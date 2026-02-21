أكد عضو مركز الأزهر العالمي للفتوى محمود السيّد، أن السحور ليس ركناً وليس واجباً من واجبات الصوم، لافتاً إلى أنّ تركه عمداً لا يؤثر على صحة الصيام، كونه سنة وأمراً مستحباً، من فعله أخذ الثواب والأجر عليه ومن تركه فقد حرم نفسه من الثواب.

ولم ينف بركة السحور، مستعيداً قول رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم: «السحُور أَكْلَةٌ بَرَكَةٌ فَلا تَدَعُوهُ وَلَوْ أَنْ يَجْرَعَ أَحَدُكُمْ جَرْعَةً مِنْ مَاءٍ فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ وَمَلائِكَتَهُ يُصَلُّونَ عَلَى الْمُتَسَحِّرِينَ».