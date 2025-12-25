اشترط البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) على شركات التمويل، ضرورة الحصول على خطاب منه يتضمن عدم ممانعته قبل طرح أي منتجات تمويلية جديدة أو تعديل أي منتجات تمويلية قائمة موجهة للأفراد أو المستفيدين من التمويل متناهي الصغر، مع أحقية البنك في إيقاف أي من منتجات التمويل المقدمة من شركة التمويل إذا اقتضت اعتبارات سلامة قطاع التمويل.
وكذلك تُلزم شركة التمويل بالحصول على خطاب من البنك، يتضمن عدم ممانعته قبل طرح أسهمها في السوق المالية.
كشفت اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام مراقبة شركات التمويل، التي أقرها البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما)، أن شركات التمويل الاستهلاكي المصغر يشترط أن يكون الحد الأدنى لرأسمالها المدفوع 20 مليون ريال، أما الشركات التي تمارسه من خلال التقنية المالية دون غيره من الأنشطة التمويلية فيشترط أن يكون رأسمالها 10 ملايين ريال.
ويقتصر عمل شركات التمويل الاستهلاكي على تقديم تمويل لغرض «شراء سلع وخدمات بغرض الاستهلاك، كشراء الأثاث والسلع الاستهلاكية والأغراض المنزلية وتمويل التعليم»، إضافة إلى ألا يرتبط الغرض من التمويل بأعمال المستفيد التجارية أو المهنية، ويستثنى من نشاط التمويل الاستهلاكي المصغر تمويل شراء المركبات، وألا يتجاوز مجموع مبالغ التمويل الممنوحة للمستفيد من شركة التمويل المصغر 60 ألف ريال.
ويسمح لشركات التمويل المصغر التي تمارس النشاط من خلال التقنية المالية بتقديم تمويل لا تتجاوز قيمته 30 ألف ريال.
ويكون المقابل المالي لقاء إصدار الترخيص بممارسة نشاط التمويل الاستهلاكي المصغر أو تعديله أو تجديده 20 ألف ريال، أما الشركات التي تقدم التمويل من خلال التقنية المالية 10 آلاف ريال.
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has stipulated that financing companies must obtain a letter from it indicating its non-objection before launching any new financing products or modifying any existing financing products directed at individuals or beneficiaries of micro-financing, with the bank having the right to suspend any of the financing products offered by the financing company if safety considerations for the financing sector require it.
Additionally, the financing company is required to obtain a letter from the bank, indicating its non-objection before offering its shares in the financial market.
The executive regulation of the Financing Companies Control System, which was approved by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), revealed that micro-consumer financing companies must have a minimum paid-up capital of 20 million riyals, while companies that engage in this through financial technology, without other financing activities, must have a capital of 10 million riyals.
The work of consumer financing companies is limited to providing financing for the purpose of "purchasing goods and services for consumption, such as buying furniture, consumer goods, household items, and financing education," in addition to ensuring that the purpose of financing is not related to the beneficiary's commercial or professional activities. The financing of vehicle purchases is excluded from micro-consumer financing, and the total amount of financing granted to the beneficiary from the micro-financing company must not exceed 60,000 riyals.
Micro-financing companies that operate through financial technology are allowed to provide financing not exceeding 30,000 riyals.
The financial fee for issuing a license to practice micro-consumer financing activity, or to amend or renew it, is 20,000 riyals, while companies that provide financing through financial technology are charged 10,000 riyals.