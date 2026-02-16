أصدر الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم بياناً دان فيه ما اعتبره تصرفات غير مقبولة شهدتها مباراة الأهلي والجيش الملكي ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال أفريقيا. وأوضح أن الملف تم تحويله إلى لجنة الانضباط من أجل فتح تحقيق شامل واتخاذ الإجراءات التأديبية اللازمة بحق المتورطين.
المواجهة التي احتضنها استاد القاهرة انتهت بالتعادل السلبي دون أهداف، ليحسم الأهلي تأهله إلى الدور ربع النهائي بعدما تصدر المجموعة الثانية برصيد 10 نقاط، فيما جاء الجيش الملكي في المركز الثاني برصيد 9 نقاط.
The African Football Confederation issued a statement condemning what it considered unacceptable behavior witnessed during the match between Al Ahly and the Royal Army as part of the African Champions League competition. It clarified that the file has been referred to the Disciplinary Committee to open a comprehensive investigation and take the necessary disciplinary actions against those involved.
The match held at Cairo Stadium ended in a goalless draw, allowing Al Ahly to secure their qualification to the quarter-finals after topping Group B with 10 points, while the Royal Army came in second with 9 points.