Last Thursday, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, issued a series of royal orders, including the appointment of Prince Dr. Saad bin Saud bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as a member of the Shura Council, in a move that reflects confidence in national competencies with academic and cultural presence. So, who is Prince Professor Poet Saad Al Saud, and what are the highlights of his academic and professional journey?

عضو مجلس الشورى الأمير الدكتور سعد آل سعود

An Academic at the Forefront of Political Media

Prince Dr. Saad Al Saud is considered one of the most important pillars of political media, having obtained the title of "Professor" and being associated with the development of media education in the Kingdom over the past years, especially during his tenure as Dean of the College of Media and Communication at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University from 2017 to 2023.

Throughout his career, he was elected as the chairman of the joint advisory committee among Saudi universities for media colleges and departments in its first session, and he was also a member of the permanent committee for conferences, seminars, and scientific awards at the university, as well as a member of the UNESCO Chair for Dialogue among Followers of Religions and Civilizations, in addition to his membership in the Human Sciences Committee at the Ministry of Human Resources, the advisory committee between media colleges and the Ministry of Media, and the advisory council of the College of Arts at King Saud University.

He also participated in the scientific body of the Gulf International University Journal for Media and Communication in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and served on the judging committees for the Saudi Media Forum in its first and second sessions.

أ.د سعد آل سعود (منادي)

Program Development and Alignment with "Vision 2030"

During his deanship, the College of Media and Communication witnessed significant developmental activity, as he oversaw the updating of academic programs to align with the objectives of "Saudi Vision 2030," including the launch of the first Bachelor's program in Cinema and Theater at public Saudi universities.

He also approved the admission of female students in the Department of Radio and Television after it had been limited to male students, and he supervised the establishment of a joint PhD program (PhD in Media and Communication), in addition to launching 7 advanced diplomas aimed at professionals in both the public and private sectors.

He chaired the preparatory committee for the National Media Conference held by the university in 2023 and participated over the years in reviewing media regulations, policies, and laws at the Ministry of Media.

أ.د سعد آل سعود في إحدى الفعاليات الأكاديمية

International Presence and Quality Research

On the scientific front, Prince Dr. Saad Al Saud has taught at the Command and General Staff College of the Armed Forces, has dozens of published research papers, and has supervised many academic theses.

He delivered a scientific lecture titled "Experiences and Practical Applications on Communication with the Other" at Sorbonne University in 2017, and participated with a research paper at the forum organized by Naif University in collaboration with the University of Geneva at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva in 2018, discussing "The Role of Communication Media in Crises and Disasters."

He also participated in the International Forum for Government Communication in Sharjah in 2022 with a paper addressing the future of media colleges and the impact of social media on educational outcomes, in addition to a research paper at a seminar at the Arab League in Cairo titled "The Importance of Digital Media in Enhancing Intellectual Security."

Between Research and Poetry.. "Munadi" and the Al-Janadriyah Era

In addition to his academic presence, Prince Dr. Saad Al Saud has a significant scientific and literary portfolio, with notable works including: "Communication and Political Media," "Saudi Media and Its Political Development," "Political Media: Issues and Studies," in addition to a poetry collection titled "Munadi."

In the cultural scene, he wrote the famous Al-Janadriyah operetta "Ahd Al-Khayr" in 2008 and participated in numerous seminars and poetry evenings both inside and outside the Kingdom, especially during national occasions, balancing academia and creativity in a journey that reflects his diverse interests and deep experience.