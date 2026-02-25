The Egyptian artist Majed El Masry injured his back during his appearance on the show "Ramez Level the Monster," hosted by the artist Ramez Galal on MBC Egypt as part of the ongoing Ramadan season.

Mockery and Questions

Initially, Ramez Galal introduced Majed El Masry with mockery, leading to the prank that included asking the guest questions. In response to Ramez's questions, El Masry said: "I only succeed with director Mohamed Sami, and I don’t mind my name being placed after Ahmed El Awadi." Ramez Galal replied, "No... you agreed for the money."

In the final stage of the prank, Majed El Masry injured his back and began to feel pain. However, after discovering the prank, Ramez Galal revealed his identity, and El Masry started hitting Ramez after threatening to take revenge on him. He also hit a crew member who intervened to save Ramez Galal.

Injury on "Awlad El Ra'i"

Majed El Masry previously suffered an injury while filming his new Ramadan series "Awlad El Ra'i," which is currently being aired during the Ramadan race. This occurred while performing an action scene within the events, which forced him to stop filming for 24 hours. He returned to continue filming after ensuring his health condition was stable.