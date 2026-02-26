The family of Stephen Hawking confirmed that the two women who appeared with him in a photo among what is known as the "Epstein Files" were his regular caregivers from the UK, denying any implications of inappropriate behavior.

The "Daily Mail" had published a photo showing Hawking smiling alongside two women in swimsuits holding what appeared to be drinks, as part of documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice related to the late businessman Jeffrey Epstein's case.

A representative for Hawking's estate clarified that the photo was taken in 2006 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, following his lecture on "quantum cosmology" during a scientific seminar also attended by Epstein, without explaining how the photo ended up in the files or who took it.

Family Denial

A spokesperson for the family emphasized that any suggestions of inappropriate behavior are "incorrect and greatly exaggerated," pointing to his significant scientific contributions and his long struggle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which required continuous medical care.

Epstein Conference

According to the documents, Hawking was among 21 scientists who participated in a conference hosted by Epstein in March 2006, just months before the first official charges were brought against him related to the solicitation of minors.

The conference was held on St. Thomas Island near Epstein's private island "Little St. James," where attendees engaged in scientific and social activities, while later photos showed Hawking participating in recreational activities, including a tour on a submarine specially modified for him.

His Name in the Documents

Hawking's name appeared multiple times in the documents released by the Department of Justice, without any official indication of his involvement in any violations, confirming that the appearance of public figures' names in the documents does not necessarily imply their involvement in any misconduct.