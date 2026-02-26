أكدت عائلة ستيفن هوكينغ أن المرأتين اللتين ظهرتا برفقته في صورة ضمن ما يُعرف بـ«ملفات إبستين» كانتا من مقدمي الرعاية الدائمين له من المملكة المتحدة، نافيةً أي إيحاءات بسلوك غير لائق.

وكانت صحيفة «ديلي ميل» قد نشرت صورة تُظهر هوكينغ مبتسماً إلى جانب امرأتين ترتديان ملابس سباحة وتحملان ما بدا أنها مشروبات، ضمن وثائق أفرجت عنها وزارة العدل الأمريكية متعلقة بقضية رجل الأعمال الراحل جيفري إبستين.

وأوضح ممثل عن تركة هوكينغ أن الصورة التُقطت عام 2006 في فندق ريتز كارلتون سانت توماس بجزيرة سانت توماس في البحر الكاريبي، عقب إلقائه محاضرة حول «علم الكونيات الكمي» خلال ندوة علمية حضرها إبستين أيضاً، دون توضيح كيفية وصول الصورة إلى ملفاته أو الجهة التي التقطتها.

نفي العائلة

وشدد متحدث باسم العائلة على أن أي تلميحات بسلوك غير مناسب «غير صحيحة ومبالغ فيها إلى حد بعيد»، مشيراً إلى إسهاماته العلمية البارزة، وإلى معاناته الطويلة مع مرض التصلب الجانبي الضموري الذي كان يتطلب رعاية طبية مستمرة.

مؤتمر إبستين

وبحسب الوثائق، كان هوكينغ من بين 21 عالماً شاركوا في مؤتمر استضافه إبستين في مارس 2006، قبل أشهر من توجيه أول اتهام رسمي للأخير في قضايا تتعلق باستدراج قاصرات.

وأقيم المؤتمر في جزيرة سانت توماس بالقرب من جزيرة إبستين الخاصة «ليتل سانت جيمس»، حيث شارك الحضور في فعاليات علمية واجتماعية، فيما أظهرت صور لاحقة هوكينغ خلال حضوره أنشطة ترفيهية بينها جولة بغواصة معدلة خصيصاً له.

ظهور اسمه في الوثائق

وورد اسم هوكينغ مرات عديدة ضمن الوثائق التي أفرجت عنها وزارة العدل، من دون أي إشارة رسمية إلى تورطه في مخالفات، مؤكدة أن ظهور أسماء شخصيات عامة في الوثائق لا يعني بالضرورة ضلوعهم في أي تجاوزات.