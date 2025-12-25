اشترط البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) على شركات التمويل، ضرورة الحصول على خطاب منه يتضمن عدم ممانعته قبل طرح أي منتجات تمويلية جديدة أو تعديل أي منتجات تمويلية قائمة موجهة للأفراد أو المستفيدين من التمويل متناهي الصغر، مع أحقية البنك في إيقاف أي من منتجات التمويل المقدمة من شركة التمويل إذا اقتضت اعتبارات سلامة قطاع التمويل.

وكذلك تُلزم شركة التمويل بالحصول على خطاب من البنك، يتضمن عدم ممانعته قبل طرح أسهمها في السوق المالية.

كشفت اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام مراقبة شركات التمويل، التي أقرها البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما)، أن شركات التمويل الاستهلاكي المصغر يشترط أن يكون الحد الأدنى لرأسمالها المدفوع 20 مليون ريال، أما الشركات التي تمارسه من خلال التقنية المالية دون غيره من الأنشطة التمويلية فيشترط أن يكون رأسمالها 10 ملايين ريال.

ويقتصر عمل شركات التمويل الاستهلاكي على تقديم تمويل لغرض «شراء سلع وخدمات بغرض الاستهلاك، كشراء الأثاث والسلع الاستهلاكية والأغراض المنزلية وتمويل التعليم»، إضافة إلى ألا يرتبط الغرض من التمويل بأعمال المستفيد التجارية أو المهنية، ويستثنى من نشاط التمويل الاستهلاكي المصغر تمويل شراء المركبات، وألا يتجاوز مجموع مبالغ التمويل الممنوحة للمستفيد من شركة التمويل المصغر 60 ألف ريال.

ويسمح لشركات التمويل المصغر التي تمارس النشاط من خلال التقنية المالية بتقديم تمويل لا تتجاوز قيمته 30 ألف ريال.

ويكون المقابل المالي لقاء إصدار الترخيص بممارسة نشاط التمويل الاستهلاكي المصغر أو تعديله أو تجديده 20 ألف ريال، أما الشركات التي تقدم التمويل من خلال التقنية المالية 10 آلاف ريال.