توقع المتحدث باسم المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني نهاية فصل الشتاء خلال 12 يوماً. وقال في حسابه الرسمي على منصة التواصل الاجتماعي إكس: «بعض مدن المملكة بالكاد شعرت ببرودة الشتاء، إذ كان أدفأ من المعتاد؛ بسبب تركُّز الكتل الهوائية الباردة غالباً على المناطق الوسطى والشمالية. ومع بدايات الارتفاع التدريجي الذي نشعر به الآن في درجات الحرارة لا سيما على السواحل، سنودع الشتاء خلال 12 يوماً».


وكان مركز الأرصاد توقع، في بيانه اليومي، استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، الشرقية، الرياض ونجران، تمتد إلى الأجزاء الشرقية من مرتفعات منطقتي عسير والباحة، في حين لا يستبعد تكون الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على الأجزاء الساحلية الغربية والجنوبية الغربية للمملكة.


وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر ستكون شمالية شرقية إلى جنوبية شرقية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15-26 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.


فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية بسرعة 22-48 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر ونصف إلى مترين ونصف، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج.