزيع اليومي للمياه يتجاوز 730 ألف م³، فيما تبلغ الطاقة الاستيعابية للمعالجة 650 ألف م³ يومياً.


وتناول الاجتماع آخر مستجدات رفع الجاهزية استعداداً لموسم حج 1447هـ.