The Russian newspaper "Kommersant" quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying that he may be willing to exchange some territories controlled by Russian forces in Ukraine, but he insists on fully annexing the Donbas region.



The newspaper's Kremlin correspondent Andrei Kolesnikov revealed that President Putin presented the details of the plan to businessmen at a meeting held in the Kremlin late Wednesday night.



According to the newspaper, Putin confirmed the Russian side's readiness to make concessions, adding: "In other words, the Donbas is ours."



Kolesnikov wrote in the newspaper that Putin demands the entire Donbas region, but "does not rule out a partial exchange of territories from the Russian side" outside that area.



In statements to the press published by his office on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed out that the Ukrainian and American delegations have come close to finalizing a 20-point plan during talks last week in Miami.



Zelensky mentioned that Ukraine and the United States have not yet reached an agreement regarding Ukraine's demands to relinquish the parts it still controls in Donbas, or regarding the future of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is controlled by Russian forces.