أصدر خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الخميس الماضي، جملة من الأوامر الملكية، من بينها تعيين الأمير الدكتور سعد بن سعود بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود عضواً في مجلس الشورى، في خطوة تعكس الثقة بالكفاءات الوطنية ذات الحضور الأكاديمي والثقافي. فمن هو الأمير البروفيسور الشاعر سعد آل سعود، وما أبرز محطات مسيرته العلمية والعملية؟

البروفيسور الشاعر سعد آل سعود

أكاديمي في صدارة الإعلام السياسي

يُعد الأمير الدكتور سعد آل سعود أحد أهم أعمدة الإعلام السياسي، إذ حصل على درجة «بروفيسور»، وارتبط اسمه بتطوير التعليم الإعلامي في المملكة خلال السنوات الماضية، خصوصاً أثناء توليه عمادة كلية الإعلام والاتصال بجامعة الإمام محمد بن سعود الإسلامية في الفترة من 2017 إلى 2023.

وخلال مسيرته، انتُخب رئيساً للجنة التشاورية المشتركة بين الجامعات السعودية لكليات وأقسام الإعلام في دورتها الأولى، كما كان عضواً في اللجنة الدائمة للمؤتمرات والندوات والجوائز العلمية بالجامعة، وعضواً في كرسي اليونسكو للحوار بين أتباع الديانات والحضارات، إلى جانب عضويته في لجنة العلوم الإنسانية بوزارة الموارد البشرية، واللجنة الاستشارية بين كليات الإعلام ووزارة الإعلام، والمجلس الاستشاري لكلية الآداب بجامعة الملك سعود.

كما شارك في الهيئة العلمية لمجلة الجامعة الخليجية الدولية للإعلام والاتصال في مملكة البحرين، وعضوية لجان تحكيم في منتدى الإعلام السعودي في دورتيه الأولى والثانية.

أ.د سعد آل سعود (منادي)

تطوير البرامج ومواكبة «رؤية 2030»

شهدت كلية الإعلام والاتصال خلال عمادته حراكاً تطويرياً لافتاً، إذ أشرف على تحديث البرامج الأكاديمية لتتواكب مع مستهدفات «رؤية المملكة 2030»، بما في ذلك إطلاق أول برنامج بكالوريوس للسينما والمسرح في الجامعات السعودية الحكومية.

كما أقر تدريس الطالبات في قسم الإذاعة والتلفزيون بعد أن كان مقتصراً على الطلاب، وأشرف على استحداث برنامج دكتوراه مشترك (دكتوراه الفلسفة في الإعلام والاتصال)، إلى جانب إطلاق 7 دبلومات عليا موجهة للمهنيين في القطاعين الحكومي والخاص.

وترأس اللجنة التحضيرية لمؤتمر الإعلام الوطني الذي أقامته الجامعة عام 2023، وشارك على مدى سنوات في مراجعة الأنظمة والسياسات واللوائح الإعلامية بوزارة الإعلام.

أ.د سعد آل سعود في إحدى الفعاليات الأكاديمية

حضور دولي وأبحاث نوعية

على الصعيد العلمي، شارك الأمير الدكتور سعد آل سعود بالتدريس في كلية القيادة والأركان التابعة للقوات المسلحة، وله عشرات الأبحاث المنشورة، وأشرف على العديد من الرسائل العلمية.

كما ألقى محاضرة علمية بعنوان «خبرات وتجارب تطبيقية حول الاتصال بالآخر» في جامعة السوربون عام 2017، وشارك بورقة علمية في الملتقى الذي نظمته جامعة نايف بالتعاون مع جامعة جنيف في مقر الأمم المتحدة بجنيف عام 2018، حول «دور وسائل الاتصال في الأزمات والكوارث».

وشارك كذلك في المنتدى الدولي للاتصال الحكومي بالشارقة عام 2022 بورقة تناولت مستقبل كليات الإعلام وتأثير وسائل التواصل في مخرجات التعليم، إضافة إلى ورقة علمية في ندوة بجامعة الدول العربية بالقاهرة بعنوان «أهمية الإعلام الرقمي في تعزيز الأمن الفكري».

بين البحث والشعر.. «منادي» وعهد الجنادرية

إلى جانب حضوره الأكاديمي، يمتلك الأمير الدكتور سعد آل سعود رصيداً علمياً وأدبياً، من أبرز مؤلفاته: «الاتصال والإعلام السياسي»، و«الإعلام السعودي وتطوره السياسي»، و«الإعلام السياسي.. قضايا ودراسات»، إضافة إلى ديوان شعري بعنوان «منادي».

وفي المشهد الثقافي، كتب أوبريت الجنادرية الشهير «عهد الخير» عام 2008، وشارك في العديد من الندوات والأمسيات الشعرية داخل المملكة وخارجها، خصوصاً في المناسبات الوطنية، جامعاً بين الأكاديمية والإبداع في مسيرة متوازنة تعكس تعدد اهتماماته وعمق تجربته.