Mahmoud Al-Sayed, a member of the Al-Azhar International Center for Fatwa, confirmed that Suhoor is not an essential part nor a mandatory obligation of fasting, noting that deliberately skipping it does not affect the validity of the fast, as it is a Sunnah and a recommended practice. Those who partake in it earn rewards and blessings, while those who neglect it deprive themselves of these rewards.

He did not deny the blessings of Suhoor, recalling the saying of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him: "Suhoor is a blessed meal, so do not abandon it, even if one of you were to take a sip of water, for indeed Allah and His angels send blessings upon those who partake in Suhoor."