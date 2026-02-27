The Algerian thinker, Al-Afifi Faisal, argues that the Islamic world is suffering from a severe intellectual and religious crisis, which is clearly evident in the jurisprudential structure that is no longer able to keep pace with social and cognitive changes. He points out that the writings on interpretation and jurisprudence were not built on a scientific interpretative basis that allows for right and wrong, but rather on a hierarchical structure that treats human understanding as if it were the final truth. He hopes that the time has come to re-establish new theories in religious humanization, drawing strength from a scientific reading of the foundational text, rather than from the repetition of old interpretations.

Humanizing texts does not mean abolishing heritage

The author of "The Concept of Causality between Classical Theological Schools and Contemporary Thought" clarified that humanizing texts does not mean abolishing heritage, but rather returning it to its historical size; as it is an intellectual experience linked to its environment, not a model suitable for all times and places. He emphasized that the problem has never been in the text itself, but in transforming human understanding of it into a closed authority, to the point where the past has become a reference for the future, rather than just a stage in the evolution of consciousness and knowledge. The consciousness has become accustomed to producing old answers to questions that no longer exist, which is referred to as ijtihad.

A fundamental channel for reading Greek heritage

He added that the relationship between religion and reason in Islamic thought remains one of the most misunderstood and oversimplified issues. The common accusation adopted by ecclesiastical Orientalism, and echoed by some Arab intellectuals without scrutiny, claiming that Islam is "a system opposed to reason," collapses as soon as it is subjected to epistemological examination. The Islamic heritage, in its foundational moments, was a vast intellectual space where philosophy, natural sciences, mathematics, and logic converged, producing names that formed the backbone of subsequent European philosophy, such as Al-Farabi, Ibn Sina, Ibn Rushd, Ibn al-Haytham, Al-Khwarizmi, and others. Medieval Christian philosophy relied on Islamic philosophy as a fundamental channel for reading Greek heritage.

He pointed out that it is not objective to deny the tragedy of Muslims in the era of weakness and decline as a result of their opposition to natural sciences and philosophy. Since the decline of Andalusia and the departure of Ibn Rushd, rationality has receded in favor of the dominance of a closed jurisprudential discourse that regurgitates its heritage without expanding it. The question of existence ceased, scientific sensibility vanished, and the creative structure collapsed in favor of a cognitive model that prioritizes memorization over thinking, and obedience over criticism. This regression was not solely religious but a cognitive structure that reverted to tradition.

Symbolic implications and burdens

He considered the issue in the practice of the text, not in its semantic manifestations within history; as the Quran is a multi-layered text, open to interpretation, where direct meanings coexist with symbolic, historical, and mythical burdens. According to linguists, it is an easy yet challenging text at its interpretative level, which has allowed for the formation of different and varied interpretive systems. Therefore, modern reading of it is not an intellectual luxury, but an "epistemic" necessity to unravel the intertwining of the sacred and the historical. It is a reading that invests in anthropological, semiotic, and linguistic methodologies to liberate the text from its traditional authority and to reinvigorate it as an open text to multiple readings, not closed to a single answer.