أعلنت NHC عن معروض عقاري جديد في مشروع «شمس» ضمن وجهة الغروب، ويتيح المشروع فرصة الشراء لجميع الراغبين في السكن والاستثمار في المدينة المنورة، ضمن بيئة سكنية متكاملة تتميز بتنوع المنتجات السكنية، وتكامل المرافق والخدمات.

ويضم المشروع وحدات سكنية متنوعة، على مساحة إجمالية تقارب 415 ألف متر مربع، تشمل الفلل والتاون هاوس، بتصاميم معمارية عصرية ومساحات تلائم مختلف شرائح المجتمع

ويتميز مشروع «شمس» بموقعه الإستراتيجي بجوار حديقة الغروب، إضافة إلى تكامل المرافق والخدمات داخل المشروع، وتوفر المسارات التي تعزز جودة الحياة اليومية للسكان، فضلًا عن سهولة الوصول إلى المسجد النبوي عبر شبكة الطرق الرئيسة المحيطة بالموقع.

كما تقع وجهة الغروب في المدينة المنورة على مساحة أكثر من 3,8 ملايين م2، حيث تضم أكثر من 8 آلاف وحدة سكنية ضمن بيئة جاذبة بتكامل الخدمات والمرافق، وتصميم الحدائق والمسارات المتصلة التي تسهل التنقل داخل الوجهة، حيث يمكن الوصول إلى مراكز الخدمات خلال 5 - 10 دقائق سيرًا على الأقدام من أي موقع في الوجهة.

وتدعو NHC الراغبين في تسجيل الاهتمام والاطلاع على تفاصيل المشروع إلى زيارة الموقع الرسمي للشركة عبر الرابط التالي: https://nhc.sa/register-interest/Shams/

يُذكر أن NHC تواصل من خلال هذه المشاريع تعزيز مكانة وجهة الغروب كبيئة عمرانية توفر جودة حياة عالية وتجربة سكنية متميزة لعملائها، بما يتوافق مع أهدافها في تطوير وجهات حضرية متكاملة في مختلف مناطق المملكة.