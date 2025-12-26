The General Authority for Real Estate has allowed landlords and tenants to file an objection to the total rent value of vacant properties, according to specific controls and mechanisms approved by the Authority's Board of Directors. This is part of the regulatory provisions governing the relationship between the parties involved in the leasing process, aimed at enhancing fairness and transparency in the real estate market.

The Authority clarified that the objection should be regarding the total rent value set for the vacant property, and the application must be submitted with justification and accompanied by supporting documents, through the approved electronic channels, and within the specified legal periods for reviewing applications.

It indicated that the controls include cases where there is a significant change to the property, whether due to construction, structural, or renovation work, or in the case of re-letting the property after a period of vacancy, with the necessity of attaching evidence of the impact of those changes on the rental value.

The Authority confirmed that the study of objections is conducted according to precise regulatory and professional standards, based on engineering reports and accredited property evaluations, ensuring a balance between the rights of landlords and tenants, and not harming any party in the contractual relationship.

It pointed out that these controls apply to vacant properties subject to the provisions regulating the leasing relationship and are part of the Authority's ongoing efforts to organize the real estate market, enhance the efficiency of procedures, and improve the reliability of rental indicators, contributing to the stability of the real estate sector and supporting development objectives.