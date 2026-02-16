أنهى لاعب المنتخب السعودي «فايق عابدي»، مشاركته في دورة الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية ⁧‫ميلانو كورتينا 2026‬⁩ من الجولة الأولى لسباق التزلّج المتعرّج، معلناً بذلك ختام ثاني مشاركاته في الألعاب الأولمبية.


وكان عابدي قد أنهى مشاركته في منافسات التزلج، الذي أقيم على المضمار ذاته، بزمن إجمالي بلغ 2:53.41 دقيقة بعد خوضه جولتي السباق، في منافسة شهدت مشاركة 81 لاعباً من نخبة المتزلجين على مستوى العالم، وذلك بحضور نائب رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية رئيس الوفد السعودي المشارك في الدورة الأمير فهد بن جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد.