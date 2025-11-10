في أول زيارة لرئيس سوري إلى البيت الأبيض منذ استقلال البلاد عن فرنسا عام 1946، وصل الرئيس أحمد الشرع اليوم (الإثنين) إلى البيت الأبيض لعقد مباحثات مع نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام عربية أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عقد مع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع مباحثات.


وذكر مسؤول رفيع في البيت الأبيض أن الرئيس الشرع سيعلن انضمام سورية إلى التحالف الدولي لمحاربة تنظيم داعش الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة، موضحاً أن الشرع دخل البيت الأبيض بعيداً عن عدسات الكاميرات.


ولفت إلى أن البوابة الرئيسية لدخول ضيوف البيت الأبيض عادة هي البوابة الشمالية للجناح الغربي حيث المكتب البيضاوي، لكن الرئيس السوري دخل من الناحية الجنوبية، وهو أمر مختلف شيئاً ما عن الأعراف المعتادة هنا في البيت الأبيض، لكن الأمر ليس سابقة.


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن الشرع كان برفقة وزير الخارجية أحمد الشيباني، مبينة أن الاثنين يعقدان حالياً اجتماعاً مغلقاً مع الرئيس ترمب، ولم تُنشر أي تصريحات صحفية بعد.


وتعد زيارة الشرع إلى أمريكا هي الثانية منذ توليه رئاسة سورية، وذلك بعد زيارة في سبتمبر ألقى خلالها كلمة أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة ليصبح أول زعيم سوري يُلقي مثل هذه الكلمة منذ عقود.