بعد نحو 3 عقود من الغياب، عادت قطة الرأس المسطح النادرة لتكتب فصلًا جديدًا من الأمل في غابات تايلند. ظهور هذا الكائن المهدد بالانقراض لم يكن مجرد رصد عابر، بل علامة فارقة في جهود حماية الحياة البرية.

واحتفلت تايلند بعودة قطة الرأس المسطح النادرة بعد اختفائها عن الأنظار لمدة 29 عامًا، في إنجاز بيئي لافت يعكس نجاح برامج حماية الحياة الفطرية. وأعلنت منظمة «بانثيرا» الدولية لحماية القطط البرية رصد القطة المهددة بالانقراض لأول مرة منذ عام 1995، وذلك في جنوب البلاد، علمًا بأن أعدادها العالمية لا تتجاوز نحو 2500 قطة.

وجرى توثيق ظهور القطة عبر كاميرات مراقبة نُصبت في محمية الأميرة سيريندهورن منذ عام 2024، حيث التقطت لقطات متكررة على مدار عامين، كان أبرزها تسجيل أنثى برفقة صغيرها، في مؤشر مهم على نجاح التكاثر الطبيعي داخل المحمية. وتُعرف هذه القطط بسلوكها الحذر ونشاطها الليلي، إضافة إلى عيشها في مناطق وعرة، ما يجعل رصدها ومتابعة أعدادها مهمة بالغة الصعوبة.

وقالت المديرة القطرية لمنظمة بانثيرا في تايلند كريتسانا كايوبلانغ إن هذا الاكتشاف «يعكس ما يمكن تحقيقه عندما يتكامل البحث العلمي مع الحماية الفاعلة»، مؤكدة أن ما تحقق هو ثمرة تعاون وجهود مستمرة من إدارة المتنزهات الوطنية والمجتمعات المحلية في حماية الموائل الطبيعية.

وتحمل قطة الرأس المسطح اسمها من شكل جبهتها المسطحة وجمجمتها الطويلة، وهي أصغر أنواع القطط البرية في جنوب شرق آسيا، وتتميز بأصابع شبه مكففة تساعدها على الصيد في البيئات الرطبة. وقد تراجعت أعدادها بشكل حاد خلال العقود الماضية بسبب فقدان الموائل الطبيعية، والصيد الجائر، وتلوث المجاري المائية، إضافة إلى انتقال الأمراض من الحيوانات الأليفة.

من جانبه، أوضح مدير العلوم في منظمة بانثيرا الدكتور واي مينغ وونغ أنه «حتى الأنواع التي يُعتقد أنها على وشك الانقراض يمكن إنقاذها إذا توفرت الحماية الكافية لموائلها»، مشيرًا إلى أن استمرار وجود هذه القطط في تايلند يعكس ثراء التنوع البيولوجي، لكنه في الوقت ذاته يسلط الضوء على الحاجة الملحّة لحماية النظم البيئية قبل فوات الأوان.

ومن المنتظر أن تصدر منظمة بانثيرا تقييمات جديدة لحالة قطة الرأس المسطح في عام 2026، بهدف تحديث تصنيفها ضمن القائمتين الحمراء والخضراء للاتحاد الدولي لحفظ الطبيعة، في خطوة قد تسهم في تعزيز الجهود الدولية لحماية هذا النوع النادر وإعادة بناء تجمعاته في البرية.