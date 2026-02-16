أشاد المدير الرياضي لشركة النادي الأهلي السعودي، روي بيدرو بالدور الكبير الذي لعبه النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو في تعزيز مكانة الدوري السعودي، مؤكداً أن وجوده أسهم في استقطاب العديد من الكفاءات للعمل في المملكة.


وقال بيدرو، في تصريحات لقناة Sky Sport: «إذا كنا جميعاً نعمل هنا في السعودية، فإن الفضل الأكبر يعود إلى رونالدو»، مشيراً إلى التأثير الإيجابي الذي أحدثه النجم البرتغالي منذ انضمامه إلى منافسات الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.


وتحدّث المدير الرياضي للأهلي عن الهدف الأخير الذي سجله رونالدو في الدوري، مؤكداً أنه يعكس المستوى الفني العالي الذي يتمتع به اللاعب، ودوره المؤثر في رفع جودة المنافسة، وزيادة الاهتمام العالمي بالكرة السعودية.