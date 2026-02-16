في تأكيد جديد على مشاركة جنودها في حرب أوكرانيا، أعلنت كوريا الشمالية حيّّاً سكنيّاً جديداً في بيونغ يانغ، مخصّصاً لعائلات الجنود الذين لقوا حتفهم، أثناء القتال إلى جانب القوات الروسية في أوكرانيا، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس».


ويأتي المشروع، الذي دشنه الزعيم كيم جونغ أون برفقة ابنته لتكريم ضحايا الحرب، في ظل تصاعد التعاون العسكري بين بيونغ يانغ وموسكو، وقبيل مؤتمر مهم للحزب الحاكم يُتوقع أن يرسم ملامح سياسات البلاد للسنوات القادمة، وسط تقديرات غربية وكورية جنوبية بسقوط آلاف الجنود الكوريين الشماليين في الحرب.


وأظهرت صور بثّتها وسائل الإعلام الرسمية كيم وهو يتجوّل في الشارع الجديد، الذي أُطلق عليه اسم «شارع سايبيول»، ويزور منازل بعض العائلات برفقة ابنته التي يزداد حضورها العلني.


وقال كيم إن الحي الجديد في منطقة هواسونج بالعاصمة يرمز إلى «روح وتضحية» الجنود الذين سقطوا، مضيفاً أن المنازل تهدف إلى تمكين العائلات الثكلى من «الفخر بأبنائها وأزواجها والعيش بسعادة».


وأضاف أنه ضغط لإنجاز المشروع «حتى قبل يوم واحد من الموعد» على أمل أن يجلب «قدراً ولو بسيطاً من العزاء» لعائلات الجنود.


وكان كيم أرسل آلاف الجنود وكميات كبيرة من المعدات العسكرية، بما في ذلك المدفعية والصواريخ، خلال الأشهر الماضية لدعم الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين في أوكرانيا، في ظل تقارب بين الزعيمين بمواجهة توتراتهما المنفصلة مع واشنطن. وتعهد كيم الأسبوع الماضي بـ«دعم غير مشروط» لجميع سياسات وقرارات بوتين.


وبموجب اتفاق دفاع مشترك مع روسيا، أرسلت كوريا الشمالية عام 2024 نحو 14 ألف جندي للقتال إلى جانب القوات الروسية في أوكرانيا، ولقي أكثر من 6,000 منهم حتفهم، وفقاً لمصادر كورية جنوبية وأوكرانية وغربية.


وحسب وكالة الاستخبارات الوطنية في كوريا الجنوبية، فإن القوات الكورية الشمالية تستفيد من الحرب عبر اكتساب خبرة قتالية حديثة ودعم تقني روسي قد يحسّن أداء أنظمتها التسليحية، بحسب نواب حضروا إحاطة مغلقة الأسبوع الماضي.


ويأتي تشييد الشارع الجديد في وقت تستعد فيه كوريا الشمالية لعقد مؤتمر كبير للحزب الحاكم هذا الشهر، يتوقع أن يعلن خلاله كيم أبرز أهدافه في السياسة الداخلية والخارجية للسنوات الخمس القادمة، إضافة إلى اتخاذ خطوات إضافية لتعزيز قبضته على السلطة.