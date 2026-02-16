The spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, predicted the end of winter within 12 days. He stated on his official account on the social media platform X: "Some cities in the Kingdom barely felt the cold of winter, as it was warmer than usual; due to the concentration of cold air masses often over the central and northern regions. With the gradual increase in temperatures that we are currently experiencing, especially along the coasts, we will bid farewell to winter in 12 days."



The Meteorology Center had predicted, in its daily statement, the continued impact of active winds stirring up dust and sand over parts of the Makkah, Madinah, Al-Jouf, Northern Borders, Eastern, Riyadh, and Najran regions, extending to the eastern parts of the highlands of Asir and Al-Baha regions, while the formation of fog during the night and early morning hours over the western and southwestern coastal areas of the Kingdom cannot be ruled out.



The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be from the northeast to southeast in the northern and central parts, and from the southeast to southwest in the southern part, at a speed of 15-26 km/h, with wave heights of half a meter, and the sea condition will be slight.



Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be from the northwest at a speed of 22-48 km/h, with wave heights ranging from one and a half to two and a half meters, and the sea condition will be moderate.