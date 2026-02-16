The Prince of Medina, Chairman of the Board of the Development Authority of the Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated the "In His Footsteps" project, in the presence of the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Advisor Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Sheikh, and a number of officials.

The project aims to enable visitors to trace the migration route within an organized framework that reflects the historical dimensions of this great event, contributes to enhancing awareness of the Prophet's biography, and supports development in the areas along the route, achieving a sustainable cultural and economic impact.



The Prince of Medina, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, affirmed that the "In His Footsteps" project comes as an extension of the unlimited support from the Kingdom's government, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. This is based on the Kingdom's position as the heart of the Islamic world, a leader in serving its sanctities, and enhancing the experience of visitors and guests of Allah in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

During his speech at the ceremony, he pointed out that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia preserves history and presents it to the world as a living message that reflects the values of tolerance, peace, and coexistence. "In His Footsteps" will remain a pioneering national model that combines faith and knowledge, authenticity and development, extending its impact from Medina to the world.

Prince Salman bin Sultan said: The Prophet's migration was a pivotal event in the history of humanity; it was not just a relocation in space but a fundamental transformation in building a journey whose impact extended to the world, and a consolidation of the principles of justice, mercy, and coexistence. From the land of this blessed country, the message of Islam emerged, and from it, the features of civilization were formed, solidifying the meanings of brotherhood and humanity.

He added: We gather today on an occasion of great significance, next to the Quba Mosque, the first mosque established on piety, to inaugurate the development project of the Prophet's migration path "In His Footsteps," noting that Medina continues, with the support of wise leadership, its civilizational role as a cradle of the Prophet's biography, a living memory of Islam, and a beacon of values that combine authenticity and development.

He concluded by praying to Allah Almighty to bless these efforts and make them in the balance of good deeds of our wise leadership and the generous Saudi people, and to sustain our nation's security and stability, and to grant success to everyone in serving the king, religion, and homeland.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Advisor Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Sheikh, confirmed that the "In His Footsteps" project is the result of God's success and the support of wise leadership, indicating that its launch represents an important step in serving visitors and enhancing the historical and cultural experience in the Kingdom.

He referred to his personal experience that extends over 20 years, explaining that he had previously traveled this path and undergone this experience twice during his service in the Ministry of Interior and his honor to serve the guests of Allah during the Hajj season, affirming that this experience has been a significant motivation in understanding the needs of visitors and working to develop the current experience in line with the aspirations of the leadership.

He clarified that the project would not have seen the light of day so quickly without the ongoing support and follow-up from the wise leadership, noting that the partnership with the Makkah Region and Medina Region has greatly contributed to its achievement, affirming that everyone is fortunate for this partnership that has enhanced the chances of the project's success.

He indicated that the tour conducted today in the project can be considered a trial opening for the project, during which initial observations were made in preparation for completing the operational phases, explaining that the first phase aims to receive one million visitors, with goals to reach five million visitors by 2030, and studying the possibility of raising the number in the future to ten million visitors.

He added that work is underway to install a cable car in the Thawr Cave area to facilitate visitor access, with an operational capacity of up to 3,000 people per hour, noting that initial tests showed wide interest from Islamic countries, with requests from Indonesia exceeding two million, reflecting the expected demand for the experience that combines cultural, sports, and commercial dimensions.

The Chairman of the Board of the General Entertainment Authority confirmed that the project carries developmental and economic dimensions, as it is expected to provide about 25,000 jobs in the first phase, which will rise in the future to 200,000 direct and indirect jobs, with recruitment to be done through the Medina Region and Makkah Region in coordination with Sela Company, providing specialized training courses in accordance with Sharia regulations.

He pointed out that the workers in the project underwent courses under the direct supervision of Sheikh Saad Al-Shathri and several scholars, ensuring adherence to Sharia regulations, in addition to preparing for an anticipated forum in April under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and direct follow-up from Prince Salman bin Sultan, to present investment opportunities to businessmen in the Islamic world for this project.

At the end of his speech, Advisor Turki Al Sheikh renewed his thanks to the wise leadership and all supporting entities, appreciating the support of Prince Salman bin Sultan and Prince Saud bin Mishal, expressing his hope that this experience will enrich visitors and achieve the project's objectives.

During the ceremony, attendees watched a visual presentation about the "In His Footsteps" project, which offers an organized experience that simulates the migration path taken by the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and his companion from Makkah to Medina in the first year of migration. The path extends over 470 kilometers, passing through 41 historical landmarks, including five main sites linked to the events of the migration.

The ceremony witnessed the launch of the "In His Footsteps" application, which allows visitors to benefit from several services, including booking experience packages, viewing the journey map and stations, and other services, as part of a comprehensive mechanism that enhances ease of access to the experience.

The inauguration of the "In His Footsteps" project is part of national efforts aimed at caring for historical sites related to the Prophet's biography and enhancing visitors' connection to these pivotal stations in the history of Islam, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to enrich the cultural and religious experience and present historical content in a distinctive interactive manner.

The project reflects the continuous attention that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pays to serving the guests of Allah and caring for historical sites related to the Prophet's biography, within a balanced approach that respects the sanctity of the place, preserves the Islamic identity, and provides an organized experience for visitors from various countries around the world.

The launch of the project resulted from the integration of several government entities, within a joint work system aimed at providing an organized and sustainable experience. The project was supported by the Medina Development Authority, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Ministry of Tourism, the Saudi Tourism Authority, the Quality of Life Program, the Guests of Allah Program, and Sela Company, which worked alongside the General Entertainment Authority to make this experience successful, which is expected to be an important destination for tourists from inside and outside the Kingdom.