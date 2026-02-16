استضافت بوليفارد سيتي في مدينة الرياض الحدث الأبرز لعلامة أومودا تحت عنوان «ليلة أومودا للأزياء». لم يكن الحدث مجرد إطلاق سيارة جديدة، بل كان أمسية علامة تجارية متكاملة جمعت بين أحدث التقنيات وعالم الأزياء الراقية ورؤية للتنقّل نحو المستقبل. وحضر الفعالية نحو 300 ممثل من وسائل الإعلام الرئيسية وقادة الرأي من الشرق الأوسط ومختلف أنحاء العالم، ليشهدوا لحظة محورية في مسيرة أومودا داخل سوق الشرق الأوسط.

التكنولوجيا في الصدارة.. وانطلاقة رسمية لنهضة العلامة

اعتلى مارك ما، نائب المدير العام لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط في مجموعة شيري، المنصة لإلقاء كلمة رئيسية استعرض خلالها رؤية أومودا واستراتيجيتها المستقبلية في المنطقة. وأكد أن العلامة تستهدف مجتمعًا صحيًا مستدامًا، الذي يسعى للتعبير عن ذاته ويسعى إلى دمج التكنولوجيا بالجمال، مقدّمة خيارًا جديدًا للتنقّل الحضري للأفراد الذين يقدّرون التفرّد والتجربة.

وأوضح أن دخول أومودا إلى الشرق الأوسط لا يقتصر على طرح منتجات جديدة، بل يهدف إلى إدخال تقنيات متقدمة وتصاميم رائدة في سيناريوهات تنقّل متنوعة، ضمن فلسفة متكاملة تمكّن الأفراد من أن يكونوا أبطال حياتهم من خلال التمكين التكنولوجي.

وانطلاقًا من هذه الرؤية، تمضي أومودا قدمًا في بناء منظومتها الذكية في أسواق الشرق الأوسط، مع خطط لإطلاق تقنيات إنترنت المركبات (IOV) ونظام القيادة الذكية VPD على مراحل لاحقة.

محطة مفصلية في مسيرة العلامة: وصول OMODA C7 رسمياً إلى الشرق الأوسط

بصفتها سيارة الكروس أوفر SUV من الجيل الجديد الموجهة للأسواق العالمية، تمثل OMODA C7 الطراز الرائد الذي يجسد تطور العلامة الشامل في التصميم والذكاء والجودة. تستهدف السيارة فئة LOHAS (الصحي المستدام) العصرية، الناضجة، والواثقة والتي تركّز على الجودة، لتقدم مفهوم «الكروس أوفر الجديد» بأسلوب متزن يجمع بين القوة والرقي.

من حيث التصميم، تستلهم C7 فلسفة العلامة «Art in Motion» «الفن في الحركة»، من خلال تصميم انسيابي ومتوازن وتفاصيل دقيقة تمزج بين الابتكار والملمس الفاخر، مع حضور واثق بخطوط تصاميم بارزة.

إطلاق مميز لنسختي أومودا C7 ICE و SHS

يتوفر طراز C7 ICE بفئتين: Luxury وPremium

• المحرك: 1.6 GDI + ناقل حركة 7DCT

• القوة القصوى: 183 حصانًا

• عزم الدوران الأقصى: 275 نيوتن متر

• استهلاك الوقود:

o 7.5 لتر/100 كم (Luxury)

o 8 لتر/100 كم (Premium)

السعر يبدأ من: 83,900 ريال سعودي

أما طراز C7 SHS

• المحرك: 1.5T + ناقل حركة 1DCT

• القوة القصوى: 275 حصانًا

• عزم الدوران الأقصى: 365 نيوتن متر

• المدى الكهربائي الصافي: 108 كم

السعر يبدأ من: 103,900 ريال سعودي

ظهور مذهل لطراز OMODA O5 الجديد

كما شهد الحدث عرض طراز OMODA O5 FL الذي يحمل مفهوم «DRIVE TO THE NEXT». «الانطلاق نحو التالي»، ويركّز على التصميم المبتكر وتجربة قيادة عصرية مريحة وفعالة. يستجيب هذا الطراز لتطلعات فئة Avant-Lohas التي تبحث عن الراحة والكفاءة، مع الحرص على إبراز الذوق العصري والشخصية المميزة عبر السيارة.

الفئات المتوفرة: Comfort وLuxury

• المحرك: 1.5T + ناقل حركة 6DCT

• القوة القصوى: 145 حصانًا

• عزم الدوران الأقصى: 210 نيوتن متر

السعر يبدأ من: 64,900 ريال سعودي

تُعد هذه الأمسية محطة محورية ضمن السرد العالمي لعلامة أومودا، خاصة مع مشاركتها كشريك رئيسي في أسبوع الموضة في لندن 2026 (London Fashion Week). ومن خلال الربط بين تصميم السيارات والابتكار التقني والموضة، توسّع العلامة حدود مفهومها «NEO-FASHION» «الموضة الجديدة» من الشرق الأوسط إلى أوروبا، تمهيدًا لحضور عالمي متنامٍ.

باتخاذ المملكة العربية السعودية نقطة ارتكاز استراتيجية، تواصل أومودا ترسيخ حضورها في الشرق الأوسط عبر: إدخال التقنيات الذكية بشكل منهجي، توسيع محفظة منتجاتها، والتفاعل مع اتجاهات الموضة المعاصرة. وذلك لبناء أسس متينة لنمو طويل الأمد.

