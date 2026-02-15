أصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد النظرة الأولية للتوقعات المناخية لشهر رمضان المبارك لعام 1447 على منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، متضمنة هطول الأمطار ودرجات الحرارة خلال الشهر الفضيل.
وأوضح المركز أن كميات هطول الأمطار المتوقعة ستكون أقل من المعدل الطبيعي على كل من مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، إذ يبلغ المعدل الطبيعي لهطول الأمطار في مكة المكرمة نحو 4.2 ملم، وفي المدينة المنورة نحو 4.3 ملم، وتُصنّف هذه الأمطار- حال هطولها- ضمن الأمطار الخفيفة.
وبيّن التقرير أن درجات الحرارة المتوقعة ستكون أعلى من معدلاتها الطبيعية خلال شهر رمضان، في حين أن أقصى ارتفاع متوقع سيكون درجة مئوية واحدة على مكة المكرمة، و1.2 درجة مئوية على المدينة المنورة.
وأشار المركز إلى أن المعدل الطبيعي لدرجات الحرارة خلال شهر رمضان يبلغ نحو 26.8 درجة مئوية في مكة المكرمة، ونحو 23.1 درجة مئوية في المدينة المنورة.
وأكد المركز الوطني للأرصاد أن هذه التوقعات تأتي في إطار جهوده المستمرة في توفير المعلومات المناخية الموسمية، بما يسهم في دعم الجهات المعنية، ورفع مستوى الجاهزية، وخدمة قاصدي الحرمين الشريفين خلال الشهر المبارك، داعياً إلى متابعة التقارير والتحديثات الدورية الصادرة عنه عبر قنواته الرسمية.
The National Center of Meteorology has issued the preliminary outlook for the climatic forecasts for the holy month of Ramadan in the year 1447 for the regions of Mecca and Medina, including expected rainfall and temperatures during this blessed month.
The center clarified that the expected amounts of rainfall will be below the normal average for both Mecca and Medina, with the normal average for rainfall in Mecca being about 4.2 mm, and in Medina about 4.3 mm. These rains, if they occur, will be classified as light rain.
The report indicated that the expected temperatures will be higher than their normal averages during the month of Ramadan, with the maximum expected increase being one degree Celsius in Mecca and 1.2 degrees Celsius in Medina.
The center pointed out that the normal average temperatures during the month of Ramadan are about 26.8 degrees Celsius in Mecca and about 23.1 degrees Celsius in Medina.
The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that these forecasts are part of its ongoing efforts to provide seasonal climatic information, which contributes to supporting the relevant authorities, enhancing preparedness, and serving the visitors of the two holy mosques during the blessed month, urging everyone to follow the reports and periodic updates issued through its official channels.