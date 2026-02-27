يذهب المفكر الجزائري العفيفي فيصل، إلى أن العالم الإسلامي يعاني أزمة فكرية دينية حادة، تظهر بجلاء في البنية الفقهية، التي لم تعد قادرة على مواكبة التغيرات الاجتماعية والمعرفية، لافتاً إلى أن مدونات التفسير والفقه لم تُبنَ على أساس علمي تأويلي يحتمل الصواب والخطأ، بل على بنية تراتبية تُعامل الفهم البشري كأنه الحقيقة النهائية، مؤملاً أن يكون حان الوقت لإعادة تأسيس نظريات جديدة في الأنسنة الدينية، التي تستمد قوتها من قراءة علمية للنص المؤسّس، لا من تكرار التفسير القديم.

أنسنة النصوص لا تعني إلغاء التراث

وأوضح صاحب (تصوّر السببية بين المدارس الكلامية الكلاسيكية والفكر المعاصر) أن أنسنة النصوص لا تعني إلغاء التراث، بل إعادته إلى حجمه التاريخي؛ بوصفه تجربة عقلية مرتبطة ببيئتها،لا نموذجاً صالحاً لكل زمان ومكان، مؤكداً أن المشكلة لم تكن يوماً في النص، بل في تحويل الفهم البشري له إلى سلطة مغلقة، إلى أن أضحى الماضي مرجعاً للمستقبل، لا مجرد مرحلة من مراحل تطور الوعي والمعرفة، واستمرأ الوعي إنتاج أجوبة قديمة لأسئلة لم تعد موجودة وتسمى بالاجتهاد.

قناة أساسية لقراءة التراث اليوناني

وأضاف: ولا تزال العلاقة بين الدين والعقل في الفكر الإسلامي تشكّل إحدى أكثر القضايا عرضة لسوء الفهم والاختزال، فالاتهام الشائع الذي تبنّاه الاستشراق الكنسي، وردّده بعض المثقفين العرب بلا تمحيص، والقائل إن الإسلام «منظومة مناهضة للعقل»، ينهار بمجرد إخضاعه للفحص الإبستمولوجي؛ فالموروث الإسلامي في لحظاته التأسيسية كان فضاءً معرفياً واسعاً، التقت فيه الفلسفة والعلوم الطبيعية والرياضيات والمنطق، وأنتج أسماء شكّلت العمود الفقري للفلسفة الأوروبية اللاحقة؛ مثل الفارابي، وابن سينا، وابن رشد، وابن الهيثم، والخوارزمي وغيرهم، واعتمدت الفلسفة المسيحية في العصور الوسطى على الفلسفة الإسلامية؛ بوصفها قناة أساسية لقراءة التراث اليوناني.

مشيراً إلى أنه من غير الموضوعية إنكار مأساة المسلمين في عصر الضعف والانحطاط نتيجة محاربتهم للعلوم الطبيعية والفلسفة؛ إذ منذ أفول شمس الأندلس ورحيل ابن رشد، انكفأت العقلانية لصالح هيمنة خطاب فقهي مغلق، يجترّ تراثه ولا يوسّعه، وتوقف سؤال الوجود، وغاب الحسّ العلمي، وانهارت البنية الإبداعية لصالح نموذج معرفي يقدّم الحفظ على التفكير، والطاعة على النقد، هذا الانحسار لم يكن دينياً فقط، بل بنية معرفية ارتدت إلى التقليد.

دلالات وحمولات رمزية

وعدّ المُشكل في ممارسة النصّ لا في تجلياته الدلالية داخل التاريخ؛ كون القرآن نصّاً متعدد الطبقات، مفتوحاً على التأويل، تتجاور فيه الدلالات المباشرة مع الحمولات الرمزية والتاريخية والأسطورية، فهو حسب علماء اللغة نصّ سهل ممتنع، وفي الوقت نفسه عسير في مستواه التأويلي، ولهذا سمح بتشكّل أنساق تفسيرية مختلفة ومتباينة، ومن هنا، فإن القراءة الحداثية له ليست ترفاً فكريّاً، بل ضرورة «إبستمية» لفكّ التداخل بين المقدّس والتاريخي. إنها قراءة تستثمر المناهج الأنثروبولوجية، والسيميائية، واللسانية، من أجل تحرير النص من سلطته التراثية وإعادة الحركة إليه بوصفه نصاً مفتوحاً على عدة قراءات، لا مغلقاً على الجواب.