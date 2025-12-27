أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن تأكيد المملكة العربية السعودية لدعمها الكامل لسيادة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية الشقيقة ووحدة وسلامة أراضيها، وتعبر عن رفضها لإعلان الاعتراف المتبادل بين سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وإقليم أرض الصومال، باعتباره يكرس إجراءات أحادية انفصالية تخالف القانون الدولي.

وتشدد المملكة على رفضها لأي محاولات لفرض كيانات موازية تتعارض مع وحدة الصومال، وتؤكد دعمها لمؤسسات الدولة الصومالية الشرعية، وحرصها على الحفاظ على استقرار الصومال وشعبه الشقيق.