أصيب الفنان المصري ماجد المصري في الظهر خلال استضافته في برنامج «رامز ليفل الوحش»، الذي يقدّمه الفنان رامز جلال عبر شاشة MBC مصر ضمن حلقات موسم رمضان الجاري.

سخرية وأسئلة

وفي البداية، قدّم رامز جلال ماجد المصري بسخرية لينطلق أثر ذلك المقلب الذي تخلله طرح أسئلة على الضيف، وقال المصري رداً على أسئلة رامز: «أنا مابنجحش غير مع المخرج محمد سامي، ووافقت اسمي يتحط بعد أحمد العوضي عادي معنديش مشكلة»، ليردّ رامز جلال قائلاً: «لا.. وافقت عشان الفلوس».

وفي المرحلة الأخيرة من المقلب أُصيب ماجد المصري في ظهره وراح يتألم، ولكن بعد اكتشافه المقلب كشف رامز جلال عن شخصيته، وانهال المصري على رامز بالضرب وذلك بعدما توعّده بالانتقام منه، كما ضرب أحد أفراد طاقم البرنامج الذي تدخل لإنقاذ رامز جلال.

إصابة «أولاد الراعي»

وتعرض ماجد المصري سابقاً لإصابة في كواليس تصوير مسلسله الرمضاني الجديد «أولاد الراعي»، المعروض حالياً ضمن السباق الرمضاني، وذلك خلال تأديته أحد مشاهد الأكشن في سياق الأحداث، الأمر الذي اضطره لوقف تصوير مشاهده لمدة 24 ساعة، عاد بعدها لاستكمال التصوير بعدما اطمأن على حالته الصحية.