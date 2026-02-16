The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the Geneva negotiations will cover a broader range of issues compared to the previous round of talks, including the issue of territories.



He said: This time, a wider range of issues is scheduled to be discussed, including the main issues related to territories and everything else, all that concerns our requirements, and here the presence of the chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, becomes essential.



Peskov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin is in constant contact with the negotiators involved in the Ukrainian settlement, noting that the president provided detailed instructions to the Russian delegation before their departure to Geneva.



In response to a question on this subject, Peskov said: “Of course, the president is in constant contact with our negotiators, and they receive detailed instructions before departure.”



Russia has demanded that Ukraine withdraw from the Donetsk region and recognize the annexation of the Ukrainian territories it occupies.



The head of the Ukrainian president's office, Kirill Budanov, announced the departure of his country's delegation to Geneva to participate in a new round of negotiations with Russia under American mediation.



Budanov wrote: “We headed to Geneva. We are on the brink of a new round of negotiations.” He noted that the delegation includes Sergey Kislytsya, the First Deputy Head of Zelensky's Office, and Vadim Skibitsky, Deputy Head of Military Intelligence.



The Kremlin spokesperson had stated last Friday that the new round of negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine will be held in Geneva on February 17 and 18, with the Russian delegation headed by Vladimir Medinsky, the assistant to the Russian president.



Russia and Ukraine are holding talks under American sponsorship in Geneva, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kyiv is doing “everything it can” to end the war.