اعتبر المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، أن الوقت عامل حاسم في المحادثات مع الولايات المتحدة، مؤكدا أنه لا جدوى من إطالة أمد المفاوضات. ولفت إلى أن بلاده تريد رفع العقوبات بسرعة.
التعهدات في اتفاقية الضمانات
وأضاف بقائي في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم الإثنين، أن بلاده مستعدة لتنفيذ تعهداتها في اتفاقية الضمانات، وأنهم سيبحثون في مفاوضات جنيف التي تنطلق غدا الثلاثاء، مستوى تخصيب اليورانيوم وعدد أجهزة الطرد المركزي.
وأفاد بأن تغيير مواقف المسؤولين الأمريكيين يبعث برسائل متناقضة ويدل على عدم الجدية، متهماً «الترويكا الأوروبية» بأنها زعزعت التعاون بين إيران ووكالة الطاقة الذرية بتفعيلها «آلية الزناد».
وأكد بقائي أن طهران تدخل المسار الدبلوماسي بجدية وحسن نية، لافتا إلى أن رفع العقوبات «مسألة لا تنفصل عن مصالحنا»، وقال إن الشائعات المتداولة بشأن تفاصيل المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة «لا أساس لها من الصحة».
التفاصيل داخل قاعة المفاوضات
وتابع: «لن نتطرق إلى التفاصيل في وسائل الإعلام، فالتفاصيل تُناقش داخل قاعة المفاوضات. لا يوجد أي أساس حقيقي لأي من الحالات التي ذكرتموها والتي اطلعت عليها في وسائل الإعلام».
وأضاف متحدث الخارجية أن «إطار مواقفنا واضح تماما. إيران عضو ملتزم بمعاهدة عدم انتشار الأسلحة النووية وقد قبلت بالواجبات والحقوق».
وأردف قائلا: «حقنا، وفقًا للمادة 4 من المعاهدة عدم انتشار الاسلحة النووية هو الاستخدام السلمي للطاقة النووية والذي يُعد التخصيب جزءًا منه».
وكان المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافايل غروسي، التقى وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي في جنيف. وقال غروسي على حسابه في منصة «إكس»: «انتهيتُ للتو من مناقشات فنية معمقة مع وزير الخارجية الإيراني تحضيرا لمفاوضات هامة مقررة غداً في جنيف».
وكشفت وكالة «مهر» الإيرانية: «المحادثات الأمريكية الإيرانية غير المباشرة ستُعقَد في مقر السفارة العُمانية في جنيف».
ترمب يسعى إلى اتفاق
من جانبه، قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو خلال مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع رئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان في بودابست، اليوم الاثنين، إنه «سيكون من الصعب إبرام اتفاق مع إيران».
وأضاف روبيو: قلتها البارحة وأعيدها اليوم، الاتفاق مع إيران صعب.
وأكد أن الولايات المتحدة ورغم هذه الصعوبات ستحاول إبرام اتفاق، مشيراً إلى أن هذا ما يسعى إليه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqaei, considered that time is a crucial factor in the negotiations with the United States, emphasizing that there is no benefit in prolonging the negotiations. He pointed out that his country wants to lift the sanctions quickly.
Commitments in the Guarantees Agreement
Baqaei added in a press conference today, Monday, that his country is ready to fulfill its commitments in the guarantees agreement, and that they will discuss in the Geneva negotiations starting tomorrow, Tuesday, the level of uranium enrichment and the number of centrifuges.
He stated that the changing positions of American officials send contradictory messages and indicate a lack of seriousness, accusing the "European Troika" of undermining cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency by activating the "snapback mechanism".
Baqaei confirmed that Tehran is entering the diplomatic path seriously and in good faith, noting that lifting the sanctions is "a matter inseparable from our interests," and said that the circulating rumors regarding the details of the negotiations with the United States are "baseless."
Details Inside the Negotiation Room
He continued: "We will not address the details in the media, as the details are discussed inside the negotiation room. There is no real basis for any of the cases you mentioned that I have seen in the media."
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that "the framework of our positions is completely clear. Iran is a committed member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and has accepted the obligations and rights."
He further stated: "Our right, according to Article 4 of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, is the peaceful use of nuclear energy, of which enrichment is a part."
The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva. Grossi stated on his account on the "X" platform: "I just finished in-depth technical discussions with the Iranian Foreign Minister in preparation for important negotiations scheduled for tomorrow in Geneva."
The Iranian news agency "Mehr" revealed: "The indirect U.S.-Iranian talks will be held at the Omani embassy in Geneva."
Trump Seeks an Agreement
For his part, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest on Monday that "it will be difficult to reach an agreement with Iran."
Rubio added: I said it yesterday and I repeat it today, reaching an agreement with Iran is difficult.
He confirmed that the United States, despite these difficulties, will try to reach an agreement, pointing out that this is what U.S. President Donald Trump is striving for.