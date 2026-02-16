أصدر وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الدكتور عبداللطيف آل الشيخ قراراً إدارياً بتنظيم العمل الإداري خلال شهر رمضان المبارك لمنسوبي ديوان الوزارة بمدينة الرياض فقط؛ وفق الأطر النظامية، وتحقيقاً لمصلحة العمل، وبما يضمن استمرارية الأعمال ورفع مستوى الإنتاجية.

ونصّ القرار، الذي أصدره اليوم (الإثنين)، على تطبيق العمل عن بُعد بشكلٍ جزئي بما لا يتجاوز (50٪) من منسوبي الوكالات والإدارات بديوان الوزارة بالرياض، مع تحديد فترات العمل، ورفع الأسماء إلى الإدارة العامة للموارد البشرية، ومتابعة الأداء، وتوفير الدعم الفني والتقني، مع إمكانية استدعاء الموظف إلى مقر العمل عند الحاجة.

ويأتي القرار في إطار الحرص على التيسير على الموظفين والموظفات؛ بما يسهم في تحقيق نتائج أفضل في مخرجات العمل والإنتاجية، كما يعكس اهتمام الوزير بتطوير بيئة العمل وتعزيز كفاءة الأداء المؤسسي، لاسيما في ظل ما تشهده الوزارة من تحوّلٍ رقمي متسارع وتوظيفٍ للتقنيات الحديثة في إدارة الأعمال والخدمات الدعوية، إلى جانب توسّع مناشطها وبرامجها محلياً ودولياً خلال شهر رمضان المبارك لعام 1447.