شهد الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، اليوم الإثنين، أداء اليمين الدستورية لعدد من المحافظين الجدد ونواب المحافظين، ضمن حركة محافظين واسعة شملت تغييرات في نحو 20 محافظة بين تعيينات جديدة ونقل بين المحافظات، إضافة إلى تعيين 12 نائباً للمحافظين في محافظات عدة.


وحضر أداء اليمين رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، ووزيرة التنمية المحلية والبيئة الدكتورة منال عوض، وعقب أداء اليمين، التقطت صورة تذكارية جماعية، ثم عقد الرئيس السيسي اجتماعاً مع المحافظين ونوابهم الجدد.


ووفقاً للرئاسة المصرية شدد السيسي على أهمية التواصل المستمر مع المواطنين، ودراسة الشكاوى بجدية، واستغلال موارد كل محافظة لتحقيق نتائج ملموسة، ومواجهة التعديات، وتطوير البنية التحتية، وتعزيز الاستثمار، وتحقيق الصالح العام.


وأكد السيسي أهمية الالتزام بالشفافية والوضوح، والتواصل الدائم مع الحكومة ونواب مجلسي النواب والشيوخ، وكذلك مع الرئيس عند الحاجة، موجهاً بضرورة الاهتمام بملفات تقنين المخالفات، ومحطات الصرف الصحي ومياه الشرب والكهرباء، والمدارس وانتظام الدراسة، إلى جانب نشر ثقافة الرياضة وتعزيز التعاون مع المجتمع المدني.


وشدّد كذلك على أهمية إشراف المحافظين شخصياً وبشكل مستمر على حملات النظافة، والانتهاء من المشروعات المرتبطة بمبادرة «حياة كريمة»، ومتابعة عمل المخابز، والتواجد الميداني لتذليل مشكلات المواطنين.


كما وجّه بضرورة الإشراف الفعّال على مشروعات الإسكان وإنشاء المدن الجديدة، وتذليل العقبات بالتنسيق مع أجهزة الدولة المعنية، فضلاً عن التصدي بحزم لظاهرة التعدي على الأراضي الزراعية، ومواجهة التعديات على الترع، والتعامل مع العشوائيات والمخالفات، والاهتمام بالتخطيط العمراني والهوية البصرية.


وأكد السيسي أهمية سعي كل محافظ بشكل مستمر لتنمية الموارد وتنفيذ المشروعات المرتبطة بالمحافظة التي يتولى مسؤوليتها، واتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات فعالة لتذليل العقبات في المحافظات التي تستقبل السائحين، وتشجيع السياحة.


وشملت الحركة تعيين محمد الزملوط، محافظاً لمطروح، وأحمد الأنصاري، محافظاً للجيزة، وإبراهيم أبو ليمون محافظاً لبورسعيد، ومحمد هانئ غنيم محافظاً للفيوم، وعلاء عبدالمعطي محافظاً للغربية، وإسماعيل كمال محافظاً لجنوب سيناء، وأيمن عطية محافظاً للإسكندرية، وحنان مجدي نورالدين محافظاً للوادي الجديد، وحسام الدين فوزي محافظاً لدمياط.


كما شملت الحركة تعيين عمرو حلمي لاشين محافظاً لأسوان، ونبيل حسب الله محافظاً للإسماعيلية، وعمرو الغريب محافظاً للمنوفية، وإبراهيم عبدالقادر محجوب محافظاً لكفر الشيخ، وهاني رشاد محافظاً للسويس، ومصطفى الببلاوي محافظاً لقنا، وطارق محفوظ محافظاً لسوهاج، ومحمد علوان محافظاً لأسيوط، وعبدالله عبدالعزيز محافظاً لبني سويف، وحسام الدين عبدالفتاح محافظاً للقليوبية، ووليد عبدالعظيم محافظاً للبحر الأحمر.