The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqaei, considered that time is a crucial factor in the negotiations with the United States, emphasizing that there is no benefit in prolonging the negotiations. He pointed out that his country wants to lift the sanctions quickly.



Commitments in the Guarantees Agreement



Baqaei added in a press conference today, Monday, that his country is ready to fulfill its commitments in the guarantees agreement, and that they will discuss in the Geneva negotiations starting tomorrow, Tuesday, the level of uranium enrichment and the number of centrifuges.



He stated that the changing positions of American officials send contradictory messages and indicate a lack of seriousness, accusing the "European Troika" of undermining cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency by activating the "snapback mechanism".



Baqaei confirmed that Tehran is entering the diplomatic path seriously and in good faith, noting that lifting the sanctions is "a matter inseparable from our interests," and said that the circulating rumors regarding the details of the negotiations with the United States are "baseless."



Details Inside the Negotiation Room



He continued: "We will not address the details in the media, as the details are discussed inside the negotiation room. There is no real basis for any of the cases you mentioned that I have seen in the media."



The Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that "the framework of our positions is completely clear. Iran is a committed member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and has accepted the obligations and rights."



He further stated: "Our right, according to Article 4 of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, is the peaceful use of nuclear energy, of which enrichment is a part."



The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva. Grossi stated on his account on the "X" platform: "I just finished in-depth technical discussions with the Iranian Foreign Minister in preparation for important negotiations scheduled for tomorrow in Geneva."



The Iranian news agency "Mehr" revealed: "The indirect U.S.-Iranian talks will be held at the Omani embassy in Geneva."



Trump Seeks an Agreement



For his part, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest on Monday that "it will be difficult to reach an agreement with Iran."



Rubio added: I said it yesterday and I repeat it today, reaching an agreement with Iran is difficult.



He confirmed that the United States, despite these difficulties, will try to reach an agreement, pointing out that this is what U.S. President Donald Trump is striving for.