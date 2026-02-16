The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnessed today, Monday, the swearing-in of several new governors and deputy governors, as part of a wide-ranging governor reshuffle that included changes in about 20 governorates, with new appointments and transfers between governorates, in addition to the appointment of 12 deputy governors in various governorates.



Attending the swearing-in were Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Local Development and Environment Dr. Manal Awad. Following the swearing-in, a group photo was taken, after which President El-Sisi held a meeting with the new governors and their deputies.



According to the Egyptian presidency, El-Sisi emphasized the importance of continuous communication with citizens, seriously addressing complaints, utilizing the resources of each governorate to achieve tangible results, combating encroachments, developing infrastructure, enhancing investment, and achieving the public good.



El-Sisi also stressed the importance of adhering to transparency and clarity, maintaining constant communication with the government and members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as with the president when necessary. He directed that attention be given to the issues of legalizing violations, sewage treatment plants, drinking water and electricity, schools and the regularity of studies, in addition to promoting a culture of sports and enhancing cooperation with civil society.



He also emphasized the importance of governors personally and continuously supervising cleanliness campaigns, completing projects related to the "Decent Life" initiative, monitoring bakeries, and being present on the ground to address citizens' problems.



He directed the need for effective supervision of housing projects and the establishment of new cities, overcoming obstacles in coordination with the relevant state agencies, as well as firmly confronting the phenomenon of encroachment on agricultural lands, addressing encroachments on canals, dealing with informal settlements and violations, and paying attention to urban planning and visual identity.



El-Sisi confirmed the importance of each governor continuously striving to develop resources and implement projects related to the governorate they are responsible for, and taking necessary effective measures to overcome obstacles in governorates that receive tourists, and to encourage tourism.



The reshuffle included the appointment of Mohamed El-Zamalout as Governor of Matrouh, Ahmed El-Ansari as Governor of Giza, Ibrahim Abu Leimon as Governor of Port Said, Mohamed Hani Ghoneim as Governor of Fayoum, Alaa Abdel-Maati as Governor of Gharbia, Ismail Kamal as Governor of South Sinai, Ayman Atiya as Governor of Alexandria, Hanan Magdy Nour El-Din as Governor of New Valley, and Hossam El-Din Fawzy as Governor of Damietta.



The reshuffle also included the appointment of Amr Helmy Lashin as Governor of Aswan, Nabil Hasballah as Governor of Ismailia, Amr El-Ghareeb as Governor of Menoufia, Ibrahim Abdel-Kader Mahgoub as Governor of Kafr El-Sheikh, Hani Rashad as Governor of Suez, Mostafa El-Beblawy as Governor of Qena, Tarek Mahfouz as Governor of Sohag, Mohamed Alwan as Governor of Assiut, Abdullah Abdel-Aziz as Governor of Beni Suef, Hossam El-Din Abdel-Fattah as Governor of Qalyubia, and Walid Abdel-Azim as Governor of the Red Sea.