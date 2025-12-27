أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن تأكيد المملكة العربية السعودية لدعمها الكامل لسيادة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية الشقيقة ووحدة وسلامة أراضيها، وتعبر عن رفضها لإعلان الاعتراف المتبادل بين سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وإقليم أرض الصومال، باعتباره يكرس إجراءات أحادية انفصالية تخالف القانون الدولي.
وتشدد المملكة على رفضها لأي محاولات لفرض كيانات موازية تتعارض مع وحدة الصومال، وتؤكد دعمها لمؤسسات الدولة الصومالية الشرعية، وحرصها على الحفاظ على استقرار الصومال وشعبه الشقيق.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's full support for the sovereignty of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia and the unity and territorial integrity of its lands. It also expresses its rejection of the announcement of mutual recognition between the Israeli occupation authorities and the Somaliland region, considering it a consolidation of unilateral separatist measures that violate international law.
The Kingdom emphasizes its rejection of any attempts to impose parallel entities that contradict the unity of Somalia, and reaffirms its support for the legitimate Somali state institutions, as well as its commitment to maintaining the stability of Somalia and its brotherly people.