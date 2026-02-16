NHC has announced a new real estate offering in the "Shams" project within the Sunset destination, providing an opportunity for purchase for all those interested in living and investing in Medina, within a fully integrated residential environment characterized by a variety of housing products and comprehensive facilities and services.

The project includes diverse residential units, covering a total area of approximately 415,000 square meters, including villas and townhouses, with modern architectural designs and spaces suitable for various segments of the community.

The "Shams" project is distinguished by its strategic location next to the Sunset Park, in addition to the integration of facilities and services within the project, and the availability of pathways that enhance the quality of daily life for residents, as well as easy access to the Prophet's Mosque via the main road network surrounding the site.

The Sunset destination in Medina spans over 3.8 million square meters, comprising more than 8,000 residential units within an attractive environment with integrated services and facilities, and the design of connected gardens and pathways that facilitate movement within the destination, where service centers can be reached within 5 to 10 minutes on foot from any location in the destination.

NHC invites those interested in registering their interest and learning more about the project to visit the official company website at the following link: https://nhc.sa/register-interest/Shams/

It is worth mentioning that NHC continues through these projects to enhance the position of the Sunset destination as an urban environment that provides a high quality of life and a distinguished living experience for its clients, in line with its goals of developing integrated urban destinations in various regions of the Kingdom.