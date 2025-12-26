أتاحت الهيئة العامة للعقار للمؤجر والمستأجر التقدم باعتراض على قيمة الأجرة الإجمالية للعقارات الشاغرة، وفق ضوابط وآليات محددة اعتمدها مجلس إدارة الهيئة، وذلك ضمن الأحكام النظامية الخاصة بتنظيم العلاقة بين أطراف العملية الإيجارية، وتعزيز العدالة والشفافية في السوق العقاري.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن تقديم الاعتراض يكون على قيمة الأجرة الإجمالية المحددة للعقار الشاغر، على أن يُقدم الطلب بشكل مسبب ومرفق بالمستندات الداعمة، وذلك عبر القنوات الإلكترونية المعتمدة، وخلال المدد النظامية المحددة للنظر في الطلبات.

وبيّنت أن الضوابط تشمل الحالات التي يطرأ فيها تغيير جوهري على العقار، سواء نتيجة أعمال إنشائية أو هيكلية أو ترميمية، أو في حال إعادة تأجير العقار بعد فترة من الشغور، مع ضرورة إرفاق ما يثبت أثر تلك التغييرات على القيمة الإيجارية.

وأكدت الهيئة أن دراسة الاعتراضات تتم وفق معايير نظامية ومهنية دقيقة، تستند إلى تقارير هندسية وتقييمات عقارية معتمدة، بما يضمن تحقيق التوازن بين حقوق المؤجر والمستأجر، وعدم الإضرار بأي طرف من أطراف العلاقة التعاقدية.

وأشارت إلى أن هذه الضوابط تسري على العقارات الشاغرة الخاضعة لأحكام تنظيم العلاقة الإيجارية، وتُعد جزءاً من جهود الهيئة المستمرة لتنظيم السوق العقاري، ورفع كفاءة الإجراءات، وتحسين موثوقية المؤشرات الإيجارية، بما يسهم في استقرار القطاع العقاري ودعم مستهدفات التنمية.