أصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد النظرة الأولية للتوقعات المناخية لشهر رمضان المبارك لعام 1447 على منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، متضمنة هطول الأمطار ودرجات الحرارة خلال الشهر الفضيل.

وأوضح المركز أن كميات هطول الأمطار المتوقعة ستكون أقل من المعدل الطبيعي على كل من مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، إذ يبلغ المعدل الطبيعي لهطول الأمطار في مكة المكرمة نحو 4.2 ملم، وفي المدينة المنورة نحو 4.3 ملم، وتُصنّف هذه الأمطار- حال هطولها- ضمن الأمطار الخفيفة.

وبيّن التقرير أن درجات الحرارة المتوقعة ستكون أعلى من معدلاتها الطبيعية خلال شهر رمضان، في حين أن أقصى ارتفاع متوقع سيكون درجة مئوية واحدة على مكة المكرمة، و1.2 درجة مئوية على المدينة المنورة.

وأشار المركز إلى أن المعدل الطبيعي لدرجات الحرارة خلال شهر رمضان يبلغ نحو 26.8 درجة مئوية في مكة المكرمة، ونحو 23.1 درجة مئوية في المدينة المنورة.

وأكد المركز الوطني للأرصاد أن هذه التوقعات تأتي في إطار جهوده المستمرة في توفير المعلومات المناخية الموسمية، بما يسهم في دعم الجهات المعنية، ورفع مستوى الجاهزية، وخدمة قاصدي الحرمين الشريفين خلال الشهر المبارك، داعياً إلى متابعة التقارير والتحديثات الدورية الصادرة عنه عبر قنواته الرسمية.