أفصح المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، أن مفاوضات جنيف ستتناول نطاقاً أوسع من القضايا مقارنة بمفاوضات الجولة السابقة، من بينها ملف الأراضي.


وقال: هذه المرة، من المقرر مناقشة نطاق أوسع من القضايا، بما في ذلك القضايا الرئيسية التي تتعلق بالأراضي وكل شيء آخر، كل ما يخص متطلباتنا، وهنا يصبح وجود كبير المفاوضين، فلاديمير ميدينسكي، أمراً ضرورياً.


وأضاف بيسكوف أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين على اتصال دائم مع المفاوضين المعنيين بالتسوية الأوكرانية، لافتا إلى أن الرئيس قدّم توجيهات مفصلة للوفد الروسي قبل توجهه إلى جنيف.


وأجاب بيسكوف عن سؤال حول هذا الموضوع قائلاً: «بالطبع، الرئيس على اتصال دائم بمفاوضينا، ويتلقون التوجيهات المفصلة قبيل المغادرة».


وطالبت روسيا أوكرانيا بالانسحاب من منطقة دونيتسك، والاعتراف بضمها الأراضي الأوكرانية التي تحتلها.


وكان رئيس مكتب الرئيس الأوكراني كيريل بودانوف، أعلن مغادرة وفد بلاده إلى جنيف للمشاركة في عقد جولة جديدة من المفاوضات مع روسيا بوساطة أمريكية.


وكتب بودانوف: «توجهنا إلى جنيف. نحن على أعتاب جولة جديدة من المفاوضات». وأشار إلى أن الوفد يضم سيرغي كيسليتسا، النائب الأول لرئيس مكتب زيلينسكي، وفاديم سكيبيتسكي نائب رئيس الاستخبارات العسكرية.


وكان المتحدث باسم الكرملين قد صرح، قال يوم الجمعة الماضي، إن الجولة الجديدة من المفاوضات بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا ستعقد في جنيف يومي 17 و18 فبراير، على أن يرأس الوفد الروسي فلاديمير ميدينسكي مساعد الرئيس الروسي.


وتعقد روسيا وأوكرانيا محادثات برعاية أمريكية في جنيف، وقال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي إن كييف تبذل «كل ما في وسعها» لإنهاء الحرب.