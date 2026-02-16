In a new confirmation of its soldiers' participation in the war in Ukraine, North Korea announced a new residential neighborhood in Pyongyang dedicated to the families of soldiers who lost their lives while fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.



The project, inaugurated by leader Kim Jong Un alongside his daughter to honor the war victims, comes amid increasing military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, and ahead of an important conference for the ruling party expected to outline the country’s policies for the coming years, amid Western and South Korean estimates of thousands of North Korean soldiers falling in the war.



Images broadcast by state media showed Kim strolling down the new street, named "Saebyul Street," and visiting the homes of some families accompanied by his daughter, who is increasingly present in public.



Kim stated that the new neighborhood in the Hwasong area of the capital symbolizes the "spirit and sacrifice" of the fallen soldiers, adding that the homes aim to enable the bereaved families to "take pride in their sons and husbands and live happily."



He added that he pushed to complete the project "even a day before the deadline" in hopes of bringing "a measure, even if small, of comfort" to the families of the soldiers.



Kim had sent thousands of soldiers and large quantities of military equipment, including artillery and missiles, in recent months to support Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, amid a rapprochement between the two leaders in the face of their separate tensions with Washington. Last week, Kim pledged "unconditional support" for all of Putin's policies and decisions.



Under a joint defense agreement with Russia, North Korea sent about 14,000 soldiers to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine in 2024, with more than 6,000 of them reported killed, according to South Korean, Ukrainian, and Western sources.



According to the South Korean National Intelligence Service, North Korean forces are benefiting from the war by gaining modern combat experience and receiving Russian technical support that could improve the performance of their weapon systems, according to lawmakers who attended a closed briefing last week.



The construction of the new street comes as North Korea prepares to hold a major conference for the ruling party this month, during which Kim is expected to announce his main goals for domestic and foreign policy for the next five years, in addition to taking further steps to strengthen his grip on power.