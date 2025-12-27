After nearly 3 decades of absence, the rare flat-headed cat has returned to write a new chapter of hope in the forests of Thailand. The appearance of this endangered creature was not just a fleeting sighting, but a significant milestone in wildlife conservation efforts.

Thailand celebrated the return of the rare flat-headed cat after it had been absent from sight for 29 years, marking a remarkable environmental achievement that reflects the success of wildlife protection programs. The international organization "Panthera," dedicated to the protection of wild cats, announced the sighting of the endangered cat for the first time since 1995, in the southern part of the country, noting that its global population does not exceed about 2,500 cats.

The cat's appearance was documented through surveillance cameras set up in the Princess Sirindhorn Wildlife Sanctuary since 2024, capturing repeated footage over two years, the most notable being a female accompanied by her kitten, an important indicator of successful natural reproduction within the sanctuary. These cats are known for their cautious behavior and nocturnal activity, in addition to living in rugged areas, making their observation and population tracking a highly challenging task.

Kritsana Kaiyoblang, the country director for Panthera in Thailand, stated that this discovery "reflects what can be achieved when scientific research is integrated with effective protection," emphasizing that what has been accomplished is the result of cooperation and ongoing efforts from the National Parks Department and local communities in protecting natural habitats.

The flat-headed cat gets its name from the shape of its flat forehead and long skull, and it is the smallest species of wild cat in Southeast Asia, characterized by semi-webbed toes that aid in hunting in wet environments. Its numbers have sharply declined over the past decades due to habitat loss, poaching, water pollution, and the transmission of diseases from domestic animals.

For his part, Dr. Wai Ming Wong, the director of science at Panthera, explained that "even species believed to be on the brink of extinction can be saved if adequate protection for their habitats is provided," noting that the continued presence of these cats in Thailand reflects the richness of biodiversity, while at the same time highlighting the urgent need to protect ecosystems before it is too late.

Panthera is expected to release new assessments of the flat-headed cat's status in 2026, aiming to update its classification within the red and green lists of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, in a step that could contribute to enhancing international efforts to protect this rare species and rebuild its populations in the wild.