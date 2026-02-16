The sports director of Al Ahli Saudi Club, Rui Pedro, praised the significant role played by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo in enhancing the status of the Saudi league, affirming that his presence has contributed to attracting many talents to work in the Kingdom.



Pedro stated in remarks to Sky Sport: "If we are all working here in Saudi Arabia, the greatest credit goes to Ronaldo," pointing to the positive impact the Portuguese star has had since joining the Saudi Professional League.



The sports director of Al Ahli spoke about Ronaldo's recent goal in the league, confirming that it reflects the high technical level of the player and his influential role in raising the quality of competition and increasing global interest in Saudi football.