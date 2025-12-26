خطيب المسجد الحرام يحذر من ظلم العباد في الدّماء والأموال

The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, advised Muslims in his Friday sermon today at the Grand Mosque to have piety towards Allah and to thank Him for the guidance of Islam, which is the religion of great virtues and praises.



He pointed out that what people experience in terms of being overwhelmed by materialism, the dominance of temptations, and the loud noise that overshadows meaningfulness, along with the unwise engagement with foundational propositions, the abundance of disagreements, and the lack of fairness in disputes and conflicts, highlights the need to care for the rights of others and to alleviate their injustices. The issue is deeper than mere transient disagreements; it is the weakness of religious motivation, intellectual emptiness, social disintegration, and the absence of values and goals that produces individuals who are only concerned with tracking mistakes instead of focusing on building.



Al-Sudais warned against the most heinous types of injustice, which is the oppression of people in their blood, wealth, and honor, as these are tainted with bloody thorns that lead their perpetrator to the abyss. How many falsehoods have been justified, and how many truths have been obliterated, causing harm that unravels what is sewn together? As the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: "Indeed, your blood, your wealth, and your honor are sacred to you, like the sanctity of this day of yours in this town of yours in this month of yours."

He emphasized that this servant may come with prayer, zakat, and fasting, establishing the pillars of Islam with good deeds as great as mountains, thinking that they will save him, but he comes burdened with injustices against others, leading to his end in hellfire. The rights of people must be fulfilled and paid, as they are a private right, based on strictness, not leniency.

His Excellency clarified that what is promoted through some social media platforms by the pirates of minds and promoters of intellectual terrorism, along with indulging in backbiting, slander, lies, and falsehoods, is among the clearest and greatest injustices, and the perpetrator must hasten to absolve himself from it before there is neither dirham nor dinar left. So, fear Allah, O servants of Allah, and act before it is too late to alleviate the injustices and harm done to others.

He highlighted the importance of adhering to the guidance of our Prophet (peace be upon him) and what the virtuous generations followed, warning against innovations and newly introduced matters, affirming that nothing has been established from the Prophet (peace be upon him) regarding the virtue of the month of Rajab, this sacred month, and all that is transmitted about the desirability of good deeds in it consists of weak or fabricated reports, as confirmed by scholars.

In the sermon at the Prophet's Mosque, His Excellency Sheikh Abdul Mohsen Al-Qasim advised Muslims to have piety towards Allah and to be mindful of Him in secret and in private conversations.

He explained that Allah created creation for His worship, and that this world is a place for cultivating the Hereafter and a field for competing in obedience, hastening to do good deeds, and striving to attain closeness to Allah. He pointed out that hastening to do good is an additional virtue beyond merely being commanded to do so, and that it involves completing and executing it in the best possible manner. Noble souls benefit from competition in seeking to catch up and advance, which is a sign of high ambition and emulating the virtuous.

He continued that hastening to do good deeds is one of the greatest commendable traits of a person, as it indicates eagerness to obey Allah. Allah said through the tongue of Moses (peace be upon him): "And I hastened to You, my Lord, that You might be pleased." In a hadith, the Prophet (peace be upon him) prayed one day with his companions, then hurriedly stood up and passed over the heads of the people to some of his wives, and the people were startled by his speed. He said: "I remembered something of gold we have, and I disliked to be delayed, so I ordered it to be distributed."

His Excellency clarified that one of the characteristics of the believers of previous nations is enjoining what is right. Allah, the Exalted, said: "They believe in Allah and the Last Day, and they enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong, and they hasten to good deeds, and those are among the righteous." Allah commanded the nation to hasten to His forgiveness and to His Paradise, saying: "And hasten to the forgiveness from your Lord and a Paradise as wide as the heavens and the earth, prepared for the righteous." He urged them to race towards it, saying: "Race towards forgiveness from your Lord and a Paradise whose width is like the width of the heavens and the earth."

The Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque pointed out that the companions (may Allah be pleased with them) used to hasten to the love of Allah and His Messenger. In a hadith, the Prophet (peace be upon him) said: "I will give this banner to a man whom Allah will open (the conquest) through his hands, who loves Allah and His Messenger, and whom Allah and His Messenger love." So the people spent the night wondering who would be given it, and in the morning, each one hoped for it.

He continued that they (may Allah be pleased with them) used to compete for the hospitality of the Prophet (peace be upon him). In a hadith, it is said that he said: "I was honored by the Banu Najjar, the maternal uncles of Abdul Muttalib." They hurried in building his mosque, carrying the bricks one by one, while Ammar bin Yasir carried two bricks at a time. The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) said to him: "O Ammar, why don’t you carry like your companions?" He replied: "I want the reward from Allah." They strove not to let anyone surpass them in worship and in hastening to what the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) encouraged them to do. Just as they competed in acts of worship, they also hurried to bring joy to creation. Ka'b bin Malik (may Allah be pleased with him) said when my repentance was revealed: "I heard a voice calling: O Ka'b bin Malik, rejoice!" And the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) announced Allah's acceptance of our repentance, and the people rushed to give us the good news.

The Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque stated that the Prophet (peace be upon him) encouraged hastening to good deeds. In a hadith, he said: "If the people knew what is in the call to prayer and the first row, and they found no other way but to draw lots for it, they would draw lots. If they knew what is in the early morning and evening prayers, they would come to them even if they had to crawl."

His Excellency said: "Indeed, those who are ahead in this world in good deeds will be ahead in entering Paradise." Allah said: "And the foremost in good deeds are the foremost (in Paradise). Those are the ones brought near (to Allah) in the Gardens of Delight."

The Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque indicated that excessive arguing prevents one from doing good and hastening towards it, noting that Allah forbade the believers from arguing with the polytheists when the Qibla was changed so that they would not be distracted from doing good and commanded them to race towards good deeds. Allah, the Exalted, said: "And for every direction is a goal toward which it turns. So race to good deeds."

He explained that whoever follows their desires is deprived of racing towards obedience. Allah forbade the Prophet (peace be upon him) from following the people of desires and commanded racing towards good deeds. Allah said: "And do not follow their desires after what has come to you of the truth. For each of you We have made a law and a method. And if Allah had willed, He would have made you one nation, but He intended to test you in what He has given you. So race to good deeds."

He concluded by saying: "Indeed, one of the signs of Allah's turning away from a servant is to occupy him with what does not concern him, and the one who is blessed is the one who is guided to good deeds and hastens towards them."