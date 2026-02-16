دشّن أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة رئيس مجلس هيئة تطوير المنطقة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، مشروع «على خطاه»، بحضور نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه المستشار تركي بن عبدالمحسن آل الشيخ، وعدد من المسؤولين.

ويهدف المشروع إلى تمكين الزوار من تتبع مسار الهجرة ضمن إطار منظم، يعكس الأبعاد التاريخية لهذا الحدث العظيم، ويسهم في تعزيز الوعي بالسيرة النبوية، ودعم التنمية في المناطق الواقعة على امتداد المسار، بما يحقق أثراً ثقافياً واقتصادياً مستداماً.

وأكد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز أن مشروع «على خطاه» يأتي امتداداً للدعم غير المحدود من حكومة المملكة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وذلك انطلاقاً من مكانة المملكة قلباً للعالم الإسلامي، ورائدةً في خدمة مقدساته، وتعزيز تجربة الزوار وضيوف الرحمن بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
وأشار خلال كلمته في الحفل، إلى أن المملكة العربية السعودية تحفظ التاريخ وتقدّمه للعالم رسالةً حيّة تعكس قيم التسامح والسلام والتعايش، وسيظل «على خطاه» نموذجاً وطنياً رائداً يجمع بين الإيمان والمعرفة، وبين الأصالة والتنمية، ليمتد أثره من المدينة المنورة إلى العالم.

وقال الأمير سلمان بن سلطان: لقد كانت الهجرة النبوية حدثاً فارقاً في تاريخ الإنسانية؛ فلم تكن انتقالاً في المكان فحسب، بل تحوّلاً محورياً في بناء مسيرةٍ امتد أثرها إلى العالم، وترسيخاً لمبادئ العدل والرحمة والتعايش، ومن أرض هذه البلاد المباركة انطلقت رسالة الإسلام، ومنها تشكّلت ملامح الحضارة، وترسّخت معاني الأخوّة والإنسانية.

وأضاف: نلتقي اليوم في مناسبةٍ ذات دلالةٍ عظيمة، وبجوار مسجد قباء، أول مسجدٍ أُسِّس على التقوى، لنُدشّن مشروع تطوير درب الهجرة النبوية «على خطاه»، مشيراً إلى أن المدينة المنورة تواصل بدعم القيادة الرشيدة دورها الحضاري، بوصفها حاضنةً للسيرة النبوية، وذاكرةً حيّةً للإسلام، ومنارةً للقيم التي تجمع بين الأصالة والتنمية.

واختتم بالدعاء إلى الله عز وجل أن يبارك هذه الجهود وأن يجعلها في ميزان حسنات قيادتنا الرشيدة والشعب السعودي الكريم، وأن يديم على وطننا أمنه واستقراره، وأن يوفق الجميع في خدمة المليك والدين والوطن.

من جانبه، أكّد رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار تركي بن عبدالمحسن آل الشيخ أن مشروع «على خطاه» جاء ثمرة توفيق الله سبحانه وتعالى ثم دعم القيادة الرشيدة، مشيراً إلى أن انطلاقه يمثل خطوة مهمة في خدمة الزوار وتعزيز التجربة التاريخية والثقافية في المملكة.

وأشار إلى تجربته الشخصية التي تمتد لأكثر من 20 عاماً، موضحاً أنه سبق أن مرّ بهذا الطريق وخاض هذه التجربة مرتين أثناء خدمته في وزارة الداخلية وتشرفه بخدمة ضيوف الله في موسم الحج، مؤكداً أن هذه الخبرة شكلت دافعاً مهماً في فهم احتياجات الزوار والعمل على تطوير التجربة الحالية بما يواكب تطلعات القيادة.

وأوضح أن المشروع لم يكن ليرى النور بهذه السرعة لولا الدعم والمتابعة المستمرة من القيادة الحكيمة، لافتاً إلى أن الشراكة مع إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة وإمارة منطقة المدينة المنورة أسهمت بشكل كبير في إنجازه، مؤكداً أن الجميع محظوظون بهذه الشراكة التي عززت من فرص نجاح المشروع.

وبيّن أن الجولة التي تمت اليوم في المشروع يمكن اعتبارها افتتاحاً تجريبياً للمشروع، إذ تم خلالها الوقوف على الملاحظات الأولية تمهيداً لاستكمال المراحل التشغيلية، موضحاً أن المرحلة الأولى تستهدف استقبال مليون زائر، مع أهداف للوصول إلى 5 ملايين زائر بحلول عام 2030، ودراسة رفع العدد مستقبلاً إلى 10 ملايين زائر.

وأضاف أن العمل جارٍ على تركيب تلفريك في منطقة غار ثور لتسهيل وصول الزوار، بطاقة تشغيلية تصل إلى 3 آلاف شخص في الساعة، مشيراً إلى أن الاختبارات الأولية أظهرت اهتماماً واسعاً من الدول الإسلامية، إذ تجاوزت الطلبات المقدمة من دولة إندونيسيا مليوني طلب، ما يعكس حجم الإقبال المتوقع على التجربة التي تجمع بين الأبعاد الثقافية والرياضية والتجارية.

وأكد رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه أن المشروع يحمل أبعاداً تنموية واقتصادية، إذ يتوقع أن يوفر نحو 25 ألف وظيفة في المرحلة الأولى، ترتفع مستقبلاً إلى 200 ألف وظيفة مباشرة وغير مباشرة، على أن يتم التوظيف عبر إمارة منطقة المدينة وإمارة منطقة مكة بالتنسيق مع شركة صلة، مع تقديم دورات تدريبية متخصصة وفق الضوابط الشرعية.

وأشار إلى أن العاملين في المشروع خضعوا لدورات بإشراف مباشر من الشيخ سعد الشثري وعدد من المشايخ، بما يضمن الالتزام بالضوابط الشرعية، إضافة إلى التحضير لملتقى مرتقب في شهر أبريل برعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين ومتابعة مباشرة من الأمير سلمان بن سلطان، لعرض فرص الاستثمار على رجال الأعمال في العالم الإسلامي، لهذا المشروع.

وفي ختام كلمته، جدّد المستشار تركي آل الشيخ شكره للقيادة الرشيدة ولجميع الجهات الداعمة، مثمناً دعم الأمير سلمان بن سلطان، والأمير سعود بن مشعل، معرباً عن تطلعه لأن تسهم هذه التجربة في إثراء الزوار وتحقيق أهداف المشروع.

وخلال الحفل شاهد الحضور عرضاً مرئياً عن مشروع «على خطاه» الذي يقدم تجربة منظمة تحاكي مسار الهجرة النبوية التي سلكها النبي محمد ﷺ وصاحبه من مكة المكرمة إلى المدينة المنورة في العام الأول للهجرة، ويمتد المسار على مسافة تتجاوز 470 كيلومتراً، مروراً بـ41 معلماً تاريخياً، من بينها 5 مواقع رئيسية مرتبطة بأحداث الهجرة.

وشهد الحفل إطلاق تطبيق «على خطاه»، الذي يتيح للزوار الاستفادة من عدد من الخدمات، من بينها حجز باقات التجربة، والاطلاع على خريطة الرحلة والمحطات، وغيرها من الخدمات، وذلك ضمن آلية متكاملة تعزز سهولة الوصول إلى التجربة.

ويأتي تدشين مشروع «على خطاه» في إطار الجهود الوطنية التي تهدف إلى العناية بالمواقع التاريخية المرتبطة بالسيرة النبوية، وتعزيز ارتباط الزوار بهذه المحطات المفصلية في تاريخ الإسلام، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في إثراء التجربة الثقافية والدينية، وتقديم المحتوى التاريخي بأسلوب تفاعلي مميز.

ويعكس المشروع ما توليه المملكة العربية السعودية من اهتمام متواصل بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، والعناية بالمواقع التاريخية المرتبطة بالسيرة النبوية، ضمن نهج متوازن يراعي قدسية المكان، ويحافظ على الهوية الإسلامية، ويقدّم تجربة منظمة للزوار من مختلف دول العالم.

وجاء إطلاق المشروع نتيجة للتكامل بين عدد من الجهات الحكومية، في إطار منظومة عمل مشتركة تهدف إلى تقديم تجربة منظمة ومستدامة، إذ شارك في دعم المشروع هيئة تطوير منطقة المدينة المنورة، ووزارة الحج والعمرة، ووزارة السياحة، والهيئة السعودية للسياحة، وبرنامج جودة الحياة، وبرنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وشركة صلة، التي ساهمت في العمل جنباً إلى جنب مع الهيئة العامة للترفيه، في إنجاح هذه التجربة التي من شأنها أن تكون وجهة مهمة، ومقصداً للسياح من داخل المملكة وخارجها.