The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's full support for the sovereignty of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia and the unity and territorial integrity of its lands. It also expresses its rejection of the announcement of mutual recognition between the Israeli occupation authorities and the Somaliland region, considering it a consolidation of unilateral separatist measures that violate international law.

The Kingdom emphasizes its rejection of any attempts to impose parallel entities that contradict the unity of Somalia, and reaffirms its support for the legitimate Somali state institutions, as well as its commitment to maintaining the stability of Somalia and its brotherly people.