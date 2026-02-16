أصدر الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم بياناً دان فيه ما اعتبره تصرفات غير مقبولة شهدتها مباراة الأهلي والجيش الملكي ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال أفريقيا. وأوضح أن الملف تم تحويله إلى لجنة الانضباط من أجل فتح تحقيق شامل واتخاذ الإجراءات التأديبية اللازمة بحق المتورطين.


المواجهة التي احتضنها استاد القاهرة انتهت بالتعادل السلبي دون أهداف، ليحسم الأهلي تأهله إلى الدور ربع النهائي بعدما تصدر المجموعة الثانية برصيد 10 نقاط، فيما جاء الجيش الملكي في المركز الثاني برصيد 9 نقاط.