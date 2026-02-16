Lebanese Army Commander Rudolf Haikal is expected to present to the Cabinet today (Monday) his plan for the second phase of "weapon control," while Prime Minister Nawaf Salam confirmed that the state "is not seeking confrontation with Hezbollah," as part of efforts to assert its authority over the south of the country.



From the North of Litani to the Awali River



In a statement, the Lebanese government announced that the army leadership will present the monthly report regarding the weapon control plan in all Lebanese areas, in implementation of the Cabinet's decision. The anticipated presentation of the second phase of weapon control comes after the Lebanese army completed its work in the south of Litani.



The second phase is set to include the area from the North of Litani to the Awali River in southern Lebanon.



Despite these developments, Hezbollah still believes it is not concerned with these procedures and refuses to move to the second phase, citing what it describes as the continued Israeli assaults on Lebanon, assassination operations, and violations of Lebanese sovereignty.



Expanding the Role in the "Mechanism"



For his part, the Prime Minister announced that his government is open to expanding its role in the oversight committee for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah (the mechanism), and intensifying disarmament efforts.



Nawaf Salam stated in an interview with Bloomberg, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, that more Lebanese civilian experts could be added to the committee as needed, such as lawyers and surveyors, considering that they can provide advice on border demarcation and other outstanding issues between Israel and Lebanon.



He noted that he will receive, during the Cabinet session on Monday, a briefing on the next phase of the Lebanese army's disarmament plan in the south of the country.



While he indicated that the government is not seeking confrontation with Hezbollah, he emphasized that they will not be intimidated by any party.



Salam distinguished between the ongoing discussions regarding security and borders and any step towards a permanent peace agreement, saying: "We have done this before, when we negotiated the maritime border delineation," referring to the agreement brokered by the United States in 2022. He added: "We have no problem with that; it is not forbidden."