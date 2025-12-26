نقلت صحيفة «كوميرسانت» الروسية عن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين قوله: إنه قد يكون مستعداً لمبادلة بعض الأراضي التي تسيطر عليها القوات الروسية في أوكرانيا، لكنه يصر على ضم منطقة دونباس بالكامل.


وكشف مراسل الصحيفة في الكرملين أندريه كوليسنيكوف، أن الرئيس بوتين عرض تفاصيل الخطة على رجال الأعمال في اجتماع عُقد في الكرملين في وقت متأخر من ليلة الأربعاء.


وحسب الصحيفة، فإن بوتين أكد استعداد الجانب الروسي لتقديم تنازلات، مضيفاً: «بعبارة أخرى، دونباس لنا».


وكتب كوليسنيكوف في الصحيفة أن بوتين يطالب بمنطقة دونباس كاملة، لكنه «لا يستبعد تبادل أراضٍ جزئياً من الجانب الروسي» خارج تلك المنطقة.


وفي تصريحات صحفية، نشرها مكتبه الأربعاء، لفت الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي إلى أن الوفدين الأوكراني والأمريكي اقتربا من وضع اللمسات الأخيرة على خطة من 20 نقطة خلال محادثات الأسبوع الماضي في ميامي.


وذكر زيلينسكي أن أوكرانيا والولايات المتحدة لم تتوصلا بعد إلى اتفاق بشأن مطالب أوكرانيا بالتنازل عن الأجزاء التي لا تزال تسيطر عليها في دونباس، أو بشأن مستقبل محطة زابوريجيا للطاقة النووية التي تسيطر عليها القوات الروسية.