استضافت بوليفارد سيتي في مدينة الرياض الحدث الأبرز لعلامة أومودا تحت عنوان «ليلة أومودا للأزياء». لم يكن الحدث مجرد إطلاق سيارة جديدة، بل كان أمسية علامة تجارية متكاملة جمعت بين أحدث التقنيات وعالم الأزياء الراقية ورؤية للتنقّل نحو المستقبل. وحضر الفعالية نحو 300 ممثل من وسائل الإعلام الرئيسية وقادة الرأي من الشرق الأوسط ومختلف أنحاء العالم، ليشهدوا لحظة محورية في مسيرة أومودا داخل سوق الشرق الأوسط.
التكنولوجيا في الصدارة.. وانطلاقة رسمية لنهضة العلامة
اعتلى مارك ما، نائب المدير العام لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط في مجموعة شيري، المنصة لإلقاء كلمة رئيسية استعرض خلالها رؤية أومودا واستراتيجيتها المستقبلية في المنطقة. وأكد أن العلامة تستهدف مجتمعًا صحيًا مستدامًا، الذي يسعى للتعبير عن ذاته ويسعى إلى دمج التكنولوجيا بالجمال، مقدّمة خيارًا جديدًا للتنقّل الحضري للأفراد الذين يقدّرون التفرّد والتجربة.
وأوضح أن دخول أومودا إلى الشرق الأوسط لا يقتصر على طرح منتجات جديدة، بل يهدف إلى إدخال تقنيات متقدمة وتصاميم رائدة في سيناريوهات تنقّل متنوعة، ضمن فلسفة متكاملة تمكّن الأفراد من أن يكونوا أبطال حياتهم من خلال التمكين التكنولوجي.
وانطلاقًا من هذه الرؤية، تمضي أومودا قدمًا في بناء منظومتها الذكية في أسواق الشرق الأوسط، مع خطط لإطلاق تقنيات إنترنت المركبات (IOV) ونظام القيادة الذكية VPD على مراحل لاحقة.
محطة مفصلية في مسيرة العلامة: وصول OMODA C7 رسمياً إلى الشرق الأوسط
بصفتها سيارة الكروس أوفر SUV من الجيل الجديد الموجهة للأسواق العالمية، تمثل OMODA C7 الطراز الرائد الذي يجسد تطور العلامة الشامل في التصميم والذكاء والجودة. تستهدف السيارة فئة LOHAS (الصحي المستدام) العصرية، الناضجة، والواثقة والتي تركّز على الجودة، لتقدم مفهوم «الكروس أوفر الجديد» بأسلوب متزن يجمع بين القوة والرقي.
من حيث التصميم، تستلهم C7 فلسفة العلامة «Art in Motion» «الفن في الحركة»، من خلال تصميم انسيابي ومتوازن وتفاصيل دقيقة تمزج بين الابتكار والملمس الفاخر، مع حضور واثق بخطوط تصاميم بارزة.
إطلاق مميز لنسختي أومودا C7 ICE و SHS
يتوفر طراز C7 ICE بفئتين: Luxury وPremium
• المحرك: 1.6 GDI + ناقل حركة 7DCT
• القوة القصوى: 183 حصانًا
• عزم الدوران الأقصى: 275 نيوتن متر
• استهلاك الوقود:
o 7.5 لتر/100 كم (Luxury)
o 8 لتر/100 كم (Premium)
السعر يبدأ من: 83,900 ريال سعودي
أما طراز C7 SHS
• المحرك: 1.5T + ناقل حركة 1DCT
• القوة القصوى: 275 حصانًا
• عزم الدوران الأقصى: 365 نيوتن متر
• المدى الكهربائي الصافي: 108 كم
السعر يبدأ من: 103,900 ريال سعودي
ظهور مذهل لطراز OMODA O5 الجديد
كما شهد الحدث عرض طراز OMODA O5 FL الذي يحمل مفهوم «DRIVE TO THE NEXT». «الانطلاق نحو التالي»، ويركّز على التصميم المبتكر وتجربة قيادة عصرية مريحة وفعالة. يستجيب هذا الطراز لتطلعات فئة Avant-Lohas التي تبحث عن الراحة والكفاءة، مع الحرص على إبراز الذوق العصري والشخصية المميزة عبر السيارة.
الفئات المتوفرة: Comfort وLuxury
• المحرك: 1.5T + ناقل حركة 6DCT
• القوة القصوى: 145 حصانًا
• عزم الدوران الأقصى: 210 نيوتن متر
السعر يبدأ من: 64,900 ريال سعودي
تُعد هذه الأمسية محطة محورية ضمن السرد العالمي لعلامة أومودا، خاصة مع مشاركتها كشريك رئيسي في أسبوع الموضة في لندن 2026 (London Fashion Week). ومن خلال الربط بين تصميم السيارات والابتكار التقني والموضة، توسّع العلامة حدود مفهومها «NEO-FASHION» «الموضة الجديدة» من الشرق الأوسط إلى أوروبا، تمهيدًا لحضور عالمي متنامٍ.
باتخاذ المملكة العربية السعودية نقطة ارتكاز استراتيجية، تواصل أومودا ترسيخ حضورها في الشرق الأوسط عبر: إدخال التقنيات الذكية بشكل منهجي، توسيع محفظة منتجاتها، والتفاعل مع اتجاهات الموضة المعاصرة. وذلك لبناء أسس متينة لنمو طويل الأمد.
Boulevard City in Riyadh hosted the most prominent event for the OMODA brand under the title "OMODA Fashion Night." The event was not just the launch of a new car, but a comprehensive brand evening that combined the latest technologies with the world of high fashion and a vision for future mobility. About 300 representatives from major media outlets and opinion leaders from the Middle East and around the world attended the event to witness a pivotal moment in OMODA's journey within the Middle Eastern market.
Technology at the Forefront... An Official Launch for the Brand's Renaissance
Mark Ma, the Deputy General Manager for the Middle East at Chery Group, took to the stage to deliver a keynote speech outlining OMODA's vision and future strategy in the region. He emphasized that the brand targets a sustainable healthy community that seeks to express itself and aims to integrate technology with beauty, offering a new option for urban mobility for individuals who value uniqueness and experience.
He explained that OMODA's entry into the Middle East is not limited to launching new products, but aims to introduce advanced technologies and pioneering designs in diverse mobility scenarios, within a comprehensive philosophy that empowers individuals to be the heroes of their lives through technological empowerment.
Building on this vision, OMODA is moving forward in establishing its smart ecosystem in Middle Eastern markets, with plans to launch Internet of Vehicles (IOV) technologies and the Smart Driving System (VPD) in later phases.
A Pivotal Station in the Brand's Journey: The Official Arrival of OMODA C7 in the Middle East
As the new generation SUV crossover aimed at global markets, the OMODA C7 represents the flagship model that embodies the brand's comprehensive evolution in design, intelligence, and quality. The vehicle targets the modern, mature, and confident LOHAS (Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability) segment, focusing on quality, to present the concept of the "new crossover" in a balanced manner that combines strength and elegance.
In terms of design, the C7 draws inspiration from the brand's philosophy "Art in Motion," featuring a streamlined and balanced design with intricate details that blend innovation and luxurious texture, exuding a confident presence with prominent design lines.
A Special Launch for the OMODA C7 ICE and SHS Models
The C7 ICE model is available in two trims: Luxury and Premium
• Engine: 1.6 GDI + 7DCT transmission
• Maximum power: 183 horsepower
• Maximum torque: 275 Newton meters
• Fuel consumption:
o 7.5 liters/100 km (Luxury)
o 8 liters/100 km (Premium)
Price starts from: 83,900 Saudi Riyals
As for the C7 SHS model
• Engine: 1.5T + 1DCT transmission
• Maximum power: 275 horsepower
• Maximum torque: 365 Newton meters
• Net electric range: 108 km
Price starts from: 103,900 Saudi Riyals
A Stunning Appearance of the New OMODA O5 Model
The event also featured the presentation of the OMODA O5 FL model, which carries the concept "DRIVE TO THE NEXT." It focuses on innovative design and a modern, comfortable, and efficient driving experience. This model responds to the aspirations of the Avant-Lohas segment that seeks comfort and efficiency while emphasizing modern taste and distinctive personality through the vehicle.
Available trims: Comfort and Luxury
• Engine: 1.5T + 6DCT transmission
• Maximum power: 145 horsepower
• Maximum torque: 210 Newton meters
Price starts from: 64,900 Saudi Riyals
This evening is a pivotal station in the global narrative of the OMODA brand, especially with its participation as a main partner in London Fashion Week 2026. By linking car design, technological innovation, and fashion, the brand expands the boundaries of its "NEO-FASHION" concept from the Middle East to Europe, paving the way for a growing global presence.
By making Saudi Arabia a strategic pivot, OMODA continues to solidify its presence in the Middle East through: systematically introducing smart technologies, expanding its product portfolio, and engaging with contemporary fashion trends. This is to build a solid foundation for long-term growth.
