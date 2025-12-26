خطيب المسجد الحرام يحذر من ظلم العباد في الدّماء والأموال

أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز السديس في خطبة الجمعة اليوم بالمسجد الحرام، المسلمين بتقوى الله وشكره على هداية الإسلام، فهو دينُ المناقب والمحامد العظام.
وأشار فضيلته إلى أن ما يعيشه الناس من الإغراق في الماديات، وطغيان المغريات والضجيج الصاخب الذي يطغى على المعنى اللاحب، وما يُفرزه التعاطي غير الرشيد مع الأطروحات التأصيلية وكثرة الاختلافات، وقلة الإنصاف عند الخصومات والمنازعات، تَبْرزُ الحاجة إلى العناية بحقوق العباد والخروج من مظالمهم، إذ الإشكال أعمق من خلافات عابرة، إنه ضعف الوازع الديني والفراغ الفكري والتفكك الاجتماعي وغياب القيم والأهداف الذي يُولد أفرادًا لا هم لهم إلا تتبع الزَّلات بدل الانشغال بالبناء.
وحذّر السديس من أشنع أنواع الظلم مَسلكًا، وهو ظلم العباد في الدّماء والأموال والأعراض فتلك تَشُوبها أشواك دامية، تقضي بصاحبها إلى الهاوية فكم أحقّ باطلًا، وأزهق حقًا، وأورث ضررًا يَفتق رتقًا، كما قال صلى الله عليه وسلم: «إن دماءكم وأموالكم وأعراضكم عليكم حرام كحرمة يومكم هذا في بلدكم هذا في شهركم هذا».

وشدّد قائلًا: فهذا العبد قد أتى بصلاة وزكاة وصيام، مُقيمًا أركان الإسلام بحسنات كالجبال، يرى أنها ستنجيه ولكنه جاء مُحملًا بمظالم للعباد، جعلت نهايتهُ إلى النار، وحقوق الناس لا بد فيها من الوَفَاء والأداء لأنها حَقٌّ خاص، ومبنية على المُشاحّة لا على المُسامحة.

وأوضح فضيلته أن ما يُرَوَّج عبر بعض مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، من قراصنة العقولِ ومُروِّجي الإرهاب الفكري، والاسترسال في الغيبة والنميمة والكذب والبهتان من أَبين الظلم وأعظمه، وأظلمه وأشأمه، وعلى فاعله المسارعة بالتحلل منه قبل أن لا يكون درهمًا ولا دينارًا، ألا فاتقوا الله عباد الله، واعملوا قبل فوات الأوان للخروج من مظالم العباد وأذاهم.

ونوّهَ بالتمسّك بهدي نبيّنا -صلى الله عليه وسلم-، وما عليه القرون المفضلة، والحذر من البدع والمحدثات، مؤكدًا أنه لم يثبت عن النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم- شيء بفضل شهر رجب هذا الشهر الحرام، وكلُّ ما يُنقل من أخبار عن استحباب العمل الصالح فيه أخبار ضعيفة أو موضوعة كما عليه المحققون من أهل العلم.

وفي خطبة المسجد النبوي أوصى فضيلة الشيخ عبدالمحسن القاسم المسلمين بتقوى الله ومراقبته في السر والنجوى.

وبيّن فضيلته أن الله تعالى خلق الخلق لعبادته، وأن الدنيا هي دار حرث للآخرة وميدان للتنافس في الطاعة والمبادرة إلى فعل الخيرات والمسارعة إلى نيل القربات، مشيرًا إلى أن استباق الخيرات هو قدر زائد على الأمر بفعلها، ويتضمن الاستباق إليها تكميلها وإيقاعها على أكمل الأحوال، وأن النفوس الفاضلة تنتفع بالمنافسة طلبًا للحاق والتقدم وعلامة على علو الهمة والتشبه بأهل الفضل.

وتابع فضيلته أن المسارعة لفعل الخيرات أكبر ما يمدح به المرء لدلالتها على الحرص لطاعة الله، قال تعالى على لسان موسى عليه السلام: ((وَعَجِلْتُ إِلَيْكَ رَبِّ لِتَرْضَى))،وفي الحديث أن النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم- صلى ذات يوم بأصحابه ثم قام مسرعًا وتخطى رقاب الناس إلى بعض حجر نسائه ففزع الناس من سرعته فقال: (ذكرت شيئًا من تبر عندنا فكرهت أن يحبسني فأمرت بقسمته).

وأوضح فضيلته أن من صفات مؤمني الأمم السابقة الأمر بالمعروف، قال جل من قائل: ((يُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللَّهِ وَالْيَوْمِ الْآخِرِ وَيَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَيَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنكَرِ وَيُسَارِعُونَ فِي الْخَيْرَاتِ وَأُولَئِكَ مِنَ الصَّالِحِينَ))، كما أمر الله الأمة بالمسارعة إلى مغفرته وإلى جنته قال تعالى: ((وَسَارِعُوا إِلَى مَغْفِرَةٍ مِنْ رَبِّكُمْ وَجَنَّةٍ عَرْضُهَا السَّمَاوَاتُ وَالْأَرْضُ أُعِدَّتْ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ))، وحثهم على المسابقة إليها قال جل وعلا: ((سَابِقُوا إِلَى مَغْفِرَةٍ مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ وَجَنَّةٍ عَرْضُهَا كَعَرْضِ السَّمَاءِ وَالْأَرْضِ)).

وأشار إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي إلى أن الصحابة رضي الله عنهم كانوا يسارعون إلى محبة الله ورسوله ففي الحديث قال صلى الله عليه وسلم: (لأعطين هذه الراية لرجل يفتح الله على يديه يحب الله ورسوله ويحبه الله ورسوله) فبات الناس أيهم يعطى فغدوا كلٌ يرجوه.

وتابع فضيلته أنهم رضي الله عنهم كانوا يتنازعون على ضيافته صلى الله عليه وسلم ففي الحديث أنه قال: (أنزل على بني النجار أخوال عبدالمطلب أكرمهم بذلك) ويسارعون في بناء مسجده (فكانوا ينقلون لبن المسجد لبنة لبنة وعمار بن ياسر ينقل لبنتين لبنتين) فقال له رسول الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم-: (يا عمار ألا تحمل كما يحمل أصحابك قال إني أريد الأجر من الله) ويسعون إلى أن لا يزيد أحد عليهم في العبادة والمبادرة إلى ما يندبهم رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم إليه، وأنهم كما كانوا يتسابقون في العبادات يسارعون في إدخال السرور على الخلق، قال كعب بن مالك رضي الله عنه لما نزلت توبتي سمعت صوت صارخ يا كعب بن مالك بشر وأذن رسول الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم- بتوبة الله علينا فذهب الناس يبشروننا.

وبيّن إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي أن النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم- حث على المبادرة إلى الأعمال الصالحة، ففي الحديث قال صلى الله عليه وسلم: (لو يعلم الناس ما في النداء والصف الأول ثم لم يجدوا إلا أن يستهموا عليه لاستهموا، ولو يعلمون ما في التهجير لاستبقوا إليه، ولو يعلمون ما في العتمة والصبح لأتوهما ولو حبوًا).

وقال فضيلته: إنّ السابقين في الدنيا في الخيرات سابقون في دخول الجنة قال تعالى: ((وَٱلسَّٰبِقُونَ ٱلسَّٰبِقُونَ أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ ٱلۡمُقَرَّبُونَ فِي جَنَّٰتِ ٱلنَّعِيمِ)).

وأفاد إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي أن كثرة الجدل مانعة لفعل الخير والمسارعة فيها، مشيرًا إلى أن الله نهى المؤمنين عن جدال المشركين عند تحويل القبلة لئلا يشغلوا عن فعل الخير وأمرهم بالمسابقة في فعل الخيرات، قال عز من قائل: ((وَلِكُلٍّ وِجْهَةٌ هُوَ مُوَلِّيهَا فَاسْتَبِقُوا الْخَيْرَاتِ)).

وأبان فضيلته أن من اتبع هواه حرم من المسابقة إلى الطاعات فالله نهى النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم عن اتباع أهل الأهواء، وأمر بالتسابق إلى فعل الخير قال تعالى: ((وَلَا تَتَّبِعْ أَهْوَاءَهُمْ عَمَّا جَاءَكَ مِنَ الْحَقِّ لِكُلٍّ جَعَلْنَا مِنكُمْ شِرْعَةً وَمِنْهَاجًا وَلَوْ شَاءَ اللَّهُ لَجَعَلَكُمْ أُمَّةً وَاحِدَةً وَلَكِن لِّيَبْلُوَكُمْ فِي مَا آتَاكُمْ فَاسْتَبِقُوا الْخَيْرَاتِ)).

وختم فضيلته بالقول «إن من علامات إعراض الله عن العبد أن يشغله بما لا يعنيه، وإن المنعم عليه من وفق للطاعات وسارع إليها».