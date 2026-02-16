من المنتظر أن يعرض قائد الجيش اللبناني رودولف هيكل على مجلس الوزراء، اليوم (الإثنين)، خطته للمرحلة الثانية من «حصر السلاح»، فيما أكد رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام أن الدولة «ليست بصدد السعي إلى المواجهة مع حزب الله»، ضمن مساعي بسط سلطتها على جنوب البلاد.


من شمال الليطاني إلى نهر الأولي


وفي بيان لها، أعلنت رئاسة الحكومة اللبنانية أن قيادة الجيش ستعرض التقرير الشهري بشأن خطة حصر السلاح في المناطق اللبنانية كافة، تنفيذاً لقرار مجلس الوزراء. ويأتي العرض المرتقب لخطة المرحلة الثانية من حصر السلاح، بعد انتهاء الجيش اللبناني من عمله في جنوب الليطاني.


ومن المقرر أن تشمل المرحلة الثانية من شمال الليطاني إلى نهر الأولي في جنوب لبنان.


ورغم هذه التطورات، فإن حزب الله لايزال يرى أنه غير معني بهذه الإجراءات، ويرفض الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية، على خلفية ما يصفه استمرار الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على لبنان، وعمليات الاغتيال وانتهاك السيادة اللبنانية.


توسيع الدور في «الميكانيزم»


من جانبه، أعلن رئيس الوزراء أن حكومته منفتحة على توسيع دورها في لجنة الإشراف على آلية تنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل وحزب الله(الميكانيزم)، وتكثيف جهود نزع السلاح.


وقال نواف سلام في مقابلة مع وكالة «بلومبيرغ»، على هامش مؤتمر ميونخ للأمن، إنه يمكن إضافة مزيد من الخبراء المدنيين اللبنانيين إلى اللجنة عند الحاجة، مثل المحامين والطوبوجرافيين، معتبراً أنه بإمكانهم تقديم المشورة بشأن ترسيم الحدود والقضايا العالقة الأخرى بين إسرائيل ولبنان.


ولفت إلى أنه سيتلقى، خلال جلسة مجلس الوزراء، الاثنين، إحاطة بشأن المرحلة التالية من خطة الجيش اللبناني لنزع السلاح في جنوب البلاد.


وفيما أفاد بأن الحكومة لا تسعى إلى المواجهة مع حزب الله، شدد على أنه لن يتم تخويفنا من أي جهة.


وفرّق سلام بين المناقشات الجارية حالياً بشأن الأمن والحدود، وأي خطوة نحو اتفاق سلام دائم، قائلاً: «فعلنا ذلك من قبل، عندما تفاوضنا على تحديد الحدود البحرية»، في إشارة إلى الاتفاق الذي ضمِنته الولايات المتحدة عام 2022. وأضاف: «لا مشكلة لدينا، ليس الأمر محرّماً».