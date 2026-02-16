The Saudi national team player "Faiq Abdi" concluded his participation in the Winter Olympic Games ⁧‫Milan Cortina 2026‬⁩ from the first round of the slalom skiing event, thus marking the end of his second participation in the Olympic Games.



Abdi finished his participation in the skiing competitions, which took place on the same track, with a total time of 2:53.41 minutes after competing in two rounds of the race, in a competition that saw the participation of 81 athletes from the world's elite skiers, in the presence of the Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and head of the Saudi delegation participating in the event, Prince Fahd bin Jiluwi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid.