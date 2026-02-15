The National Center of Meteorology has issued the preliminary outlook for the climatic forecasts for the holy month of Ramadan in the year 1447 for the regions of Mecca and Medina, including expected rainfall and temperatures during this blessed month.

The center clarified that the expected amounts of rainfall will be below the normal average for both Mecca and Medina, with the normal average for rainfall in Mecca being about 4.2 mm, and in Medina about 4.3 mm. These rains, if they occur, will be classified as light rain.

The report indicated that the expected temperatures will be higher than their normal averages during the month of Ramadan, with the maximum expected increase being one degree Celsius in Mecca and 1.2 degrees Celsius in Medina.

The center pointed out that the normal average temperatures during the month of Ramadan are about 26.8 degrees Celsius in Mecca and about 23.1 degrees Celsius in Medina.

The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that these forecasts are part of its ongoing efforts to provide seasonal climatic information, which contributes to supporting the relevant authorities, enhancing preparedness, and serving the visitors of the two holy mosques during the blessed month, urging everyone to follow the reports and periodic updates issued through its official channels.