Boulevard City in Riyadh hosted the most prominent event for the OMODA brand under the title "OMODA Fashion Night." The event was not just the launch of a new car, but a comprehensive brand evening that combined the latest technologies with the world of high fashion and a vision for future mobility. About 300 representatives from major media outlets and opinion leaders from the Middle East and around the world attended the event to witness a pivotal moment in OMODA's journey within the Middle Eastern market.

Technology at the Forefront... An Official Launch for the Brand's Renaissance

Mark Ma, the Deputy General Manager for the Middle East at Chery Group, took to the stage to deliver a keynote speech outlining OMODA's vision and future strategy in the region. He emphasized that the brand targets a sustainable healthy community that seeks to express itself and aims to integrate technology with beauty, offering a new option for urban mobility for individuals who value uniqueness and experience.

He explained that OMODA's entry into the Middle East is not limited to launching new products, but aims to introduce advanced technologies and pioneering designs in diverse mobility scenarios, within a comprehensive philosophy that empowers individuals to be the heroes of their lives through technological empowerment.

Building on this vision, OMODA is moving forward in establishing its smart ecosystem in Middle Eastern markets, with plans to launch Internet of Vehicles (IOV) technologies and the Smart Driving System (VPD) in later phases.

A Pivotal Station in the Brand's Journey: The Official Arrival of OMODA C7 in the Middle East

As the new generation SUV crossover aimed at global markets, the OMODA C7 represents the flagship model that embodies the brand's comprehensive evolution in design, intelligence, and quality. The vehicle targets the modern, mature, and confident LOHAS (Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability) segment, focusing on quality, to present the concept of the "new crossover" in a balanced manner that combines strength and elegance.

In terms of design, the C7 draws inspiration from the brand's philosophy "Art in Motion," featuring a streamlined and balanced design with intricate details that blend innovation and luxurious texture, exuding a confident presence with prominent design lines.

A Special Launch for the OMODA C7 ICE and SHS Models

The C7 ICE model is available in two trims: Luxury and Premium

• Engine: 1.6 GDI + 7DCT transmission

• Maximum power: 183 horsepower

• Maximum torque: 275 Newton meters

• Fuel consumption:

o 7.5 liters/100 km (Luxury)

o 8 liters/100 km (Premium)

Price starts from: 83,900 Saudi Riyals

As for the C7 SHS model

• Engine: 1.5T + 1DCT transmission

• Maximum power: 275 horsepower

• Maximum torque: 365 Newton meters

• Net electric range: 108 km

Price starts from: 103,900 Saudi Riyals

A Stunning Appearance of the New OMODA O5 Model

The event also featured the presentation of the OMODA O5 FL model, which carries the concept "DRIVE TO THE NEXT." It focuses on innovative design and a modern, comfortable, and efficient driving experience. This model responds to the aspirations of the Avant-Lohas segment that seeks comfort and efficiency while emphasizing modern taste and distinctive personality through the vehicle.

Available trims: Comfort and Luxury

• Engine: 1.5T + 6DCT transmission

• Maximum power: 145 horsepower

• Maximum torque: 210 Newton meters

Price starts from: 64,900 Saudi Riyals

This evening is a pivotal station in the global narrative of the OMODA brand, especially with its participation as a main partner in London Fashion Week 2026. By linking car design, technological innovation, and fashion, the brand expands the boundaries of its "NEO-FASHION" concept from the Middle East to Europe, paving the way for a growing global presence.

By making Saudi Arabia a strategic pivot, OMODA continues to solidify its presence in the Middle East through: systematically introducing smart technologies, expanding its product portfolio, and engaging with contemporary fashion trends. This is to build a solid foundation for long-term growth.

