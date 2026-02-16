من المنتظر أن يعرض قائد الجيش اللبناني رودولف هيكل على مجلس الوزراء، اليوم (الإثنين)، خطته للمرحلة الثانية من «حصر السلاح»، فيما أكد رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام أن الدولة «ليست بصدد السعي إلى المواجهة مع حزب الله»، ضمن مساعي بسط سلطتها على جنوب البلاد.
من شمال الليطاني إلى نهر الأولي
وفي بيان لها، أعلنت رئاسة الحكومة اللبنانية أن قيادة الجيش ستعرض التقرير الشهري بشأن خطة حصر السلاح في المناطق اللبنانية كافة، تنفيذاً لقرار مجلس الوزراء. ويأتي العرض المرتقب لخطة المرحلة الثانية من حصر السلاح، بعد انتهاء الجيش اللبناني من عمله في جنوب الليطاني.
ومن المقرر أن تشمل المرحلة الثانية من شمال الليطاني إلى نهر الأولي في جنوب لبنان.
ورغم هذه التطورات، فإن حزب الله لايزال يرى أنه غير معني بهذه الإجراءات، ويرفض الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية، على خلفية ما يصفه استمرار الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على لبنان، وعمليات الاغتيال وانتهاك السيادة اللبنانية.
توسيع الدور في «الميكانيزم»
من جانبه، أعلن رئيس الوزراء أن حكومته منفتحة على توسيع دورها في لجنة الإشراف على آلية تنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل وحزب الله(الميكانيزم)، وتكثيف جهود نزع السلاح.
وقال نواف سلام في مقابلة مع وكالة «بلومبيرغ»، على هامش مؤتمر ميونخ للأمن، إنه يمكن إضافة مزيد من الخبراء المدنيين اللبنانيين إلى اللجنة عند الحاجة، مثل المحامين والطوبوجرافيين، معتبراً أنه بإمكانهم تقديم المشورة بشأن ترسيم الحدود والقضايا العالقة الأخرى بين إسرائيل ولبنان.
ولفت إلى أنه سيتلقى، خلال جلسة مجلس الوزراء، الاثنين، إحاطة بشأن المرحلة التالية من خطة الجيش اللبناني لنزع السلاح في جنوب البلاد.
وفيما أفاد بأن الحكومة لا تسعى إلى المواجهة مع حزب الله، شدد على أنه لن يتم تخويفنا من أي جهة.
وفرّق سلام بين المناقشات الجارية حالياً بشأن الأمن والحدود، وأي خطوة نحو اتفاق سلام دائم، قائلاً: «فعلنا ذلك من قبل، عندما تفاوضنا على تحديد الحدود البحرية»، في إشارة إلى الاتفاق الذي ضمِنته الولايات المتحدة عام 2022. وأضاف: «لا مشكلة لدينا، ليس الأمر محرّماً».
Lebanese Army Commander Rudolf Haikal is expected to present to the Cabinet today (Monday) his plan for the second phase of "weapon control," while Prime Minister Nawaf Salam confirmed that the state "is not seeking confrontation with Hezbollah," as part of efforts to assert its authority over the south of the country.
From the North of Litani to the Awali River
In a statement, the Lebanese government announced that the army leadership will present the monthly report regarding the weapon control plan in all Lebanese areas, in implementation of the Cabinet's decision. The anticipated presentation of the second phase of weapon control comes after the Lebanese army completed its work in the south of Litani.
The second phase is set to include the area from the North of Litani to the Awali River in southern Lebanon.
Despite these developments, Hezbollah still believes it is not concerned with these procedures and refuses to move to the second phase, citing what it describes as the continued Israeli assaults on Lebanon, assassination operations, and violations of Lebanese sovereignty.
Expanding the Role in the "Mechanism"
For his part, the Prime Minister announced that his government is open to expanding its role in the oversight committee for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah (the mechanism), and intensifying disarmament efforts.
Nawaf Salam stated in an interview with Bloomberg, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, that more Lebanese civilian experts could be added to the committee as needed, such as lawyers and surveyors, considering that they can provide advice on border demarcation and other outstanding issues between Israel and Lebanon.
He noted that he will receive, during the Cabinet session on Monday, a briefing on the next phase of the Lebanese army's disarmament plan in the south of the country.
While he indicated that the government is not seeking confrontation with Hezbollah, he emphasized that they will not be intimidated by any party.
Salam distinguished between the ongoing discussions regarding security and borders and any step towards a permanent peace agreement, saying: "We have done this before, when we negotiated the maritime border delineation," referring to the agreement brokered by the United States in 2022. He added: "We have no problem with that; it is not forbidden."