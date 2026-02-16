أصدر وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الدكتور عبداللطيف آل الشيخ قراراً إدارياً بتنظيم العمل الإداري خلال شهر رمضان المبارك لمنسوبي ديوان الوزارة بمدينة الرياض فقط؛ وفق الأطر النظامية، وتحقيقاً لمصلحة العمل، وبما يضمن استمرارية الأعمال ورفع مستوى الإنتاجية.
ونصّ القرار، الذي أصدره اليوم (الإثنين)، على تطبيق العمل عن بُعد بشكلٍ جزئي بما لا يتجاوز (50٪) من منسوبي الوكالات والإدارات بديوان الوزارة بالرياض، مع تحديد فترات العمل، ورفع الأسماء إلى الإدارة العامة للموارد البشرية، ومتابعة الأداء، وتوفير الدعم الفني والتقني، مع إمكانية استدعاء الموظف إلى مقر العمل عند الحاجة.
ويأتي القرار في إطار الحرص على التيسير على الموظفين والموظفات؛ بما يسهم في تحقيق نتائج أفضل في مخرجات العمل والإنتاجية، كما يعكس اهتمام الوزير بتطوير بيئة العمل وتعزيز كفاءة الأداء المؤسسي، لاسيما في ظل ما تشهده الوزارة من تحوّلٍ رقمي متسارع وتوظيفٍ للتقنيات الحديثة في إدارة الأعمال والخدمات الدعوية، إلى جانب توسّع مناشطها وبرامجها محلياً ودولياً خلال شهر رمضان المبارك لعام 1447.
The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Dr. Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, issued an administrative decision to organize administrative work during the blessed month of Ramadan for the employees of the Ministry's headquarters in Riyadh only; in accordance with regulatory frameworks, to serve the interests of work, and to ensure business continuity and increase productivity.
The decision, which was issued today (Monday), stipulates the partial implementation of remote work not exceeding (50%) of the employees of the agencies and departments at the Ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, with the specification of work periods, submission of names to the General Administration of Human Resources, performance monitoring, and provision of technical and technological support, with the possibility of calling employees to the workplace when necessary.
This decision comes as part of the commitment to facilitate the work of male and female employees; contributing to achieving better results in work outputs and productivity. It also reflects the minister's interest in developing the work environment and enhancing institutional performance efficiency, especially in light of the rapid digital transformation the ministry is experiencing and the employment of modern technologies in managing business and call services, along with the expansion of its activities and programs locally and internationally during the blessed month of Ramadan in the year 1447.