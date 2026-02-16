أشاد المدير الرياضي لشركة النادي الأهلي السعودي، روي بيدرو بالدور الكبير الذي لعبه النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو في تعزيز مكانة الدوري السعودي، مؤكداً أن وجوده أسهم في استقطاب العديد من الكفاءات للعمل في المملكة.
وقال بيدرو، في تصريحات لقناة Sky Sport: «إذا كنا جميعاً نعمل هنا في السعودية، فإن الفضل الأكبر يعود إلى رونالدو»، مشيراً إلى التأثير الإيجابي الذي أحدثه النجم البرتغالي منذ انضمامه إلى منافسات الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.
وتحدّث المدير الرياضي للأهلي عن الهدف الأخير الذي سجله رونالدو في الدوري، مؤكداً أنه يعكس المستوى الفني العالي الذي يتمتع به اللاعب، ودوره المؤثر في رفع جودة المنافسة، وزيادة الاهتمام العالمي بالكرة السعودية.
The sports director of Al Ahli Saudi Club, Rui Pedro, praised the significant role played by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo in enhancing the status of the Saudi league, affirming that his presence has contributed to attracting many talents to work in the Kingdom.
Pedro stated in remarks to Sky Sport: "If we are all working here in Saudi Arabia, the greatest credit goes to Ronaldo," pointing to the positive impact the Portuguese star has had since joining the Saudi Professional League.
The sports director of Al Ahli spoke about Ronaldo's recent goal in the league, confirming that it reflects the high technical level of the player and his influential role in raising the quality of competition and increasing global interest in Saudi football.