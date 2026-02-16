The African Football Confederation issued a statement condemning what it considered unacceptable behavior witnessed during the match between Al Ahly and the Royal Army as part of the African Champions League competition. It clarified that the file has been referred to the Disciplinary Committee to open a comprehensive investigation and take the necessary disciplinary actions against those involved.



The match held at Cairo Stadium ended in a goalless draw, allowing Al Ahly to secure their qualification to the quarter-finals after topping Group B with 10 points, while the Royal Army came in second with 9 points.