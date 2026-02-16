The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Dr. Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, issued an administrative decision to organize administrative work during the blessed month of Ramadan for the employees of the Ministry's headquarters in Riyadh only; in accordance with regulatory frameworks, to serve the interests of work, and to ensure business continuity and increase productivity.

The decision, which was issued today (Monday), stipulates the partial implementation of remote work not exceeding (50%) of the employees of the agencies and departments at the Ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, with the specification of work periods, submission of names to the General Administration of Human Resources, performance monitoring, and provision of technical and technological support, with the possibility of calling employees to the workplace when necessary.

This decision comes as part of the commitment to facilitate the work of male and female employees; contributing to achieving better results in work outputs and productivity. It also reflects the minister's interest in developing the work environment and enhancing institutional performance efficiency, especially in light of the rapid digital transformation the ministry is experiencing and the employment of modern technologies in managing business and call services, along with the expansion of its activities and programs locally and internationally during the blessed month of Ramadan in the year 1447.