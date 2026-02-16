اعتبر المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، أن الوقت عامل حاسم في المحادثات مع الولايات المتحدة، مؤكدا أنه لا جدوى من إطالة أمد المفاوضات. ولفت إلى أن بلاده تريد رفع العقوبات بسرعة.


التعهدات في اتفاقية الضمانات


وأضاف بقائي في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم الإثنين، أن بلاده مستعدة لتنفيذ تعهداتها في اتفاقية الضمانات، وأنهم سيبحثون في مفاوضات جنيف التي تنطلق غدا الثلاثاء، مستوى تخصيب اليورانيوم وعدد أجهزة الطرد المركزي.


وأفاد بأن تغيير مواقف المسؤولين الأمريكيين يبعث برسائل متناقضة ويدل على عدم الجدية، متهماً «الترويكا الأوروبية» بأنها زعزعت التعاون بين إيران ووكالة الطاقة الذرية بتفعيلها «آلية الزناد».


وأكد بقائي أن طهران تدخل المسار الدبلوماسي بجدية وحسن نية، لافتا إلى أن رفع العقوبات «مسألة لا تنفصل عن مصالحنا»، وقال إن الشائعات المتداولة بشأن تفاصيل المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة «لا أساس لها من الصحة».


التفاصيل داخل قاعة المفاوضات


وتابع: «لن نتطرق إلى التفاصيل في وسائل الإعلام، فالتفاصيل تُناقش داخل قاعة المفاوضات. لا يوجد أي أساس حقيقي لأي من الحالات التي ذكرتموها والتي اطلعت عليها في وسائل الإعلام».


وأضاف متحدث الخارجية أن «إطار مواقفنا واضح تماما. إيران عضو ملتزم بمعاهدة عدم انتشار الأسلحة النووية وقد قبلت بالواجبات والحقوق».


وأردف قائلا: «حقنا، وفقًا للمادة 4 من المعاهدة عدم انتشار الاسلحة النووية هو الاستخدام السلمي للطاقة النووية والذي يُعد التخصيب جزءًا منه».


وكان المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافايل غروسي، التقى وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي في جنيف. وقال غروسي على حسابه في منصة «إكس»: «انتهيتُ للتو من مناقشات فنية معمقة مع وزير الخارجية الإيراني تحضيرا لمفاوضات هامة مقررة غداً في جنيف».


وكشفت وكالة «مهر» الإيرانية: «المحادثات الأمريكية الإيرانية غير المباشرة ستُعقَد في مقر السفارة العُمانية في جنيف».


ترمب يسعى إلى اتفاق


من جانبه، قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو خلال مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع رئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان في بودابست، اليوم الاثنين، إنه «سيكون من الصعب إبرام اتفاق مع إيران».


وأضاف روبيو: قلتها البارحة وأعيدها اليوم، الاتفاق مع إيران صعب.


وأكد أن الولايات المتحدة ورغم هذه الصعوبات ستحاول إبرام اتفاق، مشيراً إلى أن هذا ما يسعى إليه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.