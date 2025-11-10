In the first visit by a Syrian president to the White House since the country's independence from France in 1946, President Ahmad al-Shara arrived today (Monday) at the White House for talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump.



Arab media reported that President Donald Trump held discussions with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara.



A senior White House official mentioned that President al-Shara will announce Syria's joining of the international coalition to fight ISIS, led by the United States, noting that al-Shara entered the White House away from the cameras.



He pointed out that the main entrance for guests to the White House is usually the north gate of the West Wing where the Oval Office is located, but the Syrian president entered from the south side, which is somewhat different from the usual norms here at the White House, though it is not unprecedented.



Sources indicated that al-Shara was accompanied by Foreign Minister Ahmad al-Shaibani, stating that the two are currently holding a closed meeting with President Trump, and no press statements have been released yet.



Al-Shara's visit to America is his second since assuming the presidency of Syria, following a visit in September during which he delivered a speech before the United Nations General Assembly, becoming the first Syrian leader to do so in decades.