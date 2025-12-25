The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has stipulated that financing companies must obtain a letter from it indicating its non-objection before launching any new financing products or modifying any existing financing products directed at individuals or beneficiaries of micro-financing, with the bank having the right to suspend any of the financing products offered by the financing company if safety considerations for the financing sector require it.

Additionally, the financing company is required to obtain a letter from the bank, indicating its non-objection before offering its shares in the financial market.

The executive regulation of the Financing Companies Control System, which was approved by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), revealed that micro-consumer financing companies must have a minimum paid-up capital of 20 million riyals, while companies that engage in this through financial technology, without other financing activities, must have a capital of 10 million riyals.

The work of consumer financing companies is limited to providing financing for the purpose of "purchasing goods and services for consumption, such as buying furniture, consumer goods, household items, and financing education," in addition to ensuring that the purpose of financing is not related to the beneficiary's commercial or professional activities. The financing of vehicle purchases is excluded from micro-consumer financing, and the total amount of financing granted to the beneficiary from the micro-financing company must not exceed 60,000 riyals.

Micro-financing companies that operate through financial technology are allowed to provide financing not exceeding 30,000 riyals.

The financial fee for issuing a license to practice micro-consumer financing activity, or to amend or renew it, is 20,000 riyals, while companies that provide financing through financial technology are charged 10,000 riyals.